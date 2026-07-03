Nucala's Global Reach Expands with European Approval for COPD Treatment

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NUCALA Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Factors Driving NUCALA Growth

1) Strong existing commercial base with consistent double-digit sales growth: Nucala has a well-established revenue base, reducing commercial risk compared to pipeline assets. According to GSK, Nucala generated approximately £1.78 billion ($2.3 billion) in sales for 2024, an increase of about 12% YoY, contributing around 6% of GSK's total revenue. The 2023 sales figures were approximately £1.7 billion, reflecting sustained momentum driven by broader biologic adoption in severe eosinophilic diseases.

2) Major COPD expansion significantly expands addressable market: This remains the most significant growth catalyst. In May 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Nucala for COPD, marking it as the first biologic for COPD patients with an eosinophilic phenotype. This approval was based on the Phase III MATINEE and earlier METREX studies, showcasing reduced exacerbations and hospitalizations. GSK highlights that almost 70% of inadequately controlled U.S. COPD patients on triple therapy have eosinophil counts ?150 cells/?L.

3) European expansion further strengthens global uptake: The European Commission's February 2026 approval for COPD further extends Nucala's geographic reach. COPD affects approximately 390 million people globally, with 40 million in Europe alone. Over 35% of uncontrolled COPD patients on triple therapy have eosinophil levels ?300 cells/?L, materially increasing ex-US revenue potential.

4) Diversified multi-indication revenue stream reduces market reliance: Nucala is approved for multiple conditions beyond many respiratory biologics, including severe eosinophilic asthma, Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis, Hypereosinophilic Syndrome, Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, and now, COPD. This diverse labeling supports sustained long-term growth and mitigates competitive pressure.

NUCALA Recent Developments

In May 2025, the FDA approved NUCALA as an add-on maintenance treatment for adult patients with inadequately controlled COPD with an eosinophilic phenotype.

The "NUCALA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report offers comprehensive insights into NUCALA for approved indications, including potential use in conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis within seven major markets. It includes detailed descriptions of existing usage, market performance, and potential indications from 2020-2034. The report covers regulatory milestones, healthcare sales forecasts, competitive analysis, and emerging therapy trends.

NUCALA Drug Summary

NUCALA is a humanized monoclonal antibody by GSK plc targeting Interleukin-5, critical for eosinophil growth, aiming to control disease exacerbations in multiple eosinophil-driven conditions. It's administered subcutaneously, strengthening its position in the respiratory and immunology markets by reducing exacerbations and disease burdens.

Scope of the NUCALA Market Report

A comprehensive overview of the MoA, description, dosage, administration, and research activities for NUCALA.

Detailed insights into NUCALA's regulatory milestones, cost assessments, regional variations, and estimated sales in approved and potential indications across major markets.

Market forecasts with comprehensive coverage of competing products and SWOT analysis.

NUCALA Analytical Perspective

In-depth sales market forecast and clinical trials information covering current and potential indications.

NUCALA Competitive Landscape

The report provides insights on competitors, market positioning, and emerging therapies, highlighting key regulatory approvals and expected commercial milestones.

NUCALA Market Potential & Revenue Forecast

Projected market size, sales potential, and pricing strategies for NUCALA.

NUCALA Competitive Intelligence

Analysis of pipeline competition, market strengths, and weaknesses.

NUCALA Clinical Differentiation

Overview of efficacy, safety advantages, and unique selling points.

NUCALA Market Report Highlights

The NUCALA market is poised for expansion due to strong adoption and increased prescriptions in multiple immunological indications.

Emerging therapies may intensify competition, requiring strategic market positioning.

Key Questions

What are NUCALA's mechanisms and market performance across approved indications?

How do potential new indications influence NUCALA's market standing?

What are the key collaborations and competitive landscape developments for NUCALA?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. NUCALA Overview in approved indications like Asthma, Nasal polyps, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Churg-Strauss syndrome, Hypereosinophilic syndrome; as well as potential indication like Eosinophilic oesophagitis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. NUCALA Clinical Development

2.2.1. NUCALA Clinical studies

2.2.2. NUCALA Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. NUCALA Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging NUCALA Therapies)



5. NUCALA Market Assessment

5.1. NUCALA Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. NUCALA Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. NUCALA Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. NUCALA Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. NUCALA Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. NUCALA Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. NUCALA Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. NUCALA Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. NUCALA Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. NUCALA SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



9. Publisher Capabilities



10. Disclaimer



11. About the Publisher



12. Report Purchase Options



List of Tables

Table 1: NUCALA, Clinical Trial Description, 2023

Table 2: NUCALA, General Description

Table 3: Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

Table 4: Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)

Table 5: NUCALA's pricing and cost Assumptions

Table 6: NUCALA's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 7: NUCALA Market Size in the US, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 8: NUCALA Market Size in Germany, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 9: NUCALA Market Size in France, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 10: NUCALA Market Size in Italy, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 11: NUCALA Market Size in Spain, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 12: NUCALA Market Size in the UK, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 13: NUCALA Market Size in Japan, in USD million (2020-2034)



List of Figures

Figure 1: NUCALA's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 2: NUCALA Market Size in the United States, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 3: NUCALA Market Size in Germany, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 4: NUCALA Market Size in France, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 5: NUCALA Market Size in Italy, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 6: NUCALA Market Size in Spain, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 7: NUCALA Market Size in the United Kingdom, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 8: NUCALA Market Size in Japan, USD million (2020-2034)





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