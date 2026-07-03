ZTlido Emerges as Top Non-Opioid Pain Therapy: Market Expansion and Physician Adoption Insights

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZTlido Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Factors Driving ZTlido Growth

Strong Commercial Momentum and Accelerating Sales Growth

2023 gross sales: ~USD 140-150 million vs ~USD 96 million in 2022 (~46-56% YoY growth).

YTD Nov 2023 sales: ~USD 125-135 million vs USD 84.6 million in 2022.

Q1 2024 sales: ~USD 34-38 million vs USD 27.5 million in Q1 2023 (~24-38% growth).

Demonstrates strong adoption curve and sustained double-digit growth, positioning ZTlido as a key revenue driver for Scilex.

Expanding Prescription Share and Physician Adoption

ZTlido became the most prescribed branded non-opioid pain therapy by pain specialists.

New prescription (NRx) market share increased from 11.8% (Oct 2022) to 14.2% (Oct 2023).

Indicates rapid physician uptake and competitive displacement of other branded pain therapies.

Favorable Non-Opioid Positioning Amid Opioid Crisis

ZTlido is a non-opioid topical therapy for post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN).

Increasing clinical and regulatory emphasis on opioid-sparing pain management supports adoption.

Structural tailwind as healthcare systems shift away from opioids, benefiting safer alternatives like ZTlido.

Differentiated Formulation and Product Advantages

Designed to overcome limitations of traditional lidocaine patches with improved adhesion and consistent delivery over 12 hours using ZTech technology.

Expanding Payer Access and Reimbursement Coverage

Added to Tennessee Medicaid Preferred Drug List, expanding access to ~1.5 million covered lives.

Broader payer engagement strategy continues to improve formulary positioning.

Strong IP Protection and Lifecycle Management

Multiple US patents granted, including formulations and delivery methods, with protection extending to ~2031.

Protects against generic competition, supporting sustained revenue growth and pricing power.

ZTlido Recent Developments

In July 2024, Scilex Holding Company announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for collaboration with ACEA, granting exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ZTlido in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, including potential future formulations of ZTlido, such as SP-103.

The "ZTlido Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report offers comprehensive insights on ZTlido for approved indications like Postherpetic neuralgia and potential indications like Back pain across seven major markets. The report provides a detailed picture of ZTlido's existing usage, potential entry and performance in these key regions, as well as historical and forecasted sales performance. It also includes a market forecast analysis, mechanism of action, dosage administration, as well as regulatory milestones and developmental activities. Additionally, the competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and emerging competing therapies are outlined.

ZTlido Drug Summary

ZTlido is a prescription topical analgesic patch by Scilex Pharmaceuticals for treating postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) with lidocaine. It is designed for improved adhesion while ensuring targeted and non-systemic pain relief, making it an ideal alternative for patients who experience difficulties with oral pain medications.

Scope of the ZTlido Market Report

A comprehensive product overview of ZTlido's MoA, dosage and administration, and developmental activities.

Sales performance and regional variations, R&D activities, and patent information are covered.

ZTlido sales projections for approved and potential indications up to 2034.

SWOT analysis and insights into emerging therapies.

Methodology

The report sources data from internal databases, primary and secondary research, as well as expert analysis.

ZTlido Analytical Perspective

Market assessments and clinical trial information for approved and potential indications.

ZTlido Competitive Landscape

Insights on competitors and emerging products. Emerging competition poised to influence ZTlido's market position.

ZTlido Market Potential & Revenue Forecast

Market size, sales potential, pricing strategies, and reimbursement landscape evaluations.

ZTlido Competitive Intelligence

Analysis of pipeline competition and market positioning.

Strength and weaknesses relative to competitors.

ZTlido Regulatory & Commercial Milestones

Regulatory approvals, launch timelines, commercial partnerships, licensing deals, and M&A activity.

ZTlido Clinical Differentiation

Efficacy, safety advantages, and unique selling points are highlighted.

ZTlido Market Report Highlights

ZTlido is expected to experience strong adoption, increased prescriptions, and expansion into additional indications.

Emerging late-stage therapies could compete with ZTlido, impacting its market dominance.

In-depth cost analysis, pricing trends, and market positioning insights.

Sales data projections up to 2034 provide strategic insights for market engagement.

Key Questions

What is ZTlido's route of administration, mechanism of action, and commercial performance?

What is its clinical trial status and expected completion date for different indications?

What are the strategic collaborations and commercial partnerships for ZTlido?

What are the key regulatory designations impacting ZTlido's market reach?

What factors drive or impact the competitive landscape against emerging therapies?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ZTlido Overview in approved indications like Postherpetic neuralgia; as well as potential indication like Back pain

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. ZTlido Clinical Development

2.2.1. ZTlido Clinical studies

2.2.2. ZTlido Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. ZTlido Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging ZTlido Therapies)



5. ZTlido Market Assessment

5.1. ZTlido Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. ZTlido Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. ZTlido Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. ZTlido Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. ZTlido Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. ZTlido Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. ZTlido Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. ZTlido Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. ZTlido Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. ZTlido SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



9. Publisher Capabilities



10. Disclaimer



11. About the Publisher



12. Report Purchase Options



List of Tables

Table 1: ZTlido, Clinical Trial Description, 2023

Table 2: ZTlido, General Description

Table 3: Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

Table 4: Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)

Table 5: ZTlido's pricing and cost Assumptions

Table 6: ZTlido's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 7: ZTlido Market Size in the US, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 8: ZTlido Market Size in Germany, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 9: ZTlido Market Size in France, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 10: ZTlido Market Size in Italy, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 11: ZTlido Market Size in Spain, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 12: ZTlido Market Size in the UK, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 13: ZTlido Market Size in Japan, in USD million (2020-2034)



List of Figures

Figure 1: ZTlido's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 2: ZTlido Market Size in the United States, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 3: ZTlido Market Size in Germany, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 4: ZTlido Market Size in France, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 5: ZTlido Market Size in Italy, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 6: ZTlido Market Size in Spain, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 7: ZTlido Market Size in the United Kingdom, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 8: ZTlido Market Size in Japan, USD million (2020-2034)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4bfim

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