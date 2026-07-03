Wound Care Biologics Market Forecast: Strategic Insights and Competitive Landscape 2025-2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Therapies for Wound Care: Technologies and Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global wound care biologics market report offers a thorough analysis of current market trends and future projections. It reveals global revenue in millions from the base year of 2024 and provides forecast data for 2025 to 2030. The market segmentation is meticulously detailed by product type, application, end user, and region. It encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World, focusing on key countries within these regions.

Key market drivers and challenges, as well as vendor landscapes, are expertly analyzed. The report also examines emerging technologies that impact the market. The competitive landscape is explored, providing rankings of prominent companies within the global wound care biologics sector. Company profiles in the report provide insights into business overviews, financial performance, product portfolios, and notable recent developments.

Report Highlights

Includes 78 data tables and 61 additional tables dissecting the global wound care biologics market and related technologies.

Presents a detailed analysis of global market trends with historical data from 2022 to 2025, and growth projections to 2030.

Provides market size estimations and revenue forecasts, including a market share analysis categorized by product type, application, end user, and region.

Illustrates market dynamics, technological innovations, regulatory impacts, macroeconomic factors, and future prospects.

Offers insights from Porter's Five Forces model and comprehensive global supply chain evaluations.

Features an in-depth patent review, highlighting crucial granted and published patents.

Analyzes industry structure, detailing company market shares, product alignment, strategic actions, mergers, acquisitions, and the venture funding landscape.

Explores sustainability trends and ESG developments, with insights into consumer perspectives, and reviews of ESG risk ratings and practices of leading firms.

Profiles major global companies like Convatec Group PLC., Integra LifeSciences Corp., MIMEDX Group Inc., and Organogenesis Inc.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

History of Wound Care

Technology Background

Types of Wounds

Wound Healing Process

Hemostasis

Inflammation

Proliferation

Maturation or Remodeling

ECM Composition and Its Importance in Skin Wound Healing

Biologic Therapies for Wound Care

Autologous

Allogeneic

Heterologous/Xenogenic

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Wound Care Biologics Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants (Moderate to High)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to High)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

Threat of Substitutes (High)

Competition in the Industry (High)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Target Conditions

Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries

Innovations in Wound Care Biologics

Market Restraints

High Cost and Lack of Skilled Workforce

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Complex Regulatory Framework

Market Opportunities

Growing Industry Collaborations in Wound Care Biologics Market

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

FDA Regulatory Review and Approval Process

Premarket Approval (PMA)

510(k) Clearance

Biologics License Application

Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-based Products (HCT/Ps)

Coverage and Reimbursement

Medicare Coverage

Medicaid

Private Payers

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and New Developments

Overview

Smart Dressings and Bioactive Nanomaterials

3D Bioprinting

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Wound Care Biologics

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (CTPs)/Skin Substitutes

Acellular CTPs

Cellular CTPs

Biologic Skin Substitute

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Topical Agents

Keratin Proteins

Enzymatic Debridement Agents

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Market Breakdown by End User

Key Takeaways

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Hospitals

Burn Care Centers and Wound Clinics

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Top Companies Ranking in Wound Care Biologics Market, 2024

Key Companies by Product Type

Allografts

Acellular Animal-Derived Tissue-Based Products/Xenografts

Strategic Analysis

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Region, Through 2030

Table 1: ECM Components and Their Role in Wound Healing

Table 2: Number and Distribution of Persons Age 60+, by Region, 2019 and 2050

Table 3: Global Prevalence of Diabetes, by Population Segment, Through 2045

Table 4: Recent Industry Collaborations in Wound Care Biologics Market, 2024-2025

Table 5: Emerging Nanotherapeutic Approaches for Wound Healing Applications

Table 6: Emerging Bioprinting Methods for Wound Healing Applications

Table 7: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 8: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030

Table 9: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030

Table 10: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acellular CTPs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 11: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular CTPs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Biologic Skin Substitutes, by Region, Through 2030

Table 13: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Biologic Skin Substitute, by Tissue Source, Through 2030

Table 14: Placental Allograft Products

Table 15: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Allografts, by Region, Through 2030

Table 16: Acellular Animal-Derived Tissue-Based Products/Xenografts

Table 17: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Xenografts, by Region, Through 2030

Table 18: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Composition, Through 2030

Table 19: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Region, Through 2030

Table 20: Human Cellular Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Table 21: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Region, Through 2030

Table 22: Biosynthetic Skin Substitutes

Table 23: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acellular Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Region, Through 2030

Table 24: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Topical Agents, by Region, Through 2030

Table 25: Examples of Commercially Available Topical Agents

Table 26: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030

Table 27: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030

Table 28: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Region, Through 2030

Table 29: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Venous Ulcers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 30: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 31: FDA-Approved Wound Care Biologics for DFU Treatment

Table 32: Wound Care Biologics in Clinical Trials for DFU Treatment

Table 33: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Pressure Ulcers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 34: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Arterial and Other Ulcers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 35: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Type, Through 2030

Table 36: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Region, Through 2030

Table 37: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, by Region, Through 2030

Table 38: Burn Classifications

Table 39: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Burns, by Region, Through 2030

Table 40: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030

Table 41: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Ambulatory Surgery Centers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 42: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Hospitals, by Region, Through 2030

Table 43: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Burn Care Centers and Wound Clinics, by Region, Through 2030

Table 44: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Region, Through 2030

Table 45: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 46: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030

Table 47: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030

Table 48: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030

Table 49: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030

Table 50: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Type Through 2030

Table 51: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030

Table 52: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Country, Through 2030

Table 53: European Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 54: European Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030

Table 55: European Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030

Table 56: European Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030

Table 57: European Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030

Table 58: European Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Type, Through 2030

Table 59: European Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030

Table 60: European Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Country, Through 2030

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Type, Through 2030

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Country, Through 2030

Table 69: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 70: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030

Table 71: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030

Table 72: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030

Table 73: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030

Table 74: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by TypeThrough 2030

Table 75: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030

Table 76: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Sub-Region, Through 2030

Table 77: Top Companies Ranking, 2024

Table 78: Key Wound Care Biologics Manufacturers' Offerings

Table 79: Leading Companies in Allografts

Table 80: Key Companies' Allograft Offerings, by Product Type

Table 81: Leading Acellular Animal-Derived Tissue-Based Products/Xenografts

Table 82: Recent Developments in the Wound Care Biologics Market, 2023-2025

Table 83: Abbreviations Used in This Report

Table 84: AbbVie Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 85: AbbVie Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 86: AbbVie Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 87: AbbVie Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 88: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 89: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 90: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 91: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2024

Table 92: BioTissue: Company Snapshot

Table 93: BioTissue: Product Portfolio

Table 94: BioTissue: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025

Table 95: Bioventus: Company Snapshot

Table 96: Bioventus: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 97: Bioventus: Product Portfolio

Table 98: Cellution Biologics Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 99: Cellution Biologics Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 100: Cellution Biologics Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025

Table 101: Convatec Group PLC: Company Snapshot

Table 102: Convatec Group PLC: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 103: Convatec Group PLC: Product Portfolio

Table 104: Convatec Group PLC: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 105: Elutia: Company Snapshot

Table 106: Elutia: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 107: Elutia: Product Portfolio

Table 108: Elutia: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025

Table 109: Fibroheal: Company Snapshot

Table 110: Fibroheal: Product Portfolio

Table 111: Fibroheal: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 112: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 113: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 114: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 115: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 116: Johnson & Johnson: Company Snapshot

Table 117: Johnson & Johnson: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 118: Johnson & Johnson: Product Portfolio

Table 119: MIMEDX Group Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 120: MIMEDX Group Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 121: MIMEDX Group Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 122: MIMEDX Group Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2022-2024

Table 123: Organogenesis Inc.: Company Snapshot

Table 124: Organogenesis Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 125: Organogenesis Inc.: Product Portfolio

Table 126: Skye Biologics Holdings LLC.: Company Snapshot

Table 127: Skye Biologics Holdings LLC.: Product Portfolio

Table 128: Smith+Nephew: Company Snapshot

Table 129: Smith+Nephew: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 130: Smith+Nephew: Product Portfolio

Table 131: Smith+Nephew: News/Key Developments, 2023-2024

Table 132: Stryker: Company Snapshot

Table 133: Stryker: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 134: Stryker: Product Portfolio

Table 135: Stryker: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 136: Zimmer Biomet: Company Snapshot

Table 137: Zimmer Biomet: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 138: Zimmer Biomet: Product Portfolio



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Region, 2024

Figure 1: Stages of Wound Healing

Figure 2: PESTEL Analysis: Wound Care Biologics Market

Figure 3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Wound Care Biologics Market

Figure 4: Snapshot of the Market Dynamics for Wound Care Biologics

Figure 5: Estimated Number of People Aged 20 to 79 with Diabetes, Globally, 2000-2024

Figure 6: Emerging Technologies in Wound Care Biologics Market

Figure 7: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 8: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, 2024

Figure 9: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, 2024

Figure 10: Global Market Shares of Biologic Skin Substitute, by Tissue Source, 2024

Figure 11: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics for Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Composition, 2024

Figure 12: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Application, 2024

Figure 13: Global Market Shares of Chronic Wounds, by Type, 2024

Figure 14: Global Market Shares of Acute Wounds, by Type, 2024

Figure 15: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by End User, 2024

Figure 16: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Region, 2024

Figure 17: North American Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Country, 2024

Figure 18: U.S. Elderly Population (65 and Older), 2010-2050

Figure 19: European Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Country, 2024

Figure 20: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Country, 2024

Figure 21: Rest of the World Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Sub-Region, 2024

Figure 22: AbbVie Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 23: AbbVie Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Region/Country, FY 2024

Figure 24: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 25: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Region/Country, FY 2024

Figure 26: Bioventus: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 27: Convatec Group PLC: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 28: Convatec Group PLC: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 29: Elutia: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 30: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 31: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 32: Johnson & Johnson: Revenue Shares, by Business Segment, FY 2024

Figure 33: Johnson & Johnson: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 34: MIMEDX Group Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 35: Organogenesis Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 36: Smith+Nephew: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 37: Smith+Nephew: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 38: Stryker: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 39: Stryker: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 40: Zimmer Biomet: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 41: Zimmer Biomet: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024





Companies Featured





ABBVIE INC.

AROA BIOSURGERY LTD.

BIOTISSUE

BIOVENTUS

CELLUTION BIOLOGICS INC.

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

ELUTIA

FIBROHEAL

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES CORP.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MIMEDX GROUP INC.

ORGANOGENESIS INC.

SKYE BIOLOGICS HOLDINGS LLC.

SMITH + NEPHEW

STRYKER

ZIMMER BIOMET

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