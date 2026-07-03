Global Cancer Biologics Market Poised to Reach USD 189 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 8.9%

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Biologics Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (Till 2035) - Distribution by Type of Biologic, Target Indication and Geography" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer biologics market is poised for significant growth, expanding from USD 169 billion in the current year to USD 189 billion by 2035. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Cancer Biologics Market

The market sizing and opportunity analysis have been segmented across various parameters, including the type of biologic, target indication, and geography:

Type of Biologic: Antibodies, Cell and Gene Therapies, Oncolytic Viral Therapies, mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Nucleotide-based Drugs, Peptides, Other Biologics

Target Indication: Blood Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Skin Cancer, Renal Cancer, Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Brain Cancer, Other Types of Cancer

Geography: North America, US, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, India, Japan, South Korea, China, Rest of the World

Cancer Biologics Market: Growth and Trends

Cancer ranks as the third most common cause of death globally. Numerous treatment options are available, including surgical procedures, radiotherapy, and drug therapies, with surgery being the primary method for early-stage cancers. Drug-based treatments have grown significantly due to monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies aiming to modify biological pathways. Biologics represent nearly 70% of the market for cancer therapeutics, as evident in the success of treatments like KEYTRUDA and Darzalex.

Technological advancements in next-generation sequencing, CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, and other therapies have significantly propelled the cancer biologics market through precise targeting and personalized treatments. Rising cancer incidence and demand for effective therapies continue to drive market growth.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factors driving market expansion include the rising incidence of cancer, expanding pipelines for gene therapies, and increased R&D investments. The focus on personalized cancer biologic therapies attracts pharmaceutical companies to innovate and meet patient needs. Despite this growth, the market faces challenges such as high development costs, regulatory barriers, supply chain issues, and competition from biosimilars, impacting consistent growth.

Key Insights from the Market Report

Introduction of tailored dosing strategies to prevent under- or overdosing.

Emphasis on patient-reported outcomes in clinical trials for enhanced treatment strategies.

Strong presence of urothelial cancer in bladder cancer cases.

Bladder cancer segment demanding drugs for better progression-free survival.

Market concentrated in North America, with the Asia-Pacific region showing higher growth potential.

Prominent growth in the breast cancer sector, driven by targeted therapy development.

Segmentation Insights

The market reports growth potential in segments like mRNA therapies and vaccines as future cancer treatment. Antibodies are predicted to account for 70% of the total market share by 2035, highlighting their specificity in targeting cancer cells.

Blood cancer has the largest market share, attributed to improved survival rates through targeted treatments. The market in North America dominates with a 45% revenue share, driven by advancements in healthcare and regulatory support.

Research Insights

The report includes insights from discussions with industry stakeholders and provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, focusing on key segments and factors impacting growth. It addresses the competitive dynamics and highlights key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections.

In-depth understanding of competitive dynamics and market trends.

Detailed insights into key drivers, barriers, and growth opportunities.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs.

15% Complimentary Content Customization.

In-Depth Report Overview with Research Team.

Complimentary Report Update if 6+ Months Old.





Key Topics Covered:



1. BACKGROUND

1.1. Context

1.2. Project Objectives



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Value and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics

4.3. Concluding Remarks



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Cancer

6.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy

6.3. Types of Cancer Treatments

6.4. Key Benefits of Cancer Biologics

6.5. Future Perspective



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Abbott

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Financial Information

7.2.3. Cancer Biologics Portfolio

7.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. AbbVie

7.4. Amgen

7.5. AstraZeneca

7.6. BioNTech

7.7. Bristol Myers Squibb

7.8. Eli Lilly and Company

7.9. Gilead Sciences

7.10. GlaxoSmithKline

7.11. Johnson & Johnson

7.12. Merck

7.13. Novartis

7.14. Pfizer

7.15. Roche

7.16. Sanofi

7.17. Takeda Pharmaceuticals



8. UNMET NEEDS AND TREATMENT GUIDELINES

8.1. Bladder Cancer

8.1.1. Treatment Guidelines

8.1.2. Unmet Need in Bladder Cancer Treatment

8.2. Blood Cancer

8.3. Brain Cancer

8.4. Breast Cancer

8.5. Colorectal Cancer

8.6. Head and Neck Cancer

8.7. Liver Cancer

8.8. Lung Cancer

8.9. Prostate Cancer



9. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

9.1. Market Drivers

9.2. Market Restraints

9.3. Market Opportunities

9.4. Market Challenges



10. GLOBAL CANCER BIOLOGICS MARKET

10.1. Key Assumptions

10.2. Forecast Methodology

10.3. Global Cancer Biologics Market, Till 2035

10.3.1. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

10.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

10.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

10.5. Key Market Segmentations



11. CANCER BIOLOGICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF BIOLOGIC

11.1. Cancer Biologics Market: Distribution by Type of Biologic

11.1.1. Cancer Biologics Market for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.1.2. Cancer Biologics Market for Cell and Gene Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.1.3. Cancer Biologics Market for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.1.4. Cancer Biologics Market for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.1.5. Cancer Biologics Market for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.1.6. Cancer Biologics Market for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.2. Data Triangulation and Validation



12. CANCER BIOLOGICS MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION

12.1. Cancer Biologics Market: Distribution by Target Indication

12.1.1. Cancer Biologics Market for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.2. Cancer Biologics Market for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.3. Cancer Biologics Market for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.4. Cancer Biologics Market for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.5. Cancer Biologics Market for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.6. Cancer Biologics Market for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.7. Cancer Biologics Market for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.8. Cancer Biologics Market for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.9. Cancer Biologics Market for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.10. Cancer Biologics Market for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.11. Cancer Biologics Market for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.12. Cancer Biologics Market for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.13. Cancer Biologics Market for Head and Neck Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.14. Cancer Biologics Market for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.1.15. Cancer Biologics Market for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.2. Data Triangulation and Validation



13. CANCER BIOLOGICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

13.1. Cancer Biologics Market: Distribution by Geography

13.1.1. Cancer Biologics Market in North America, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.2. Cancer Biologics Market in the US, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.2.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Germany, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.2.2. Cancer Biologics Market in France, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.2.3. Cancer Biologics Market in the UK, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.2.4. Cancer Biologics Market in Spain, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.2.5. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of Europe, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.3. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.3.1. Cancer Biologics Market in India, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.3.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Japan, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.3.3. Cancer Biologics Market in South Korea, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.3.4. Cancer Biologics Market in China, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.1.4. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.2. Data Triangulation and Validation



14. MARKET FORECAST OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

14.1. Cancer Biologics Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Biologic

14.1.1. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.1.2. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Cell and Gene Therapies Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.1.3. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.1.4. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.1.5. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.1.6. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2. Cancer Biologics Market in North America: Distribution by Target Indication

14.2.1. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.2. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.3. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.4. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.5. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.6. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.7. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.8. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.9. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.10. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.11. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.12. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.13. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.14. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2.15. Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



15. MARKET FORECAST OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: EUROPE

15.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Biologic

15.1.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Cell and Gene Therapies Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.3. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.4. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.5. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.1.6. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe: Distribution by Target Indication

15.2.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.3. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.4. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.5. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.6. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.7. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.8. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.9. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.10. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.11. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.12. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.13. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.14. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2.15. Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



16. MARKET FORECAST OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

16.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Type of Biologic

16.1.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.1.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Cell and Gene Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.1.3. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.1.4. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.1.5. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.1.6. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Target Indication

16.2.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.3. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.4. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.5. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.6. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.7. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.8. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.9. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.10. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.11. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.12. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.13. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.14. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2.15. Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



17. MARKET FORECAST OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: REST OF THE WORLD

17.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World: Distribution by Type of Biologic

17.1.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Cell and Gene Therapies Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.3. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.4. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.5. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.1.6. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World: Distribution by Target Indication

17.2.1. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.2. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.3. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.4. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.5. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.6. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.7. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.8. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.9. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.10. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.11. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.12. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.13. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.14. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2.15. Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



18. CONCLUDING REMARKS



19. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



20. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES



List of Tables

Table 14.1 Cancer Biologics Market in North America: Distribution by Type of Biologic

Table 14.2 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.3 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Cell and Gene Therapies Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.4 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.5 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.6 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.7 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.8 Cancer Biologics Market in North America: Distribution by Target Indication

Table 14.9 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.10 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.11 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.12 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.13 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.14 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.15 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.16 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.17 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.18 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.19 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.20 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.21 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.22 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 14.23 Cancer Biologics Market in North America for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.1 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe: Distribution by Type of Biologic

Table 15.2 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.3 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Cell and Gene Therapies Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.4 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.5 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.6 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.7 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.8 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe: Distribution by Target Indication

Table 15.9 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.10 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.11 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.12 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.13 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.14 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.15 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.16 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.17 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.18 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.19 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.20 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.21 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.22 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 15.23 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.1 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Type of Biologic

Table 16.2 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.3 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Cell and Gene Therapies Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.4 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.5 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.6 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.7 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.8 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific: Distribution by Target Indication

Table 16.9 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.10 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.11 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.12 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.13 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.14 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.15 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.16 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.17 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.18 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.19 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.20 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.21 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.22 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 16.23 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.1 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World: Distribution by Type of Biologic

Table 17.2 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.3 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Cell and Gene Therapies Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.4 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.5 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.6 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.7 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.8 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World: Distribution by Target Indication

Table 17.9 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.10 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.11 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.12 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.13 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.14 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.15 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.16 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.17 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.18 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.19 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.20 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.21 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.22 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 17.23 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

**Detailed information on Tables 14.1-17.23 is available in the Excel Data Packs shared along with the report**

Table 19.1 Abbott: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.2 AbbVie: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.3 Amgen: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.4 AstraZeneca: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.5 BioNTech: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.6 Bristol Myers Squibb: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.7 Eli Lilly and Company: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.8 Gilead Sciences: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.9 GlaxoSmithKline: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.10 Johnson & Johnson: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.11 Merck: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.12 Novartis: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.13 Pfizer: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.14 Roche: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.15 Sanofi: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.16 Takeda Pharmaceuticals: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Table 19.17 Cancer Biologics Market, Base Scenario: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 19.18 Cancer Biologics Market, Conservative Scenario: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 19.19 Cancer Biologics Market, Optimistic Scenario: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Billion)

Table 19.20 Cancer Biologics Market for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.21 Cancer Biologics Market for Cell and Gene Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.22 Cancer Biologics Market for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.23 Cancer Biologics Market for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.24 Cancer Biologics Market for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.25 Cancer Biologics Market for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.26 Cancer Biologics Market for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.27 Cancer Biologics Market for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.28 Cancer Biologics Market for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.29 Cancer Biologics Market for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.30 Cancer Biologics Market for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.31 Cancer Biologics Market for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.32 Cancer Biologics Market for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.33 Cancer Biologics Market for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.34 Cancer Biologics Market for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.35 Cancer Biologics Market for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.36 Cancer Biologics Market for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.37 Cancer Biologics Market for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.38 Cancer Biologics Market for Head and Neck Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.39 Cancer Biologics Market for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.40 Cancer Biologics Market for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.41 Cancer Biologics Market in North America, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.42 Cancer Biologics Market in the US, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.43 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.44 Cancer Biologics Market in Germany, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.45 Cancer Biologics Market in France, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.46 Cancer Biologics Market in the UK, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.47 Cancer Biologics Market in Spain, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.48 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of Europe, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.49 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.50 Cancer Biologics Market in India, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.51 Cancer Biologics Market in Japan, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.52 Cancer Biologics Market in South Korea, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.53 Cancer Biologics Market in China, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Table 19.54 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



List of Figures

Figure 2.1 Research Methodology: Project Methodology

Figure 2.2 Research Methodology: Data Sources for Secondary Research

Figure 2.3 Research Methodology: Robust Quality Control

Figure 3.1 Market Dynamics: Forecast Methodology

Figure 3.2 Market Dynamics: Market Assessment Framework

Figure 3.3 Market Dynamics: Example List of Parameters

Figure 4.1 Lessons Learnt from Past Recessions

Figure 5.1 Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

Figure 7.1 Abbott: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.2 AbbVie: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.3 Amgen: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.4 AstraZeneca: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.5 BioNTech: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.6 Bristol Myers Squibb: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.7 Eli Lilly and Company: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.8 Gilead Sciences: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.9 GlaxoSmithKline: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.10 Johnson & Johnson: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.11 Merck: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.12 Novartis: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.13 Pfizer: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.14 Roche: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.15 Sanofi: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 7.16 Takeda Pharmaceuticals: Annual Revenues, Since FY 2021 (USD Billion)

Figure 10.1 Cancer Biologics Market, Base Scenario: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 10.2 Cancer Biologics Market, Conservative Scenario: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 10.3 Cancer Biologics Market, Optimistic Scenario: Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035) (USD Billion)

Figure 11.1 Cancer Biologics Market for Antibodies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 11.2 Cancer Biologics Market for Cell and Gene Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 11.3 Cancer Biologics Market for Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 11.4 Cancer Biologics Market for mRNA Therapies and Vaccines, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 11.5 Cancer Biologics Market for Nucleotide-based Drugs, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 11.6 Cancer Biologics Market for Peptides, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.1 Cancer Biologics Market for Blood Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.2 Cancer Biologics Market for Lung Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.3 Cancer Biologics Market for Colorectal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.4 Cancer Biologics Market for Breast Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.5 Cancer Biologics Market for Prostate Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.6 Cancer Biologics Market for Skin Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.7 Cancer Biologics Market for Renal Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.8 Cancer Biologics Market for Cervical and Gastric Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.9 Cancer Biologics Market for Liver Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.10 Cancer Biologics Market for Bladder Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.11 Cancer Biologics Market for Ovarian Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.12 Cancer Biologics Market for Pancreatic Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.13 Cancer Biologics Market for Head and Neck Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.14 Cancer Biologics Market for Brain Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 12.15 Cancer Biologics Market for Other Type of Cancer, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.1 Cancer Biologics Market in North America, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.2 Cancer Biologics Market in the US, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.3 Cancer Biologics Market in Europe, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.4 Cancer Biologics Market in Germany, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.5 Cancer Biologics Market in France, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.6 Cancer Biologics Market in the UK, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.7 Cancer Biologics Market in Spain, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.8 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of Europe, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.9 Cancer Biologics Market in Asia-Pacific, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.10 Cancer Biologics Market in India, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.11 Cancer Biologics Market in Japan, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.12 Cancer Biologics Market in South Korea, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.13 Cancer Biologics Market in China, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

Figure 13.14 Cancer Biologics Market in Rest of the World, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Abbott

AbbVie

Amgen

AstraZeneca

BioNTech

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyoien

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