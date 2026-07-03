Wound Care Biologics Market Forecast: Strategic Insights and Competitive Landscape 2025-2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Therapies for Wound Care: Technologies and Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wound care biologics market report offers a thorough analysis of current market trends and future projections. It reveals global revenue in millions from the base year of 2024 and provides forecast data for 2025 to 2030. The market segmentation is meticulously detailed by product type, application, end user, and region. It encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World, focusing on key countries within these regions.
Key market drivers and challenges, as well as vendor landscapes, are expertly analyzed. The report also examines emerging technologies that impact the market. The competitive landscape is explored, providing rankings of prominent companies within the global wound care biologics sector. Company profiles in the report provide insights into business overviews, financial performance, product portfolios, and notable recent developments.
Report Highlights
- Includes 78 data tables and 61 additional tables dissecting the global wound care biologics market and related technologies.
- Presents a detailed analysis of global market trends with historical data from 2022 to 2025, and growth projections to 2030.
- Provides market size estimations and revenue forecasts, including a market share analysis categorized by product type, application, end user, and region.
- Illustrates market dynamics, technological innovations, regulatory impacts, macroeconomic factors, and future prospects.
- Offers insights from Porter's Five Forces model and comprehensive global supply chain evaluations.
- Features an in-depth patent review, highlighting crucial granted and published patents.
- Analyzes industry structure, detailing company market shares, product alignment, strategic actions, mergers, acquisitions, and the venture funding landscape.
- Explores sustainability trends and ESG developments, with insights into consumer perspectives, and reviews of ESG risk ratings and practices of leading firms.
- Profiles major global companies like Convatec Group PLC., Integra LifeSciences Corp., MIMEDX Group Inc., and Organogenesis Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|155
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Market Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- History of Wound Care
- Technology Background
- Types of Wounds
- Wound Healing Process
- Hemostasis
- Inflammation
- Proliferation
- Maturation or Remodeling
- ECM Composition and Its Importance in Skin Wound Healing
- Biologic Therapies for Wound Care
- Autologous
- Allogeneic
- Heterologous/Xenogenic
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the Wound Care Biologics Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants (Moderate to High)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to High)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)
- Threat of Substitutes (High)
- Competition in the Industry (High)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Target Conditions
- Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries
- Innovations in Wound Care Biologics
- Market Restraints
- High Cost and Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
- Complex Regulatory Framework
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Industry Collaborations in Wound Care Biologics Market
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- FDA Regulatory Review and Approval Process
- Premarket Approval (PMA)
- 510(k) Clearance
- Biologics License Application
- Human Cells, Tissues, and Cellular and Tissue-based Products (HCT/Ps)
- Coverage and Reimbursement
- Medicare Coverage
- Medicaid
- Private Payers
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and New Developments
- Overview
- Smart Dressings and Bioactive Nanomaterials
- 3D Bioprinting
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Wound Care Biologics
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (CTPs)/Skin Substitutes
- Acellular CTPs
- Cellular CTPs
- Biologic Skin Substitute
- Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
- Topical Agents
- Keratin Proteins
- Enzymatic Debridement Agents
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Chronic Wounds
- Acute Wounds
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Key Takeaways
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
- Hospitals
- Burn Care Centers and Wound Clinics
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Top Companies Ranking in Wound Care Biologics Market, 2024
- Key Companies by Product Type
- Allografts
- Acellular Animal-Derived Tissue-Based Products/Xenografts
- Strategic Analysis
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Region, Through 2030
Table 1: ECM Components and Their Role in Wound Healing
Table 2: Number and Distribution of Persons Age 60+, by Region, 2019 and 2050
Table 3: Global Prevalence of Diabetes, by Population Segment, Through 2045
Table 4: Recent Industry Collaborations in Wound Care Biologics Market, 2024-2025
Table 5: Emerging Nanotherapeutic Approaches for Wound Healing Applications
Table 6: Emerging Bioprinting Methods for Wound Healing Applications
Table 7: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 8: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030
Table 9: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030
Table 10: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acellular CTPs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 11: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular CTPs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 12: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Biologic Skin Substitutes, by Region, Through 2030
Table 13: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Biologic Skin Substitute, by Tissue Source, Through 2030
Table 14: Placental Allograft Products
Table 15: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Allografts, by Region, Through 2030
Table 16: Acellular Animal-Derived Tissue-Based Products/Xenografts
Table 17: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Xenografts, by Region, Through 2030
Table 18: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Composition, Through 2030
Table 19: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Region, Through 2030
Table 20: Human Cellular Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
Table 21: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Region, Through 2030
Table 22: Biosynthetic Skin Substitutes
Table 23: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acellular Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Region, Through 2030
Table 24: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Topical Agents, by Region, Through 2030
Table 25: Examples of Commercially Available Topical Agents
Table 26: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030
Table 27: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030
Table 28: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Region, Through 2030
Table 29: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Venous Ulcers, by Region, Through 2030
Table 30: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, by Region, Through 2030
Table 31: FDA-Approved Wound Care Biologics for DFU Treatment
Table 32: Wound Care Biologics in Clinical Trials for DFU Treatment
Table 33: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Pressure Ulcers, by Region, Through 2030
Table 34: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Arterial and Other Ulcers, by Region, Through 2030
Table 35: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Type, Through 2030
Table 36: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Region, Through 2030
Table 37: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, by Region, Through 2030
Table 38: Burn Classifications
Table 39: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Burns, by Region, Through 2030
Table 40: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030
Table 41: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Ambulatory Surgery Centers, by Region, Through 2030
Table 42: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Hospitals, by Region, Through 2030
Table 43: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics for Burn Care Centers and Wound Clinics, by Region, Through 2030
Table 44: Global Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Region, Through 2030
Table 45: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 46: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030
Table 47: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030
Table 48: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030
Table 49: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030
Table 50: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Type Through 2030
Table 51: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030
Table 52: North American Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Country, Through 2030
Table 53: European Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 54: European Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030
Table 55: European Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030
Table 56: European Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030
Table 57: European Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030
Table 58: European Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Type, Through 2030
Table 59: European Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030
Table 60: European Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Country, Through 2030
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by Type, Through 2030
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Country, Through 2030
Table 69: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, Through 2030
Table 70: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, Through 2030
Table 71: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, Through 2030
Table 72: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Application, Through 2030
Table 73: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics for Chronic Wounds, by Type, Through 2030
Table 74: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics for Acute Wounds, by TypeThrough 2030
Table 75: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics, by End User, Through 2030
Table 76: Rest of the World Market for Wound Care Biologics, by Sub-Region, Through 2030
Table 77: Top Companies Ranking, 2024
Table 78: Key Wound Care Biologics Manufacturers' Offerings
Table 79: Leading Companies in Allografts
Table 80: Key Companies' Allograft Offerings, by Product Type
Table 81: Leading Acellular Animal-Derived Tissue-Based Products/Xenografts
Table 82: Recent Developments in the Wound Care Biologics Market, 2023-2025
Table 83: Abbreviations Used in This Report
Table 84: AbbVie Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 85: AbbVie Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 86: AbbVie Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 87: AbbVie Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 88: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 89: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 90: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 91: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2023-2024
Table 92: BioTissue: Company Snapshot
Table 93: BioTissue: Product Portfolio
Table 94: BioTissue: News/Key Developments, 2023-2025
Table 95: Bioventus: Company Snapshot
Table 96: Bioventus: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 97: Bioventus: Product Portfolio
Table 98: Cellution Biologics Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 99: Cellution Biologics Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 100: Cellution Biologics Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025
Table 101: Convatec Group PLC: Company Snapshot
Table 102: Convatec Group PLC: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 103: Convatec Group PLC: Product Portfolio
Table 104: Convatec Group PLC: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 105: Elutia: Company Snapshot
Table 106: Elutia: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 107: Elutia: Product Portfolio
Table 108: Elutia: News/Key Developments, 2024-2025
Table 109: Fibroheal: Company Snapshot
Table 110: Fibroheal: Product Portfolio
Table 111: Fibroheal: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 112: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 113: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 114: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 115: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 116: Johnson & Johnson: Company Snapshot
Table 117: Johnson & Johnson: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 118: Johnson & Johnson: Product Portfolio
Table 119: MIMEDX Group Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 120: MIMEDX Group Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 121: MIMEDX Group Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 122: MIMEDX Group Inc.: News/Key Developments, 2022-2024
Table 123: Organogenesis Inc.: Company Snapshot
Table 124: Organogenesis Inc.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 125: Organogenesis Inc.: Product Portfolio
Table 126: Skye Biologics Holdings LLC.: Company Snapshot
Table 127: Skye Biologics Holdings LLC.: Product Portfolio
Table 128: Smith+Nephew: Company Snapshot
Table 129: Smith+Nephew: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 130: Smith+Nephew: Product Portfolio
Table 131: Smith+Nephew: News/Key Developments, 2023-2024
Table 132: Stryker: Company Snapshot
Table 133: Stryker: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 134: Stryker: Product Portfolio
Table 135: Stryker: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 136: Zimmer Biomet: Company Snapshot
Table 137: Zimmer Biomet: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 138: Zimmer Biomet: Product Portfolio
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Region, 2024
Figure 1: Stages of Wound Healing
Figure 2: PESTEL Analysis: Wound Care Biologics Market
Figure 3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Wound Care Biologics Market
Figure 4: Snapshot of the Market Dynamics for Wound Care Biologics
Figure 5: Estimated Number of People Aged 20 to 79 with Diabetes, Globally, 2000-2024
Figure 6: Emerging Technologies in Wound Care Biologics Market
Figure 7: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Product Type, 2024
Figure 8: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Composition, 2024
Figure 9: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics for Cellular and Tissue-Based Products, by Material, 2024
Figure 10: Global Market Shares of Biologic Skin Substitute, by Tissue Source, 2024
Figure 11: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics for Bioengineered Skin Substitute, by Composition, 2024
Figure 12: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Application, 2024
Figure 13: Global Market Shares of Chronic Wounds, by Type, 2024
Figure 14: Global Market Shares of Acute Wounds, by Type, 2024
Figure 15: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by End User, 2024
Figure 16: Global Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Region, 2024
Figure 17: North American Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Country, 2024
Figure 18: U.S. Elderly Population (65 and Older), 2010-2050
Figure 19: European Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Country, 2024
Figure 20: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Country, 2024
Figure 21: Rest of the World Market Shares of Wound Care Biologics, by Sub-Region, 2024
Figure 22: AbbVie Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 23: AbbVie Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Region/Country, FY 2024
Figure 24: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 25: Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Region/Country, FY 2024
Figure 26: Bioventus: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024
Figure 27: Convatec Group PLC: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 28: Convatec Group PLC: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024
Figure 29: Elutia: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 30: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 31: Integra LifeSciences Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024
Figure 32: Johnson & Johnson: Revenue Shares, by Business Segment, FY 2024
Figure 33: Johnson & Johnson: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 34: MIMEDX Group Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 35: Organogenesis Inc.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 36: Smith+Nephew: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 37: Smith+Nephew: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 38: Stryker: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 39: Stryker: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 40: Zimmer Biomet: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 41: Zimmer Biomet: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Companies Featured
- ABBVIE INC.
- AROA BIOSURGERY LTD.
- BIOTISSUE
- BIOVENTUS
- CELLUTION BIOLOGICS INC.
- CONVATEC GROUP PLC
- ELUTIA
- FIBROHEAL
- INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES CORP.
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- MIMEDX GROUP INC.
- ORGANOGENESIS INC.
- SKYE BIOLOGICS HOLDINGS LLC.
- SMITH + NEPHEW
- STRYKER
- ZIMMER BIOMET
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