Dupilumab Achieves Record $11.9 Billion in Global Sales Amidst Continued Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dupilumab Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Factors Driving Dupilumab Growth

1) Massive existing revenue base with continued strong growth

Dupixent is already a leading biologic, underpinning sustainable growth. Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported Dupixent sales of €10.7 billion in 2023, marking a 31% year-over-year increase. As of Q2 2025, sales were at $4.34 billion, a 22% YoY rise, indicating sustained momentum.

2) COPD Approval Unlocks New Blockbuster Market

A pivotal driver of Dupilumab's growth is its FDA approval for COPD in September 2024, with subsequent approvals in the EU, China, and Japan in 2025. Key Phase III data showed a 30% reduction in moderate/severe COPD exacerbations and improved lung function, enhancing its appeal in a market projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030 according to BMO analysts.

3) Broad Multi-Indication Diversification

Dupixent exists across numerous indications such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and prurigo nodularis. Recent approval for chronic spontaneous urticaria in April 2025 boosted the patient pool by over 300,000 in the U.S., diversifying income streams and insulating against competitive pressures.

4) Strong Superiority Data vs Competitors

June 2025 saw Dupixent demonstrate superiority over Xolair in a Phase IV trial, showing greater efficacy in reducing nasal polyps and improving lung function and asthma control, thus reinforcing clinical confidence and market position.

Dupilumab Recent Developments

As of April 2026, the FDA has endorsed Dupixent for managing chronic spontaneous urticaria in children ages two to 11, extending its application previously limited to older groups.

Dupilumab Market Report Insights

The "Dupilumab Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report provides detailed information regarding market potential across key regions including the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan until 2034. This comprehensive report outlines Dupilumab's sales forecast, competitive landscape, regulatory milestones, and SWOT analysis, predicting significant growth backed by robust clinical trials and efficacy data.

Dupilumab Drug Summary

Developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, Dupilumab is an influential monoclonal antibody targeting Interleukin pathways, reducing inflammation in diverse allergic and eosinophilic diseases, earning its status as a market-leading biologic.

Scope of the Dupilumab Market Report

The report offers insights into Dupilumab's MoA, dosage, and administration, with an emphasis on its clinical efficacy across varied indications. It details regulatory milestones, development activities, and sales forecasts extending to 2034.

Methodology and Market Analysis

Leveraging a mix of internal databases and market research, the report delivers an exhaustive analysis of Dupilumab's market trajectory, assessing sales, cost-effectiveness, and competitive dynamics. Additionally, it covers potential market threats from emerging therapies while highlighting Dupilumab's clinical and commercial positioning.

Conclusion

Dupilumab's growth prospects are robust, driven by its expanding indication use, successful market penetration, and strong positioning against competition. The extensive data and insights in the market report equip stakeholders with strategic foresight to navigate the evolving biopharmaceutical landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Dupilumab Overview in potential indication like Asthma and Atopic dermatitis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Dupilumab Clinical Development

2.2.1. Dupilumab Clinical studies

2.2.2. Dupilumab Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Dupilumab Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Dupilumab Therapies)



5. Dupilumab Market Assessment

5.1. Dupilumab Market Outlook in potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Dupilumab Market Size in the 7MM for potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Dupilumab Market Size in the United States for potential indications

5.3.2. Dupilumab Market Size in Germany for potential indications

5.3.3. Dupilumab Market Size in France for potential indications

5.3.4. Dupilumab Market Size in Italy for potential indications

5.3.5. Dupilumab Market Size in Spain for potential indications

5.3.6. Dupilumab Market Size in the United Kingdom for potential indications

5.3.7. Dupilumab Market Size in Japan for potential indications



6. Dupilumab SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



9. Publisher Capabilities



List of Tables

Table 1: Dupilumab, Clinical Trial Description, 2023

Table 2: Dupilumab, General Description

Table 3: Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

Table 4: Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)

Table 5: Dupilumab's pricing and cost Assumptions

Table 6: Dupilumab's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 7: Dupilumab Market Size in the US, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 8: Dupilumab Market Size in Germany, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 9: Dupilumab Market Size in France, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 10: Dupilumab Market Size in Italy, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 11: Dupilumab Market Size in Spain, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 12: Dupilumab Market Size in the UK, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 13: Dupilumab Market Size in Japan, in USD million (2020-2034)



List of Figures

Figure 1: Dupilumab's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 2: Dupilumab Market Size in the United States, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 3: Dupilumab Market Size in Germany, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 4: Dupilumab Market Size in France, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 5: Dupilumab Market Size in Italy, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 6: Dupilumab Market Size in Spain, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 7: Dupilumab Market Size in the United Kingdom, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 8: Dupilumab Market Size in Japan, USD million (2020-2034)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blf2r6

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