Global Semantic Web Market to Surge by USD 5.97 Billion from 2025-2030, Reports Show 23.5% CAGR Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semantic Web Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global semantic web market is projected to expand by USD 5.97 billion from 2025 to 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during this period. The comprehensive report on this market offers a detailed examination of market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also includes an in-depth vendor analysis involving approximately 25 vendors.

The report provides the latest insights into the market's current state, emerging trends, driving factors, and the broader market environment. Critical drivers include the essential role of knowledge graphs in supporting enterprise AI ecosystems, enhancing biomedical research and patient care with improved semantic interoperability, and boosting operational efficiency in global supply chains through semantic metadata standards.

Conducted through a mix of primary and secondary data sourced from key industry participants, the report offers extensive market size information, covering segmented regional analyses and the vendor landscape, along with profiling of key companies, backed by historical and forecast data.

The global semantic web market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Services

By Technology

Knowledge graphs

Resource Description Framework

Web Ontology Language

SPARQL and query technologies

Others

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of World (RoW)

This research identifies the convergence of generative AI and knowledge graphs as a primary factor driving market growth in the coming years. The expansion of decentralized web architectures and data sovereignty, alongside the adoption of semantic metadata for global sustainability and supply chain transparency, will foster significant market demand.

The report on the global semantic web market covers the following areas:

Global semantic web market sizing

Global semantic web market forecast

Global semantic web market industry analysis

The report's extensive vendor analysis aims to enhance client market positioning through a detailed exploration of several leading vendors, including Amazon Web Services Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., Diffbot Technologies Corp., eccenca GmbH, Expert AI S.p.A., Fluree PBC, Franz Inc., metaphacts GmbH, Mindbreeze GmbH, Neo4j Inc., Ontopic S.r.l., Ontotext Inc., Progress Software Corp., Sinequa, Siren Analytics Ltd., Squirro AG, Stardog Union Inc., Synaptica LLC, TopQuadrant Inc., and YSEOP. The report also sheds light on emerging trends and challenges set to shape market growth, offering companies strategic insights to capitalize on future opportunities.

By synthesizing data from multiple sources and analyzing key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, the report presents a detailed market picture. The reports provide a reliable, comprehensive data set resulting from extensive primary and secondary research. The competitive landscape and vendor selection methodology are highlighted through both qualitative and quantitative research, aiming to predict precise market growth trajectories.

In an exciting revelation about the rapidly evolving global semantic web market, several companies have surfaced as key players, including Amazon Web Services Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., Diffbot Technologies Corp., eccenca GmbH, Expert AI S.p.A., Fluree PBC, Franz Inc., metaphacts GmbH, Mindbreeze GmbH, Neo4j Inc., Ontopic S.r.l., Ontotext Inc., Progress Software Corp., Sinequa, Siren Analytics Ltd., Squirro AG, Stardog Union Inc., Synaptica LLC, TopQuadrant Inc., and YSEOP.

An industry analyst noted, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the convergence of generative AI and knowledge graphs." This integration is poised to significantly enhance the functionality and value proposition of semantic web technologies.

The report underscores that a primary driver of market growth is the vital role of knowledge graphs in maintaining and supporting enterprise AI ecosystems. As organizations increasingly adopt AI, knowledge graphs provide the structure necessary for these systems to function optimally, thereby ensuring efficiency and innovation in data handling.

The comprehensive study was created using a well-rounded approach that includes both primary and secondary information sources, enriched by insights from pivotal industry participants. It provides a detailed market and vendor landscape analysis and includes a SWOT analysis for key vendors.

As technology advances, the fusion of generative AI with knowledge graphs is expected to drive smarter, more intuitive solutions, highlighting the importance of early adoption and investment in these technologies by firms across various sectors.

Looking forward, the report signals a dynamic shift in how companies align with these evolving technologies, predicting that stakeholders who strategically plan around AI and semantic web convergence will likely secure a competitive edge in the marketplace.

This report serves as an essential guide for stakeholders, offering insights into market trends, vendor positioning, and strategic recommendations for navigating the complexities of the semantic web domain. It is a key resource for companies looking to leverage next-gen AI capabilities and maintain their relevance in an increasingly digital world.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cambridge Semantics Inc.

Diffbot Technologies Corp.

eccenca GmbH

Expert AI S.p.A.

Fluree PBC

Franz Inc.

metaphacts GmbH

Mindbreeze GmbH

Neo4j Inc.

Ontopic S.r.l.

Ontotext Inc.

Progress Software Corp.

Sinequa

Siren Analytics Ltd.

Squirro AG

Stardog Union Inc.

Synaptica LLC

TopQuadrant Inc.

YSEOP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xqrnj

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