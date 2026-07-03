Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Reach USD 4.74 Billion by 2031, Driven by Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Imaging Equipment Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Dental Imaging Equipment Market is projected to expand from USD 3.36 billion in 2026 to USD 4.74 billion in 2031, at a 7.1% CAGR.

The dental imaging equipment market is a crucial component of modern dental diagnostics, standing at the convergence of healthcare delivery and digital technology transformation. The market is witnessing steady growth due to the increasing global prevalence of dental disorders and the rising emphasis on preventive and diagnostic care. The shift from traditional imaging systems to advanced digital and 3D imaging technologies is reshaping clinical workflows. Concurrently, the rise in healthcare spending, expansion of dental infrastructure, and increasing patient awareness are driving demand. The integration of digital dentistry with data-driven treatment planning is further elevating the strategic importance of imaging equipment in dental practices and institutions.

Market Drivers The growing incidence of dental conditions like cavities, periodontal diseases, and oral cancers is a primary growth driver. Rising awareness about early diagnosis and preventive care is encouraging the adoption of advanced imaging technologies by patients and practitioners. This trend is escalating the demand for precise and high-resolution diagnostic tools.

Technological advancement is another major driver. Adoption of digital radiography, intraoral scanners, and cone beam computed tomography systems enhances diagnostic precision and patient outcomes. These technologies enable detailed visualization of dental structures, supporting complex procedures such as implantology and maxillofacial surgery.

The expansion of dental clinics and hospitals, especially in emerging economies, is also contributing to market growth. Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and the wider availability of dental services are facilitating the adoption of imaging equipment across various care settings.

Market Restraints High capital costs associated with advanced imaging systems are a significant constraint. Technologies like CBCT and 3D imaging systems require substantial upfront investment, potentially limiting adoption among smaller dental practices.

Regulatory compliance and safety concerns related to radiation exposure present challenges. Manufacturers must comply with strict regulatory standards, increasing development and certification costs. Additionally, the necessity for skilled professionals to operate advanced imaging systems can create operational barriers. Proper training and expertise are required for accurate diagnostics and optimal system utilization.

Technology and Segment Insights By product type, the market is segmented into intraoral and extraoral imaging systems. Intraoral systems dominate due to their prevalent use in routine diagnostics, while extraoral systems such as panoramic and CBCT imaging are gaining traction for advanced procedures.

By technology, the market is shifting from 2D to 3D imaging solutions. Three-dimensional imaging is witnessing rapid adoption due to its superior diagnostic capabilities and support for complex treatment planning. By application, key segments include implantology, orthodontics, endodontics, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Implantology represents a major application area due to the increasing demand for dental implants and restorative procedures.

End users comprise dental clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic institutions. Dental clinics account for a substantial share, driven by the growing number of private practices and outpatient procedures.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook The market is characterized by intense competition among global dental technology providers focusing on innovation and product differentiation. Companies are investing in research and development to enhance imaging quality, reduce radiation exposure, and integrate artificial intelligence into diagnostic workflows.

Strategic initiatives include product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansion. Vendors are increasingly targeting emerging markets with cost-effective and scalable imaging solutions. Digital integration is becoming a key competitive factor, with companies developing cloud-based platforms and software solutions to enable seamless data management and remote diagnostics.

Conclusion The dental imaging equipment market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for preventive care, and expanding dental infrastructure. While cost and regulatory challenges persist, ongoing innovation and the shift towards digital dentistry will support long-term market expansion.

Key Benefits of this Report

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights across regions, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, and industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape: Understand strategic moves by key players to identify optimal market entry approaches.

Market Drivers and Future Trends: Assess major growth forces and emerging developments shaping the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Support strategic decisions to unlock new revenue streams.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Suitable for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

What Businesses Use Our Reports For Industry and market insights, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographical expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage

Historical data from 2021 to 2025 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Competitive positioning, strategies, and market share evaluation

Revenue growth and forecast assessment across segments and regions

Company profiling including strategies, products, financials, and key developments





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

1.8. Key Benefits to the stakeholder



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Processes



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View



5. DENTAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Extraoral Imaging Systems

5.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

5.2.2. Growth Prospects

5.2.3. Panoramic Systems

5.2.4. Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems

5.2.5. 3D CBCT Systems

5.3. Intraoral Imaging Systems

5.3.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

5.3.2. Growth Prospects

5.3.3. Intraoral Scanners

5.3.4. Intraoral X-ray Systems

5.3.5. Intraoral Sensors

5.3.6. Intraoral PSP Systems

5.3.7. Intraoral Cameras



6. DENTAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Implantology

6.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

6.2.2. Growth Prospects

6.3. Endodontics

6.3.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

6.3.2. Growth Prospects

6.4. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

6.4.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

6.4.2. Growth Prospects

6.5. Orthodontics

6.5.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

6.5.2. Growth Prospects

6.6. Other Applications

6.6.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

6.6.2. Growth Prospects



7. DENTAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dental Hospitals

7.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

7.2.2. Growth Prospects

7.3. Dental Clinics

7.3.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

7.3.2. Growth Prospects

7.4. Dental Diagnostic Centers

7.4.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

7.4.2. Growth Prospects

7.5. Dental Academic and Research Institutions

7.5.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

7.5.2. Growth Prospects



8. DENTAL IMAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. by Product

8.2.2. by Application

8.2.3. by End User

8.2.4. by Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.1.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.2.4.1.2. Growth Prospects

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.2.4.2.2. Growth Prospects

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.2.4.3.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.2.4.3.2. Growth Prospects

8.3. South America

8.3.1. by Product

8.3.2. by Application

8.3.3. by End User

8.3.4. by Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.1.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.3.4.1.2. Growth Prospects

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.3.4.2.2. Growth Prospects

8.3.4.3. Others

8.3.4.3.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.3.4.3.2. Growth Prospects

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. by Product

8.4.2. by Application

8.4.3. by End User

8.4.4. by Country

8.4.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.4.1.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.4.4.1.2. Growth Prospects

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.4.4.2.2. Growth Prospects

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.3.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.4.4.3.2. Growth Prospects

8.4.4.4. Italy

8.4.4.4.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.4.4.4.2. Growth Prospects

8.4.4.5. Spain

8.4.4.5.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.4.4.5.2. Growth Prospects

8.4.4.6. Others

8.4.4.6.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.4.4.6.2. Growth Prospects

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. by Product

8.5.2. by Application

8.5.3. by End User

8.5.4. by Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.1.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.5.4.1.2. Growth Prospects

8.5.4.2. UAE

8.5.4.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.5.4.2.2. Growth Prospects

8.5.4.3. Others

8.5.4.3.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.5.4.3.2. Growth Prospects

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. by Product

8.6.2. by Application

8.6.3. by End User

8.6.4. by Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.1.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.6.4.1.2. Growth Prospects

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.6.4.2.2. Growth Prospects

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.3.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.6.4.3.2. Growth Prospects

8.6.4.4. South Korea

8.6.4.4.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.6.4.4.2. Growth Prospects

8.6.4.5. Taiwan

8.6.4.5.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.6.4.5.2. Growth Prospects

8.6.4.6. Thailand

8.6.4.6.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.6.4.6.2. Growth Prospects

8.6.4.7. Indonesia

8.6.4.7.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.6.4.7.2. Growth Prospects

8.6.4.8. Others

8.6.4.8.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

8.6.4.8.2. Growth Prospects



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



Companies Featured

Envista Holdings Corporation

PLANMECA OY

ACTEON Group

DENTSPLY Sirona

Carestream Dental, LLC

VATECH Co. Ltd.

Owandy Radiology

DURR DENTAL SE

Midmark Corporation

Genoray Co. Ltd.



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