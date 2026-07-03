Global Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market to Surpass USD 12.15 Billion by 2035: Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market (2nd Edition) by Type of Product, Scale of Operation, End User, and Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-use downstream bioprocessing market is set for significant growth, projected to increase from USD 4.21 billion to USD 12.15 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.
Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Growth and Trends
Single-use downstream bioprocessing systems are revolutionizing pharmaceutical manufacturing by providing pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs with the ability to scale operations easily in line with production demands. These systems minimize downtime caused by cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance. They eliminate the need for energy-intensive CIP and SIP processes. Innovations such as pre-packed chromatography columns, tangential flow filtration assemblies, and disposable membrane adsorbers are central to this transformation.
The adoption of single-use technologies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing is accelerating, especially downstream bioprocessing. Compared to traditional systems, single-use solutions offer reduced capital expenditure and faster timelines for facility design and implementation. They also cutting lead times by as much as eight months, offering greater operational flexibility and allowing rapid scale-up and customization.
Both in-house manufacturers and CDMOs are increasingly adopting single-use systems to efficiently manage small, personalized batches and frequent product changeovers. This continued adoption and technological advancement will propel the market's growth over the forecast period.
Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion
An increasing pipeline of biologics and advanced therapies is boosting demand for flexible downstream processing solutions. Key purification steps, including filtration and chromatography, are shifting towards single-use models that allow for faster changeovers and higher product purity while reducing contamination risks. This shift is further fueled by sustainability and cost optimization efforts, making single-use technologies a preferred approach for streamlining operations and reducing time-to-market.
Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress
Despite its growth, the single-use bioprocessing market faces challenges. Concerns about extractables and leachables from disposable components pose risks to product quality and compliance. Scalability and mechanical strength limitations can restrict their application in large-scale manufacturing. Moreover, supply chain dependencies and plastic waste disposal are ongoing concerns, especially amidst rising sustainability pressures. The need for standardization across systems presents additional challenges.
Key Trends and Opportunities
Key trends include the shift towards ready-to-use chromatography solutions, reducing labor-intensive processes, and minimizing cross-contamination risks. The adoption of RFID-enabled smart columns and advanced single-use tangential flow filtration platforms enhances product recovery while offering automated monitoring and regulatory compliance.
The market is segmented by scale of operation: preclinical, clinical, and commercial. The commercial segment is projected to dominate, capturing about 85% market share by 2035. The commercial demand is driven by the need for continuous manufacturing and high-volume output.
Regional Insights
Europe leads the market with a 35% revenue share due to its robust biopharmaceutical infrastructure and regulatory environment. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing, driven by significant manufacturing investments and the adoption of single-use technologies that optimize operations.
Research Coverage Highlights
- In-depth market analysis by type, product, scale, end-user, and region.
- Market landscape assessments for chromatography, filtration, sampling, and connectors.
- Competitive product analysis and detailed company profiles.
- Patent and brand positioning analysis.
- Comprehensive demand and supply dynamics study.
Reasons to Buy this Report
- Comprehensive revenue projections for market leaders and new entrants.
- Insights into key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.
- Guidance for identifying future opportunities and customer demand.
Additional Benefits
- Complementary PPT and Excel data packs.
- Report walkthrough with research team.
- Complimentary report update for older reports.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|222
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$12.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 BACKGROUND
1.1. Context
1.2. Project Objectives
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends
2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
2.2.3. Comparative Analysis
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research
2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research
2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research
2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach
2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research
2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research
2.4.2.3.1. Interviews
2.4.2.3.2. Surveys
2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research
2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts
2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.4.7. Scientists
2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
2.5. Robust Quality Control
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Forecast Methodology
3.2.1. Top-down Approach
3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach
3.2.3. Hybrid Approach
3.3. Market Assessment Framework
3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.4.2. Correlation
3.4.3. Regression
3.4.4. Extrapolation
3.4.5. Convergence
3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4.7. Scenario Planning
3.4.8. Data Visualization
3.4.9. Time Series Analysis
3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis
3.5. Key Considerations
3.5.1. Demographics
3.5.2. Government Regulations
3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.5.4. Market Access
3.5.5. Supply Chain
3.5.6. Industry Consolidation
3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact
3.6. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations
4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate
4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Value and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.8.3. Trade Policies
4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers
4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics
4.3. Conclusion
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5.1. Executive Summary: Market Landscape
5.2. Executive Summary: Market Trends
5.3. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Overview of Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Technology
6.2. Type of Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Technology
6.3. Differences between Conventional and Emerging Downstream Bioprocessing Technology
6.4. Advantages of Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Technology
6.5. Applications of Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Technology
6.6. Key Challenges Associated with Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Technology
6.7. Future Perspective
7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE USE CHROMATOGRAPHY SYSTEMS
7.1. Methodology and Key Parameters
7.2. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Overall Market Landscape
7.2.1. Analysis by Product / Device Dimensions
7.2.2. Analysis by Flow Rate
7.2.3. Analysis by Volume
7.2.4. Analysis by Working Pressure
7.2.5. Analysis by Mode of Operation
7.2.6. Analysis by Weight
7.2.7. Analysis by Key Features
7.2.8. Analysis by Elution Method Compatibility
7.2.9. Analysis by Scale of Operation
7.2.10. Analysis by Application Area
7.3. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Developer Landscape
7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
7.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Single Use Chromatography Systems
8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE USE FILTRATION SYSTEMS
8.1. Methodology and Key Parameters
8.2. Single Use Filtration Systems: Overall Market Landscape
8.2.1. Analysis by Filter Pore Size
8.2.2. Analysis by Type of Membrane Construction Material
8.2.3. Analysis by Type of Connector Used
8.2.4. Analysis by Maximum Temperature
8.2.5. Analysis by Working Pressure
8.2.6. Analysis by Type of Filter
8.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation
8.2.8. Analysis by Key Features
8.2.9. Analysis by Application Area
8.3. Single Use Filtration Systems: Developer Landscape
8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
8.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
8.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
8.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Single Use Filtration Systems
9. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE USE SAMPLING SYSTEMS
9.1. Methodology and Key Parameters
9.2. Single Use Sampling Systems: Overall Market Landscape
9.2.1. Analysis by Type of Sampling Unit
9.2.2. Analysis by Method of Sterilization
9.2.3. Analysis by Key Features
9.2.4. Analysis by Volume
9.2.5. Analysis by Tubing Material
9.3. Single Use Sampling Systems: Developer Landscape
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Single Use Sampling Systems
10. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE USE CONNECTORS
10.1. Methodology and Key Parameters
10.2. Single Use Connectors: Overall Market Landscape
10.2.1. Analysis by Type of Valve / Gender
10.2.2. Analysis by Pack size
10.2.3. Analysis by Operating Temperature
10.2.4. Analysis by Termination Size
10.2.5. Analysis by Material of Construction
10.2.6. Analysis by Application Area
10.3. Single Use Connectors: Developer Landscape
10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
10.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
10.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
10.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Single Use Connectors
11. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
11.1. Methodology and Key Parameters
11.2. Scoring Criteria
11.3. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Product Competitiveness Analysis
11.3.1. Single Use Chromatography Systems Offered by Developers Headquartered in North America (Peer Group I)
11.3.2. Single Use Chromatography Systems Offered by Developers Headquartered in Europe and Rest of the World (Peer Group II)
11.4. Single Use Filtration Systems: Product Competitiveness Analysis
11.4.1. Single Use Filtration Systems Offered by Developers Headquartered in North America (Peer Group I)
11.4.2. Single Use Filtration Systems Offered by Developers Headquartered in Europe and Rest of the World (Peer Group II)
11.5. Single Use Sampling Systems: Product Competitiveness Analysis
11.5.1. Single Use Sampling Systems Offered by Developers Headquartered in North America (Peer Group I)
11.5.2. Single Use Sampling Systems Offered by Developers Headquartered in Europe and Rest of the World (Peer Group II)
11.6. Single Use Connectors: Product Competitiveness Analysis
11.6.1. Single Use Connectors Offered by Developers Headquartered in North America (Peer Group I)
11.6.2. Single Use Connectors Offered by Developers Headquartered in Europe and Rest of the World (Peer Group II)
12. COMPANY PROFILES: SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING PRODUCT / SYSTEM PROVIDERS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. 3M
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Financial Information
12.2.3. Company Offerings
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Analyst's View
12.3. Asahi KASEI
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Financial Information
12.3.3. Company Offerings
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Analyst's View
12.4. CPC (Colder Products Company)
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Financial Information
12.4.3. Company Offerings
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Analyst's View
12.5. Cytiva Lifesciences
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Financial Information
12.5.3. Company Offerings
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Analyst's View
12.6. Merck KGaA
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Financial Information
12.6.3. Company Offerings
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Analyst's View
12.7. Sartorius
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Financial Information
12.7.3. Company Offerings
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Analyst's View
12.8. Tezalon Biotech
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Company Offerings
12.8.3. Product Portfolio
12.8.4. Analyst's View
12.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Financial Information
12.9.3. Company Offerings
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Analyst's View
13. PATENT ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Scope and Methodology
13.3. Single use Downstream Bioprocessing: Patent Analysis
13.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year
13.3.2. Analysis by Type of Patent and Publication Year
13.3.3. Analysis by Patent Application Year
13.3.4. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction
13.3.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols
13.3.6. Analysis by Type of Applicant
13.3.7. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
13.3.8. Leading Inventors: Analysis by Number of Patents
13.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis
13.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics
13.5. Patent Valuation
14. BRAND POSITIONING MATRIX
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Scope and Methodology
14.3. Key Parameters
14.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Single Use Filtration System Providers
14.4.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: 3M
14.4.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Sartorius
14.4.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Tezalon Biotech
14.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Single Use Filtration System Providers
14.5.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Merck KGaA
14.5.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Sartorius
14.5.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.5.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Cytiva Lifesciences
14.5.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Tezalon Biotech
14.5.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: Asahi Kasei
14.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: Single Use Sampling System Providers
14.6.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Koefitt
14.6.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Advanced Microdevices
14.6.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: W. L. Gore & Associates
14.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: Single Use Connector Provider
14.7.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: CPC (Colder Products Company)
14.7.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Cytiva Lifesciences
14.7.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Merck KGaA
15. DEMAND AND SUPPLY ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
15.3. Global Demand for Biologics, till 2035
15.3.1. Demand Vs Supply Scenario 1
15.3.2. Demand Vs Supply Scenario 2
15.3.3. Demand Vs Supply Scenario 3
15.4. Concluding Remarks
16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Market Drivers
16.3. Market Restraints
16.4. Market Opportunities
16.5. Market Challenges
16.6. Conclusion
17. GLOBAL SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING MARKET
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Global Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market, Historical Trends (since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
17.3.1. Scenario Analysis
17.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario
17.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario
17.4. Key Market Segmentation
18. SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING MARKET, BY SCALE OF OPERATION
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.2.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
18.2.1.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Preclinical and Clinical Operation, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
18.2.1.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Commercial Operation, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
18.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
19. SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING MARKET, BY TYPE OF EQUIPMENT
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.2.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by Type of Equipment
19.2.1.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Chromatography Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
19.2.1.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Filtration Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
19.2.1.3. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Connectors, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
19.2.1.4. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Sampling Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
19.2.1.5. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Centrifugation Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
19.2.1.6. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Other Single Use Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
18.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
20. SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING MARKET, BY END USER
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.2.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by End User
20.2.1.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Pharma and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
20.2.1.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for CROs and CMOs, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
20.2.1.3. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Other End Users, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
20.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING IN NORTH AMERICA
21.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.2.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.2.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.2.3. Penetration Growth (P-G) Matrix
21.2.4. Market Movement Analysis
21.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING IN EUROPE
22.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.2.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.2.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.2.3. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.2.4. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.2.5. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.2.6. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.2.7. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.2.8. Penetration Growth (P-G) Matrix
22.2.9. Market Movement Analysis
22.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING IN ASIA-PACIFIC
23.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
23.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.2.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.2.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.2.3. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.2.4. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.2.6. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.2.7. Penetration Growth (P-G) Matrix
23.2.8. Market Movement Analysis
23.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SINGLE USE DOWNSTREAM BIOPROCESSING IN REST OF THE WORLD
24.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology
24.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.2.1. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.2.2. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.2.3. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Other Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.2.4. Penetration Growth (P-G) Matrix
24.2.5. Market Movement Analysis
24.3. Data Triangulation and Validation
25. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS
26. CONCLUDING INSIGHTS
27. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
28. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
29. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
List of Tables
Table 7.1. List of Single-use Chromatography Systems Providers
Table 7.2. Single-use Chromatography Systems: Information on Product Portfolio
Table 8.1. List of Single Use Filtration Systems Providers
Table 8.2. Single Use Filtration Systems: Information on Product Portfolio
Table 9.1. List of Single Use Sampling Systems Providers
Table 9.2. Single Use Sampling Systems: Information on Product Portfolio
Table 10.1. List of Single Use Connectors Providers
Table 10.2. Single Use Connectors: Information on Product Portfolio
Table 12.1. 3M: Product Portfolio
Table 12.2. Asahi KASEI: Product Portfolio
Table 12.3. CPC (Colder Products Company): Product Portfolio
Table 12.4. Cytiva Lifesciences: Product Portfolio
Table 12.5. Merck KGaA: Product Portfolio
Table 12.6. Sartorius: Product Portfolio
Table 12.7. Tezalon Biotech: Product Portfolio
Table 12.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific: Product Portfolio
Table 13.1. List of Published Patents
Table 28.1. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Product / Device Dimensions (cm)
Table 28.2. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Flow Rate (L/min)
Table 28.3. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Volume (L)
Table 28.4. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Working Pressure (Bar)
Table 28.5. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Mode of Operation
Table 28.6. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Weight (Kg)
Table 28.7. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Key Features
Table 28.8. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Elution Method Compatibility
Table 28.9. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 28.10. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution of Application Area
Table 28.11. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution of Developers by Year of Establishment
Table 28.12. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution of Developers by Company Size
Table 28.13. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution of Developers by Location of Headquarters
Table 28.14. Leading Developers: Distribution by Number of Single Use Chromatography Systems
Table 28.15. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Filter Pore Size (m)
Table 28.16. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Membrane Construction Material
Table 28.17. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Type of Connectors Used
Table 28.18. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Maximum Temperature (oC)
Table 28.19. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Working Pressure (Bar)
Table 28.20. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Type of Filters
Table 28.21. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 28.22. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Key Features
Table 28.23. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Application Area
Table 28.24. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Table 28.25. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Company Size
Table 28.26. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Table 28.27. Leading Developers: Distribution by Number of Single Use Filtration Systems
Table 28.28. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Type of Sampling Unit
Table 28.29. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Method of Sterilization
Table 28.30. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Key Features
Table 28.31. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Volume (ml)
Table 28.32. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Tubing Material
Table 28.33. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Table 28.34. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Company Size
Table 28.35. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Table 28.36. Leading Developers: Distribution by Number of Single Use Sampling Systems
Table 28.37. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Type of Valve / Gender
Table 28.38. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Pack Size (pieces)
Table 28.39. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Operating Temperature (oC)
Table 28.40. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Termination Size
Table 28.41. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Material of Construction
Table 28.42. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Application Area
Table 28.43. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Table 28.44. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Company Size
Table 28.45. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Table 28.46. Leading Developers: Distribution by Number of Single Use Connectors
Table 28.47. 3M: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (USD Billion)
Table 28.48. Asahi Kasei: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (YEN Billion)
Table 28.49. CPC: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (USD Million)
Table 28.50. Cytiva Lifesciences: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (USD Billion)
Table 28.51. Merck KGaA: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (EUR Million)
Table 28.52. Sartorius: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (EUR Million)
Table 28.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (USD Million)
Table 28.54. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Publication Year
Table 28.55. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Type of Patent
Table 28.56. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Type of Patent and Publication Year
Table 28.57. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Application Year
Table 28.58. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Patent Age
Table 28.59. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Type of Applicant
Table 28.60. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Patent Jurisdiction
Table 28.61. Patent Analysis: Distribution by CPC Symbols
Table 28.62. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
Table 28.63. Leading Individual Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents
Table 28.64. Global Demand and Supply Analysis for Biologics, till 2035
Table 28.65. Demand and Supply: Distribution by Likely Scenarios (Scenario 1), till 2035
Table 28.66. Demand and Supply: Distribution by Likely Scenarios (Scenario 2), till 2035
Table 28.67. Demand and Supply: Distribution by Likely Scenarios (Scenario 3), till 2035
Table 28.68. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Base. Scenario (USD Billion)
Table 28.69. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative Scenario (USD Billion)
Table 28.70. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Optimistic Scenario (USD Billion)
Table 28.71. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Table 28.72. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Preclinical and Clinical Operation, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.73. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Commercial Operation, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.74. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by Type of Equipment
Table 28.75. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Chromatography Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.76. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Filtration Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.77. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Connectors, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.78. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Sampling Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.79. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Centrifugation Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.80. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Other Single Use Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.81. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by End User
Table 28.82. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Pharma and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.83. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for CROs and CMOs, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.84. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Other End Users, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.85. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in North America, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.86. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in the US, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.87. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.88. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.89. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.90. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.91. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in France, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.92. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Russia, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.93. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.94. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.95. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.96. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.97. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in China, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.98. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in India, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.99. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.100. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Australia, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.101. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.102. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of the World, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.103. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.104. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
Table 28.105. Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Other Countries, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative, Base and Optimistic Scenarios (USD Billion)
List of Figures
Figure 2.1 Research Methodology: Project Methodology
Figure 2.2 Research Methodology: Data Sources for Secondary Research
Figure 2.3 Research Methodology: Robust Quality Control
Figure 3.1 Market Dynamics: Forecast Methodology
Figure 3.2 Market Dynamics: Market Assessment Framework
Figure 4.1 Lessons Learnt from Past Recessions
Figure 5.1 Executive Summary: Market Landscape
Figure 5.2 Executive Summary: Market Trends
Figure 5.3 Executive Summary: Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
Figure 7.1. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Product / Device Dimensions (cm)
Figure 7.2. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Flow Rate (L/min)
Figure 7.3. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Volume (L)
Figure 7.4. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Working Pressure (Bar)
Figure 7.5. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Mode of Operation
Figure 7.6. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Weight (Kg)
Figure 7.7. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Key Features
Figure 7.8. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Elution Method Compatibility
Figure 7.9. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 7.10. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution of Application Area
Figure 7.11. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution of Developers by Year of Establishment
Figure 7.12. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution of Developers by Company Size
Figure 7.13. Single Use Chromatography Systems: Distribution of Developers by Location of Headquarters
Figure 7.14. Leading Developers: Distribution by Number of Single Use Chromatography Systems
Figure 8.1. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Filter Pore Size (m)
Figure 8.2. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Membrane Construction Material
Figure 8.3. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Type of Connectors Used
Figure 8.4. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Maximum Temperature (oC)
Figure 8.5. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Working Pressure (Bar)
Figure 8.6. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Type of Filters
Figure 8.7. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 8.8. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Key Features
Figure 8.9. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Application Area
Figure 8.10. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Figure 8.11. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Company Size
Figure 8.12. Single Use Filtration Systems: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Figure 8.13. Leading Developers: Distribution by Number of Single Use Filtration Systems
Figure 9.1. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Type of Sampling Unit
Figure 9.2. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Method of Sterilization
Figure 9.3. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Key Features
Figure 9.4. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Volume (ml)
Figure 9.5. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Tubing Material
Figure 9.6. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Figure 9.7. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Company Size
Figure 9.8. Single Use Sampling Systems: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Figure 9.9. Leading Developers: Distribution by Number of Single Use Sampling Systems
Figure 10.1. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Type of Valve / Gender
Figure 10.2. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Pack Size (pieces)
Figure 10.3. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Operating Temperature (oC)
Figure 10.4. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Termination Size
Figure 10.5. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Material of Construction
Figure 10.6. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Application Area
Figure 10.7. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Year of Establishment
Figure 10.8. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Company Size
Figure 10.9. Single Use Connectors: Distribution by Location of Headquarters
Figure 10.10. Leading Developers: Distribution by Number of Single Use Connectors
Figure 11.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single Use Chromatography System Offered by Developers Headquartered in North America
(Peer Group I)
Figure 11.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single Use Chromatography System Offered by Developers Headquartered in Europe and Rest of the World (Peer Group II)
Figure 11.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single Use Filter Offered by Developers Headquartered in North America (Peer Group I)
Figure 11.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single Use Filter Offered by Developers Headquartered in Europe and Rest of the World (Peer Group II)
Figure 11.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single Use Sampling System Offered by Developers Headquartered in North America (Peer Group I)
Figure 11.6. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single Use Filter Offered by Developers Headquartered in Europe and Rest of the World (Peer Group II)
Figure 11.7. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single Use Connector Offered by Developers Headquartered in North America (Peer Group I)
Figure 11.8. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single Use Connector Offered by Developers Headquartered in Europe and Rest of the World
(Peer Group II)
Figure 12.1. 3M: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (USD Billion)
Figure 12.2. Asahi Kasei: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (YEN Billion)
Figure 12.3. CPC: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (USD Million)
Figure 12.4. Cytiva Lifesciences: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (USD Billion)
Figure 12.5. Merck KGaA: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (EUR Million)
Figure 12.6. Sartorius: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (EUR Million)
Figure 12.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific: Annual Revenues, Since 2023 (USD Million)
Figure 13.1. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Publication Year
Figure 13.2. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Type of Patent
Figure 13.3. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Type of Patent and Publication Year
Figure 13.4. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Application Year
Figure 13.5. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Patent Age
Figure 13.6. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Type of Applicant
Figure 13.7. Patent Analysis: Distribution by Patent Jurisdiction
Figure 13.8. Patent Analysis: Distribution by CPC Symbols
Figure 13.9. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
Figure 13.10. Leading Individual Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents
Figure 14.1. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Chromatography System Providers: 3M
Figure 14.2. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Chromatography System Providers: Sartorius
Figure 14.3. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Chromatography System Providers: Tezalon Biotech
Figure 14.4. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Filtration System Providers: Merck KGaA
Figure 14.5. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Filtration System Providers: Sartorius
Figure 14.6. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Filtration System Providers: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Figure 14.7. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Filtration System Providers: Cytiva Lifesciences
Figure 14.8. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Filtration System Providers: Tezalon Biotech
Figure 14.9. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Filtration System Providers: Asahi Kasei
Figure 14.10. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Sampling System Providers: Koefitt
Figure 14.11. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Sampling System Providers: Advanced Microdevices
Figure 14.12. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Sampling System Providers: W. L. Gore & Associates
Figure 14.13. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Filtration System Providers: Asahi Kasei
Figure 14.14. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Sampling System Providers: CPC (Colder Products Company)
Figure 14.15. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Sampling System Providers: Cytiva Lifesciences
Figure 14.16. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single Use Sampling System Providers: Merck KGaA
Figure 15.1. Global Demand and Supply Analysis for Biologics, till 2035
Figure 15.2. Demand and Supply: Distribution by Likely Scenarios (Scenario 1), till 2035
Figure 15.3. Demand and Supply: Distribution by Likely Scenarios (Scenario 2), till 2035
Figure 15.4. Demand and Supply: Distribution by Likely Scenarios (Scenario 3), till 2035
Figure 17.1 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Base Scenario
(USD Billion)
Figure 17.2 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Conservative Scenario (USD Billion)
Figure 17.3 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market, Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035): Optimistic Scenario (USD Billion)
Figure 18.1 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation
Figure 18.2 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Preclinical and Clinical Operation, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates
(till 2035)
Figure 18.3 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Commercial Operation, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035
Figure 19.1 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by Type of Equipment
Figure 19.2 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Chromatography Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted
Estimates (till 2035)
Figure 19.3 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Filtration Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates
(till 2035)
Figure 19.4 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Connectors, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
Figure 19.5 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Sampling Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates
(till 2035)
Figure 19.6 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Single Use Centrifugation Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted
Estimates (till 2035)
Figure 19.7 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Other Single Use Systems, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted
Estimates (till 2035)
Figure 20.1 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market: Distribution by End User
Figure 20.2 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Pharma and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and
Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
Figure 20.3 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for CROs and CMOs, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
Figure 20.4 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market for Other End Users, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)
Figure 21.1 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in North America, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 21.2 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in the US, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 21.3 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Canada, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 22.1 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 22.2 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Germany, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 22.3 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in the UK, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 22.4 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in France, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 22.5 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Russia, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 22.6 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Italy, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 22.7 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Spain, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 22.8 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of Europe, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 23.1 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 23.2 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in China, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 23.3 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in India, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 23.4 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Japan, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 23.5 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Australia, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 23.6 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 24.1 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Rest of the World, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 24.2 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Brazil, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 24.3 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Argentina, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
Figure 24.4 Single Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market in Other Countries, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3M
- CPC (Colder Products Company)
- Cytiva Lifesciences
- Merck KGaA
- Repligen
- Sartorius
- Tezalon Biotech
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
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