Global Head-Up Display (HUD) Market to 2030: Comprehensive Analysis by Type, Components, and Growth Trends

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head-up Displays: Technologies and Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delves into the market for head-up displays (HUDs), categorizing it by type, components, sales channels, and end-use industries, providing valuable insights into trends and growth drivers. By type, the market is segmented into windshield HUD, combiner HUD, augmented reality (AR)-HUD, and others. These HUDs incorporate various components, such as a projection unit, video generation unit, and combiner. Sales channels are divided between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. The report further explores demand across key industries like automotive and aviation.
In addition, a comprehensive regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other global areas, examining drivers, challenges, and emerging trends. It highlights innovations in HUD-related electronics and performance improvements. Concluding with an overview of prominent companies and their offerings, the study sets 2024 as its base year, projecting forward from 2025 to 2030, and detailing the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period.
Report Highlights
- 49 data tables and 39 additional tables
- Global market analysis for HUD technologies
- Trends and revenue forecasts from 2024, estimates for 2025, and CAGRs through 2030
- Current market size and revenue prospects with a market share analysis by display type, technology, component, application, and region
- Insights into market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and macroeconomic impacts
- Porter's Five Forces model insights and global supply chain analyses
- Patent review including key granted and published patents
- Analysis of industry structure, market shares, product mappings, and strategic activities
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments focusing on consumer attitudes, and ESG risk ratings of leading companies
- Company profiles of key industry players, such as Continental AG, Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd., DENSO Corp., and Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|114
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
- High Inflation
- High Interest Rates
- Geopolitical Risks
- Trade Policies
- Impact of the U.S.-China Tariff War
- Value Chain Analysis
- Component Development
- Manufacturing and Assembly
- Distribution and Logistics
- Deployment and Application
- Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Level of Competitiveness
- Threat of Substitutes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Growing Focus on Vehicle Safety and Driver Assistance
- Shift Toward Digital and Software-Defined Cockpits
- Rising Adoption of Electric and Premium Vehicles
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- High System Cost and Integration Complexity
- High Regulatory Compliance and Certification Requirements
- Market Opportunities
- Expansion of HUD Applications in Aviation Markets
- Increasing Adoption of AR-Enabled Smart Glasses
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario of HUDs
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- MicroLED and Laser-Based HUD Projection Units
- Wide-Field-of-View (WFOV) and 3D Depth-Corrected HUD Optics
- AI-Integrated AR-HUD Rendering Engines
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Key Takeaways
- Windshield HUD
- Combiner HUD
- AR-HUD
- Other Types
- Market Breakdown by Components
- Key Takeaways
- Projection Unit
- Video Generation Unit
- Combiner
- Other Components
- Market Breakdown by Sale Channel
- Key Takeaways
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
- Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Key Takeaways
- Automotive
- Aviation
- Other End-Use Industries
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Component Manufacturers
- HUD System Integrators/Fabricators/Software Integration
- OEMs
- Aftermarket Suppliers/Distributors
- After-Sales Services and Software Lifecycle Management
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Continental AG
- Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.
- E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.
- DENSO Corp.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- References
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
- BAE SYSTEMS
- CONTINENTAL AG
- DENSO CORP.
- ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
- E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD.
- ENVISICS
- HARMAN INTERNATIONAL
- MARELLI HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
- NIPPON SEIKI CO. LTD.
- PANASONIC AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS CO. LTD.
- PIONEER CORP.
- RTX
- VALEO
- VISTEON CORP.
- YAZAKI CORP.
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 1: Regulatory Scenario of HUDs, by Region
Table 2: Key Published Patents on HUDs, June 2025-December 2025
Table 3: Global Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030
Table 4: Global Market for Windshield HUD, by Region, Through 2030
Table 5: Global Market for Combiner HUD, by Region, Through 2030
Table 6: Global Market for AR-HUD, by Region, Through 2030
Table 7: Global Market for Other Types of HUD, by Region, Through 2030
Table 8: Global Market for HUDs, by Components, Through 2030
Table 9: Global Market for Projection Unit in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 10: Global Market for Video Generation Unit in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 11: Global Market for Combiner in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 12: Global Market for Other Components in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 13: Global Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030
Table 14: Global Market for OEMs in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 15: Global Market for Aftermarket in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 16: Global Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030
Table 17: Global Market for Automotive in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 18: Global Market for Aviation in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 19: Global Market for Other End-Use Industries in HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 20: Global Market for HUDs, by Region, Through 2030
Table 21: North American Market for HUDs, by Country, Through 2030
Table 22: North American Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030
Table 23: North American Market for HUDs, by Components, Through 2030
Table 24: North American Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030
Table 25: North American Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030
Table 26: European Market for HUDs, by Country, Through 2030
Table 27: European Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030
Table 28: European Market for HUDs, by Components, Through 2030
Table 29: European Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030
Table 30: European Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by Country, Through 2030
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by Components, Through 2030
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030
Table 36: Rest of the World Market for HUDs, by Country, Through 2030
Table 37: Rest of the World Market for HUDs, by Type, Through 2030
Table 38: Rest of the World Market for HUD, by Components, Through 2030
Table 39: Rest of the World Market for HUDs, by Sales Channel, Through 2030
Table 40: Rest of the World Market for HUDs, by End-Use Industry, Through 2030
Table 41: Ranking and Market Shares of Top Five HUD Providers, 2024
Table 42: Recent Developments in Global Market for HUDs, 2024 and 2025
Table 43: Abbreviations Used in the Report
Table 44: BAE Systems: Company Snapshot
Table 45: BAE Systems: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 46: BAE Systems: Product Portfolio
Table 47: BAE Systems.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 48: Continental AG: Company Snapshot
Table 49: Continental AG: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 50: Continental AG: Product Portfolio
Table 51: DENSO Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 52: DENSO Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 53: DENSO Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 54: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 55: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 56: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 57: E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 58: E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 59: E-Lead Electronic Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 60: Envisics: Company Snapshot
Table 61: Envisics: Product Portfolio
Table 62: Harman International: Company Snapshot
Table 63: Harman International: Product Portfolio
Table 64: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 65: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 66: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 67: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 68: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 69: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: News/Key Developments, 2024
Table 70: Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot
Table 71: Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 72: Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.: Product Portfolio
Table 73: Pioneer Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 74: Pioneer Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 75: RTX: Company Snapshot
Table 76: RTX: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 77: RTX: Product Portfolio
Table 78: Valeo: Company Snapshot
Table 79: Valeo: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 80: Valeo: Product Portfolio
Table 81: Valeo: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 82: Visteon Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 83: Visteon Corp.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024
Table 84: Visteon Corp.: Product Portfolio
Table 85: Visteon Corp.: News/Key Developments, 2025
Table 86: YAZAKI Corp.: Company Snapshot
Table 87: YAZAKI Corp.: Product Portfolio
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 1: Global Market for HUDs: Value Chain Analysis
Figure 2: Market Dynamics of HUD
Figure 3: Emerging Technologies in HUD
Figure 4: Shares of Published Patents and Patent Applications on HUDs, by Country, June 2025-December 2025
Figure 5: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Type, 2024
Figure 6: Global Market Shares of Windshield HUD, by Region, 2024
Figure 7: Global Market Shares of Combiner HUD, by Region, 2024
Figure 8: Global Market Shares of AR-HUD, by Region, 2024
Figure 9: Global Market Shares of Other Types of HUD, by Region, 2024
Figure 10: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Components, 2024
Figure 11: Global Market Shares of Projection Unit in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 12: Global Market Shares of Video Generation Unit in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 13: Global Market Shares of Combiner in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 14: Global Market Shares of Other Components in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 15: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Sales Channel, 2024
Figure 16: Global Market Shares of OEMs in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 17: Global Market Shares of Aftermarket in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 18: Global Market Shares of HUD, by End-Use Industry, 2024
Figure 19: Global Market Shares of Automotive in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 20: Global Market Shares of Aviation in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 21: Global Market Shares of Other End-Use Industries in HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 22: Global Market Shares of HUDs, by Region, 2024
Figure 23: BAE Systems: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 24: BAE Systems: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 25: Continental AG: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 26: Continental AG: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 27: DENSO Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 28: DENSO Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 29: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 30: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 31: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 32: RTX: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 33: RTX: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 34: VALEO: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 35: VALEO: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Figure 36: Visteon Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024
Figure 37: Visteon Corp.: Revenue Shares, by Country/Region, FY 2024
Companies Featured
- BAE SYSTEMS
- CONTINENTAL AG
- DENSO CORP.
- ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
- E-LEAD ELECTRONIC CO. LTD.
- ENVISICS
- HARMAN INTERNATIONAL
- MARELLI HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
- NIPPON SEIKI CO. LTD.
- PANASONIC AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS CO. LTD.
- PIONEER CORP.
- RTX
- VALEO
- VISTEON CORP.
- YAZAKI CORP.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxefvm
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