Global Head-Up Display (HUD) Market to 2030: Comprehensive Analysis by Type, Components, and Growth Trends

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head-up Displays: Technologies and Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report delves into the market for head-up displays (HUDs), categorizing it by type, components, sales channels, and end-use industries, providing valuable insights into trends and growth drivers. By type, the market is segmented into windshield HUD, combiner HUD, augmented reality (AR)-HUD, and others. These HUDs incorporate various components, such as a projection unit, video generation unit, and combiner. Sales channels are divided between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. The report further explores demand across key industries like automotive and aviation.

In addition, a comprehensive regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other global areas, examining drivers, challenges, and emerging trends. It highlights innovations in HUD-related electronics and performance improvements. Concluding with an overview of prominent companies and their offerings, the study sets 2024 as its base year, projecting forward from 2025 to 2030, and detailing the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period.

Report Highlights

49 data tables and 39 additional tables

Global market analysis for HUD technologies

Trends and revenue forecasts from 2024, estimates for 2025, and CAGRs through 2030

Current market size and revenue prospects with a market share analysis by display type, technology, component, application, and region

Insights into market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and macroeconomic impacts

Porter's Five Forces model insights and global supply chain analyses

Patent review including key granted and published patents

Analysis of industry structure, market shares, product mappings, and strategic activities

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments focusing on consumer attitudes, and ESG risk ratings of leading companies

Company profiles of key industry players, such as Continental AG, Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd., DENSO Corp., and Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

High Inflation

High Interest Rates

Geopolitical Risks

Trade Policies

Impact of the U.S.-China Tariff War

Value Chain Analysis

Component Development

Manufacturing and Assembly

Distribution and Logistics

Deployment and Application

Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Potential for New Entrants

Level of Competitiveness

Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Growing Focus on Vehicle Safety and Driver Assistance

Shift Toward Digital and Software-Defined Cockpits

Rising Adoption of Electric and Premium Vehicles

Market Restraints/Challenges

High System Cost and Integration Complexity

High Regulatory Compliance and Certification Requirements

Market Opportunities

Expansion of HUD Applications in Aviation Markets

Increasing Adoption of AR-Enabled Smart Glasses

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of HUDs

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

MicroLED and Laser-Based HUD Projection Units

Wide-Field-of-View (WFOV) and 3D Depth-Corrected HUD Optics

AI-Integrated AR-HUD Rendering Engines

Patent Analysis

Regional Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Type

Key Takeaways

Windshield HUD

Combiner HUD

AR-HUD

Other Types

Market Breakdown by Components

Key Takeaways

Projection Unit

Video Generation Unit

Combiner

Other Components

Market Breakdown by Sale Channel

Key Takeaways

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Key Takeaways

Automotive

Aviation

Other End-Use Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Component Manufacturers

HUD System Integrators/Fabricators/Software Integration

OEMs

Aftermarket Suppliers/Distributors

After-Sales Services and Software Lifecycle Management

Analysis of Key Companies

Continental AG

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.

DENSO Corp.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Appendix

Research Methodology

References

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

BAE SYSTEMS

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORP.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD.

ENVISICS

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL

MARELLI HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

NIPPON SEIKI CO. LTD.

PANASONIC AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS CO. LTD.

PIONEER CORP.

RTX

VALEO

VISTEON CORP.

YAZAKI CORP.

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 1: Regulatory Scenario of HUDs, by Region

Table 2: Key Published Patents on HUDs, June 2025-December 2025

Table 3: Global Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030

Table 4: Global Market for Windshield HUD, by Region, Through 2030

Table 5: Global Market for Combiner HUD, by Region, Through 2030

Table 6: Global Market for AR-HUD, by Region, Through 2030

Table 7: Global Market for Other Types of HUD, by Region, Through 2030

Table 8: Global Market for HUDs, by Components, Through 2030

Table 9: Global Market for Projection Unit in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 10: Global Market for Video Generation Unit in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 11: Global Market for Combiner in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Market for Other Components in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 13: Global Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030

Table 14: Global Market for OEMs in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 15: Global Market for Aftermarket in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 16: Global Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030

Table 17: Global Market for Automotive in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 18: Global Market for Aviation in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 19: Global Market for Other End-Use Industries in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 20: Global Market for HUDs, by Region, Through 2030

Table 21: North American Market for HUDs, by Country, Through 2030

Table 22: North American Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030

Table 23: North American Market for HUDs, by Components, Through 2030

Table 24: North American Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030

Table 25: North American Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030

Table 26: European Market for HUDs, by Country, Through 2030

Table 27: European Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030

Table 28: European Market for HUDs, by Components, Through 2030

Table 29: European Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030

Table 30: European Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by Country, Through 2030

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030

Table 33: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by Components, Through 2030

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030

Table 36: Rest of the World Market for HUDs, by Country, Through 2030

Table 37: Rest of the World Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030

Table 38: Rest of the World Market for HUD, by Components, Through 2030

Table 39: Rest of the World Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030

Table 40: Rest of the World Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030

Table 41: Ranking and Market Shares of Top Five HUD Providers, 2024

Table 42: Recent Developments in Global Market for HUDs, 2024 and 2025

Table 43: Abbreviations Used in the Report

Table 44: BAE Systems: Company Snapshot

Table 45: BAE Systems: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 46: BAE Systems: Product Portfolio

Table 47: BAE Systems.: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 48: Continental AG: Company Snapshot

Table 49: Continental AG: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 50: Continental AG: Product Portfolio

Table 51: DENSO Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 52: DENSO Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 53: DENSO Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 54: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 55: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 56: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 57: E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 58: E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 59: E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 60: Envisics: Company Snapshot

Table 61: Envisics: Product Portfolio

Table 62: Harman International: Company Snapshot

Table 63: Harman International: Product Portfolio

Table 64: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 65: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 66: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 67: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 68: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 69: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 70: Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 71: Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 72: Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 73: Pioneer Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 74: Pioneer Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 75: RTX: Company Snapshot

Table 76: RTX: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 77: RTX: Product Portfolio

Table 78: Valeo: Company Snapshot

Table 79: Valeo: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 80: Valeo: Product Portfolio

Table 81: Valeo: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 82: Visteon Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 83: Visteon Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 84: Visteon Corp.: Product Portfolio

Table 85: Visteon Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 86: YAZAKI Corp.: Company Snapshot

Table 87: YAZAKI Corp.: Product Portfolio



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 1: Global Market for HUDs: Value Chain Analysis

Figure 2: Market Dynamics of HUD

Figure 3: Emerging Technologies in HUD

Figure 4: Shares of Published Patents and Patent Applications on HUDs, by Country, June 2025-December 2025

Figure 5: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Type, 2024

Figure 6: Global Market Shares of Windshield HUD, by Region, 2024

Figure 7: Global Market Shares of Combiner HUD, by Region, 2024

Figure 8: Global Market Shares of AR-HUD, by Region, 2024

Figure 9: Global Market Shares of Other Types of HUD, by Region, 2024

Figure 10: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Components, 2024

Figure 11: Global Market Shares of Projection Unit in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 12: Global Market Shares of Video Generation Unit in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 13: Global Market Shares of Combiner in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 14: Global Market Shares of Other Components in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 15: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Sales Channel, 2024

Figure 16: Global Market Shares of OEMs in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 17: Global Market Shares of Aftermarket in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 18: Global Market Shares of HUD, by End-Use Industry, 2024

Figure 19: Global Market Shares of Automotive in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 20: Global Market Shares of Aviation in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 21: Global Market Shares of Other End-Use Industries in HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 22: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Region, 2024

Figure 23: BAE Systems: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 24: BAE Systems: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 25: Continental AG: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 26: Continental AG: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 27: DENSO Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 28: DENSO Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 29: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 30: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 31: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 32: RTX: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 33: RTX: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 34: VALEO: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 35: VALEO: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024

Figure 36: Visteon Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 37: Visteon Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024



Companies Featured

BAE SYSTEMS

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORP.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD.

ENVISICS

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL

MARELLI HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

NIPPON SEIKI CO. LTD.

PANASONIC AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS CO. LTD.

PIONEER CORP.

RTX

VALEO

VISTEON CORP.

YAZAKI CORP.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxefvm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment