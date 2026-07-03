Global AI Training Dataset Market to Hit $49.82 Billion by 2031: Key Growth Drivers and Insights

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Training Dataset - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI training dataset market size is projected to expand from USD 8.74 billion in 2025 to USD 11.91 billion in 2026, and is forecast to reach USD 49.82 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.14% over 2026-2031. This market is segmented by data modality, dataset offering, deployment, end-user industry, and geography. The market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

Global AI Training Dataset Market Trends and Insights

Expansion of Multimodal LLMs and Generative AI Workloads

The rise of multimodal large language models has shifted demand in the AI training dataset market, with a focus on synchronized cross-modality data. Significant growth is noted in complex annotation and cross-modal quality assurance. This shift is further visible in agentic systems that demand interactive datasets beyond static data. Consequently, there is a transformation in the dataset market towards complex data evaluation rather than mere labeling.

Rising Demand for Domain-Specific Datasets in Regulated Workflows

The market is driven by the need for specialized datasets in regulated industries like healthcare and finance. De-identified and traceable data is increasingly essential for high-stakes applications. Institutions like PhysioNet have expanded demand through clinical reasoning datasets under controlled access, making healthcare the fastest-expanding segment through 2031. The supply chain for expert-reviewed, regulated workflows becomes a vital business advantage.

Data Privacy, Sovereignty, and Compliance Burdens

Stringent privacy and compliance constraints, such as the EU AI Act and GDPR minimization rules, present challenges. These regulations necessitate localized workflows and thorough documentation, increasing operational costs. Providers incapable of ensuring compliance may find their customer base limited. Despite these restraints, the market continues to grow, favoring companies capable of upholding data provenance and auditability.

Segment Analysis

Text data dominates with 46.53% share in 2025, indicating strong demand for model pretraining and evaluation. Audio and speech data maintain stability, while video data emerges rapidly at a 33.94% CAGR through 2031, driven by advanced vision-language model requirements. Text data remains foundational, even as video promotes higher-value annotation demands.

Off-the-shelf datasets led with 46.84% share in 2025, favored for standardized tasks. Custom dataset creation, projected to grow at 33.74% CAGR through 2031, attracts regulated sectors needing custom, compliant datasets. Recent licensing models promote structured exchange channels, supporting different stages in AI model development and training.

Complete Report Scope:

By Data Modality Text Image and Video Audio and Speech Multimodal and Sensor-Rich Data

By Dataset Offering Off-the-Shelf Datasets Custom Dataset Creation Dataset Marketplaces and Licensed Exchanges

By Deployment Model On-premises Cloud Hybrid

By End-User Industry IT and Telecom Automotive and Mobility Healthcare and Life Sciences BFSI Retail and E-commerce Government and Defense Media and Entertainment Manufacturing and Industrial

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Middle East United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Egypt Rest of Africa



Geography Analysis

North America, holding 34.11% share in 2025, leads due to advanced AI infrastructure. The U.S. spearheads with high-demand sectors like healthcare. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a 34.14% CAGR through 2031, led by governmental programs supporting AI across various domains. Europe focuses on compliance-driven procurement, while South America, driven by Brazil, sees fintech and agritech rise.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

Scale AI, Inc.

Appen Limited

Samasource Impact Sourcing, Inc.

iMerit Technology Services Private Limited

Labelbox, Inc.

SuperAnnotate AI, Inc.

DefinedCrowd Corporation

Dataloop Ltd.

Kili Technology SAS

Toloka AI B.V.

Shaip

Cogito Tech LLC

Clickworker GmbH

LXT AI, Inc.

CloudFactory Limited

NEXDATA TECHNOLOGY INC.

Innodata Inc.

Snorkel AI, Inc.

Tonic.ai

V7 Ltd.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support





Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of Multimodal LLMs and Generative AI Workloads

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Domain-Specific Datasets in Regulated Workflows

4.2.3 Greater Use of Synthetic and Simulated Data

4.2.4 Scaling of Physical AI and Autonomous Systems

4.2.5 Shift Toward Post-Training Preference, Agent Trajectory, and Evaluation Data

4.2.6 Growth of Rights-Cleared Licensed Content Markets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Privacy, Sovereignty, and Compliance Burdens

4.3.2 High Cost of Expert Annotation and Quality Assurance

4.3.3 Training-Data Contamination from AI-Generated Web Content

4.3.4 Fragmented Licensing Provenance and Chain-of-Custody Requirements

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Data Modality

5.1.1 Text

5.1.2 Image and Video

5.1.3 Audio and Speech

5.1.4 Multimodal and Sensor-Rich Data

5.2 By Dataset Offering

5.2.1 Off-the-Shelf Datasets

5.2.2 Custom Dataset Creation

5.2.3 Dataset Marketplaces and Licensed Exchanges

5.3 By Deployment Model

5.3.1 On-premises

5.3.2 Cloud

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 IT and Telecom

5.4.2 Automotive and Mobility

5.4.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.4 BFSI

5.4.5 Retail and E-commerce

5.4.6 Government and Defense

5.4.7 Media and Entertainment

5.4.8 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.5.3.2 Germany

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Scale AI, Inc.

6.4.2 Appen Limited

6.4.3 Samasource Impact Sourcing, Inc.

6.4.4 iMerit Technology Services Private Limited

6.4.5 Labelbox, Inc.

6.4.6 SuperAnnotate AI, Inc.

6.4.7 DefinedCrowd Corporation

6.4.8 Dataloop Ltd.

6.4.9 Kili Technology SAS

6.4.10 Toloka AI B.V.

6.4.11 Shaip

6.4.12 Cogito Tech LLC

6.4.13 Clickworker GmbH

6.4.14 LXT AI, Inc.

6.4.15 CloudFactory Limited

6.4.16 NEXDATA TECHNOLOGY INC.

6.4.17 Innodata Inc.

6.4.18 Snorkel AI, Inc.

6.4.19 Tonic.ai

6.4.20 V7 Ltd.



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