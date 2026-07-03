Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: Global Microbiome Oncology Market Set to Surge at 40.7% CAGR, Reaching $1.94 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome-Oncology Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Microbiome-Oncology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.7% over the forecast period, increasing from USD 353.20 million in 2026 to USD 1.94 billion by 2031.

The global microbiome oncology market is experiencing rapid expansion as researchers increasingly recognize the critical role of the microbiome in cancer development, progression, immune response, and therapeutic outcomes. The market encompasses microbiome-based therapeutics, diagnostics, live biotherapeutic products, and precision oncology solutions aimed at improving cancer prevention, treatment, and survivorship outcomes.

Scientific understanding of gut microbiome influence on oncology treatment outcomes is a primary growth driver. Research shows gut microbiota composition significantly affects immune regulation, inflammation, and patient response to immunotherapies like immune checkpoint inhibitors. Strategies for microbiome modulation are emerging to enhance personalized medicine capabilities.

Increasing adoption of immunotherapy accelerates market development. Immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 have transformed oncology treatment. Researchers investigate microbiome-targeted interventions to enhance immunotherapy responsiveness. Microbiome composition may influence immunotherapy efficacy and adverse event management.

Advancements in next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence boost microbiome oncology research. Technologies support the development of personalized oncology strategies and companion diagnostics, enabling prediction of treatment outcomes.

Investment in microbiome therapeutics and live biotherapeutic products is growing. Firms are focusing on engineered microbial consortia, probiotics, prebiotics, and fecal microbiota transplantation for oncology. Microbiome-based therapeutics are evaluated as adjunctive therapies with immunotherapies and chemotherapy.

Precision medicine and biomarker-driven oncology are fortifying market expansion. Healthcare providers utilize microbiome analysis for personalized treatment strategies. Microbiome signatures emerge as biomarkers for treatment response, toxicity management, and disease progression monitoring, enhancing therapeutic personalization.

Oncology clinical trials focused on microbiome modulation are expanding. Combination therapies integrating microbiome and immunotherapy gain clinical attention across cancer types like melanoma, colorectal cancer, and breast cancer.

Increased collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and oncology centers fuels therapeutic development. Partnerships in microbiome sequencing, biotherapeutic manufacturing, and oncology research accelerate commercialization.

Technological advancements in AI enhance microbiome analytics and predictive modeling. AI platforms analyze microbial datasets to identify treatment-response correlations. This supports microbiome-informed oncology research and clinical workflows.

North America dominates the market due to its biotechnology infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and investment in microbiome science. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also notable markets due to translational research programs and healthcare infrastructure modernization.

Challenges include regulatory uncertainty, microbiome complexity, limited clinical validation, and reimbursement barriers. Nevertheless, advancements in microbiome science, sequencing technologies, and immuno-oncology integration promise long-term growth opportunities.

Market Drivers - Increasing Understanding of Microbiome-Cancer Interactions: Scientific evidence links microbiome to cancer initiation, immune regulation, and treatment response, driving market growth. - Expansion of Immunotherapy Applications: Adoption of checkpoint inhibitors accelerates microbiome oncology research. - Advancements in Sequencing and Bioinformatics Technologies: AI-powered analytics improve microbial ecosystem characterization. - Growing Investment in Microbiome Therapeutics: Firms invest in microbiome-based therapies for oncology applications. - Rising Focus on Precision Medicine: Personalized approaches optimize treatment strategies.

Market Restraints - Complexity of Microbiome Biology: Microbial variability challenges standardization and predictability. - Regulatory and Manufacturing Challenges: Complex regulatory pathways affect consistency and scalability. - Limited Long-Term Clinical Evidence: Long-term data for investigational therapies is limited. - Reimbursement and Commercialization Barriers: Pathways for diagnostics and therapeutics are limited.

Technology and Segment Insights - The market is segmented by product type, cancer type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Microbiome therapeutics account for substantial market share. Melanoma and colorectal cancer dominate research. Next-generation sequencing leads in technology, while immunotherapy enhancement is the prime application.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook - The market is competitive with biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, and sequencing technology providers. Key players include Seres Therapeutics, Vedanta Biosciences, MaaT Pharma, and others. Companies focus on immuno-oncology therapies and biomarker discovery to strengthen market positioning.

Conclusion - The global microbiome oncology market will grow due to scientific insights, immunotherapy expansion, and investment in microbiome-based diagnostics. Technological advancements enable personalized strategies, transforming oncology. Despite challenges, ongoing research and clinical validation offer long-term opportunities.

Key Benefits of this Report

Insightful Analysis: In-depth market insights across regions and industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape: Strategic understanding of key players and market entry approaches.

Market Drivers and Future Trends: Major growth forces and developments shaping the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Support for strategic decisions to unlock new revenue streams.

Wide Audience: Suitable for startups, research institutions, and enterprises.

What Businesses Use Our Reports For - Industry insights, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market expansion strategies, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage

Historical data from 2021 to 2024, base year 2025, and forecast years 2026 to 2031.

Growth opportunities, challenges, regulatory framework, and trend analysis.

Competitive positioning, strategies, market share evaluation, and trade analysis.

Revenue growth forecasts across segments and regions.

Company profiling with strategies, products, financials, and key developments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Scope of Microbiome-Oncology Market

1.3 Key Insights

1.4 Therapeutic Modality Snapshot (Microbiome-Based Interventions)

1.5 Market Outlook



2. Disease & Epidemiology Analysis

2.1 Overview of Microbiome in Oncology

2.1.1 Role of Gut Microbiota in Cancer Development

2.1.2 Microbiome Influence on Immune Modulation

2.2 Cancer Types with Microbiome Association

2.2.1 Colorectal Cancer

2.2.2 Melanoma

2.2.3 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

2.2.4 Renal Cell Carcinoma

2.2.5 Hepatocellular Carcinoma

2.3 Epidemiology by Indication

2.3.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Microbiome-Linked Cancers

2.3.2 Microbiome Dysbiosis Trends in Oncology Patients

2.3.3 Mortality Trends

2.4 Biomarker and Microbiome Profiling

2.4.1 Microbial Signatures and Tumor Response

2.4.2 Antibiotic Exposure Impact

2.5 Patient Demographics

2.5.1 Age and Gender

2.5.2 Comorbidities

2.5.3 Geographic Variability in Microbiome Composition



3. Microbiome-Oncology Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Evidence Linking Microbiome and Immunotherapy Response

3.1.2 Rising Adoption of Precision Medicine

3.1.3 Expansion of Immuno-Oncology Therapies

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Limited Clinical Validation of Microbiome Therapies

3.2.2 Regulatory Uncertainty for Live Biotherapeutics

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Development of Microbiome-Based Adjuvant Therapies

3.3.2 Integration with Checkpoint Inhibitors

3.4 Market Challenges

3.4.1 Variability in Microbiome Composition

3.4.2 Standardization of Microbiome-Based Treatments



4. Commercial & Market Access

4.1 Pricing Models for Biotherapeutics

4.2 Reimbursement Landscape

4.2.1 Public and Private Coverage

4.2.2 Value-Based Healthcare Models

4.3 Market Access Barriers

4.4 Clinical Adoption Challenges



5. Innovation & Pipeline Landscape

5.1 Pipeline Overview

5.2 Pipeline by Development Phase

5.2.1 Phase I

5.2.2 Phase II

5.2.3 Phase III

5.3 Mechanism of Action (MoA)

5.3.1 Microbiome Modulation for Immune Activation

5.3.2 Enhancement of Checkpoint Inhibitor Response

5.3.3 Reduction of Treatment Toxicity

5.4 Modality Analysis

5.4.1 Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs)

5.4.2 Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)

5.4.3 Microbiome-Derived Small Molecules

5.5 Clinical Trial Landscape (ClinicalTrials.gov / EU CTR Verified)



6. Treatment Landscape

6.1 Current Standard Oncology Therapies

6.1.1 Immunotherapy

6.1.2 Targeted Therapy

6.1.3 Chemotherapy

6.2 Microbiome-Based Therapeutic Integration

6.2.1 Adjunctive Use with Checkpoint Inhibitors

6.2.2 Role in Enhancing Treatment Response

6.3 Approved Oncology Therapies Influenced by Microbiome

6.3.1 Pembrolizumab (Keytruda)

6.3.2 Nivolumab (Opdivo)

6.3.3 Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)

6.4 Emerging Treatment Strategies

6.4.1 Microbiome Restoration Therapies

6.4.2 Personalized Microbiome Modulation



7. Microbiome-Oncology Market Size & Forecast

7.1 Historical Market Size Analysis

7.2 Forecast (2026-2031)

7.3 CAGR Analysis

7.4 Market Share by Therapy Type



8. Microbiome-Oncology Market Segmentation

8.1 by Therapy Type

8.1.1 Microbiome-Based Therapeutics

8.1.2 Immunotherapy

8.1.3 Targeted Therapy

8.1.4 Chemotherapy

8.2 by Drug Class

8.2.1 Live Biotherapeutic Products

8.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

8.2.3 Microbiome Modulators

8.3 by Indication

8.3.1 Colorectal Cancer

8.3.2 Melanoma

8.3.3 Lung Cancer

8.3.4 Renal Cell Carcinoma

8.3.5 Liver Cancer

8.4 by Route of Administration

8.4.1 Oral

8.4.2 Intravenous

8.4.3 Rectal (FMT)

8.5 by End User

8.5.1 Hospitals

8.5.2 Cancer Research Institutes

8.5.3 Specialty Clinics

8.6 by Distribution Channel

8.6.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.6.2 Specialty Pharmacies



9. Geographical Analysis (Regional Level)

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Size & Growth

9.1.2 Demand Drivers

9.1.3 Regulatory Overview

9.1.4 Competitive Intensity

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Size & Growth

9.2.2 Demand Drivers

9.2.3 Regulatory Overview

9.2.4 Competitive Intensity

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 Market Size & Growth

9.3.2 Demand Drivers

9.3.3 Regulatory Overview

9.3.4 Competitive Intensity

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Market Size & Growth

9.4.2 Demand Drivers

9.4.3 Regulatory Overview

9.4.4 Competitive Intensity

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Market Size & Growth

9.5.2 Demand Drivers

9.5.3 Regulatory Overview

9.5.4 Competitive Intensity



10. Key Countries Analysis

10.1 United States

10.1.1 Market Size

10.1.2 Epidemiology

10.1.3 Regulatory Framework (FDA)

10.1.4 Reimbursement

10.1.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.2 Canada

10.2.1 Market Size

10.2.2 Epidemiology

10.2.3 Regulatory Framework

10.2.4 Reimbursement

10.2.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.3 Germany

10.3.1 Market Size

10.3.2 Epidemiology

10.3.3 Regulatory Framework

10.3.4 Reimbursement

10.3.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.4 United Kingdom

10.4.1 Market Size

10.4.2 Epidemiology

10.4.3 Regulatory Framework

10.4.4 Reimbursement

10.4.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.5 France

10.5.1 Market Size

10.5.2 Epidemiology

10.5.3 Regulatory Framework

10.5.4 Reimbursement

10.5.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.6 Italy

10.6.1 Market Size

10.6.2 Epidemiology

10.6.3 Regulatory Framework

10.6.4 Reimbursement

10.6.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.7 Spain

10.7.1 Market Size

10.7.2 Epidemiology

10.7.3 Regulatory Framework

10.7.4 Reimbursement

10.7.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.8 China

10.8.1 Market Size

10.8.2 Epidemiology

10.8.3 Regulatory Framework (NMPA)

10.8.4 Reimbursement

10.8.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.9 Japan

10.9.1 Market Size

10.9.2 Epidemiology

10.9.3 Regulatory Framework (PMDA)

10.9.4 Reimbursement

10.9.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.10 India

10.10.1 Market Size

10.10.2 Epidemiology

10.10.3 Regulatory Framework (CDSCO)

10.10.4 Reimbursement

10.10.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.11 South Korea

10.11.1 Market Size

10.11.2 Epidemiology

10.11.3 Regulatory Framework

10.11.4 Reimbursement

10.11.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.12 Australia

10.12.1 Market Size

10.12.2 Epidemiology

10.12.3 Regulatory Framework

10.12.4 Reimbursement

10.12.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.13 Brazil

10.13.1 Market Size

10.13.2 Epidemiology

10.13.3 Regulatory Framework

10.13.4 Reimbursement

10.13.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.14 Mexico

10.14.1 Market Size

10.14.2 Epidemiology

10.14.3 Regulatory Framework

10.14.4 Reimbursement

10.14.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.15 Saudi Arabia

10.15.1 Market Size

10.15.2 Epidemiology

10.15.3 Regulatory Framework

10.15.4 Reimbursement

10.15.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence

10.16 South Africa

10.16.1 Market Size

10.16.2 Epidemiology

10.16.3 Regulatory Framework

10.16.4 Reimbursement

10.16.5 Key Companies and Pipeline Presence



11. Regulatory & Policy Landscape

11.1 United States (FDA - Live Biotherapeutic Products Guidance)

11.2 Europe (EMA - Advanced Therapy and Microbiome Regulation)

11.3 Japan (PMDA - Biologics and Microbiome Therapies)

11.4 India (CDSCO - Biologics and Emerging Therapies)

11.5 China (NMPA - Microbiome and Biologic Regulation)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure and Emerging Players

12.2 Strategic Collaborations

12.3 Licensing and Partnerships

12.4 Investment Trends in Microbiome-Oncology



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

13.1.1 Approved Products

13.1.1.1 SER-109 (Vowst) - Fecal microbiota spores (FDA-approved for C. difficile infection)

13.1.2 Key Indications: Recurrent C. difficile infection (non-oncology)

13.1.3 Pipeline (Phase I/II/III - Oncology microbiome modulation trials)

13.2 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

13.2.1 Approved Products

13.2.1.1 RBX2660 (Rebyota) - Fecal microbiota suspension

13.2.2 Key Indications: Recurrent C. difficile infection

13.2.3 Pipeline (Microbiome applications in oncology)

13.3 Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

13.3.1 Approved Products: None

13.3.2 Pipeline

13.3.2.1 VE800 (Phase I/II - Microbiome-based immunotherapy combination)

13.4 MaaT Pharma

13.4.1 Approved Products: None

13.4.2 Pipeline

13.4.2.1 MaaT013 (Phase II/III - Microbiome therapy in oncology)

13.5 Enterome

13.5.1 Approved Products: None

13.5.2 Pipeline

13.5.2.1 EO2401 (Phase I/II - Microbiome-derived immunotherapy)

13.6 4D Pharma plc

13.6.1 Approved Products: None

13.6.2 Pipeline

13.6.2.1 MRx0518 (Phase I/II - Microbiome therapy in solid tumors)

13.7 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

13.7.1 Approved Products: None

13.7.2 Pipeline

13.7.2.1 CP101 (Microbiome therapeutic candidate)

13.8 Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.

13.8.1 Approved Products: None

13.8.2 Pipeline

13.8.2.1 KB295 (Microbiome metabolic modulator - clinical evaluation)

13.9 Locus Biosciences

13.9.1 Approved Products: None

13.9.2 Pipeline

13.9.2.1 LBPs targeting microbiome modulation (clinical stage)

13.10 Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

13.10.1 Approved Products: None

13.10.2 Pipeline

13.10.2.1 SYN-004 (Ribaxamase - microbiome protection approach)



14. Future Outlook

14.1 Role of Microbiome in Precision Oncology

14.2 Integration with Immunotherapy

14.3 Advances in Live Biotherapeutics

14.4 Long-Term Market Potential



15. Methodology

15.1 Data Sources

15.2 Primary Research

15.3 Secondary Research

15.4 Forecasting Approach

15.5 Assumptions and Limitations



Companies Featured

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

MaaT Pharma

Enterome

4D Pharma plc

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.

Locus Biosciences

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.



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