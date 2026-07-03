Rituximab Market Growth Driven by Multi-Indication Use in Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rituximab Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Factors Driving Rituximab Growth

1. Broad, well-established indications across oncology and autoimmune diseases

Utilized in Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

Oncology is the primary revenue contributor as Rituximab is integral in standard-of-care regimens.

Multi-indication use supports a large, diversified patient base, maintaining demand despite competition.

2. Strong historical commercial base

Global sales were approximately $5.3 billion in 2018, slightly declining in 2019 to $5.0 billion in oncology.

Even post-patent expiry, Rituximab sustains significant global revenues via branded and biosimilars.

3. Proven long-term efficacy and safety

First monoclonal antibody approved for cancer, reinforced by extensive real-world data.

High physician confidence supports treatment guideline preference.

4. Expansion via biosimilars

Biosimilars available in the EU since 2013 and the US from 2018.

They contribute to price reductions and increased accessibility, particularly in emerging markets.

5. Continued use in combination regimens and new treatment paradigms

Integral in chemo-immunotherapy regimens and combined with targeted agents and immunotherapies.

Rituximab Recent Developments

In December 2025, a new trial showed the BTK inhibitor pirtobrutinib increased survival without disease progression compared to bendamustine plus rituximab.

The "Rituximab Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report provides in-depth insights into approved indications such as Chronic lymphocytic leukemia and potential ones like Mantle-cell lymphoma in the 7MM markets, including the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan for the period 2020-2034. The report also details Rituximab's sales forecast, mechanism of action, dosage, administration, and R&D, including regulatory milestones. Historical and current Rituximab performance, future market assessments, and competitive overviews are provided, alongside accounts of emerging therapies. It also analyzes Rituximab's position compared to existing treatments.

Scope of the Rituximab Market Report

Offers comprehensive product details, including Mechanism of Action (MoA), description, dosage, administration, and R&D activities.

Highlights cost estimates, regional variations, performance, and sales in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Covers patent information, generic entry, and comprehensive coverage of emerging therapies.

Methodology

The Rituximab market report is built using primary and secondary research and industry expert analysis. Information is sourced from various databases and publications.

Rituximab Market and Revenue Analysis

Projects market size and sales potential for Rituximab and key indications.

Provides insight into pricing strategies, reimbursement landscapes, and competitive intelligence.

Competitive Landscape and Emerging Trends

The report provides insights into competitors and emerging product launches posing competition in the market. It also assesses the cost-effectiveness and geographical pricing variations for Rituximab.

In summary, the Rituximab market is predicted to grow due to strong adoption, increased prescriptions, and broader uptake in multiple indications. Companies are focusing on novel approaches to sustaining market dominance amidst emerging therapies.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Rituximab Overview in approved indications like Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, Follicular lymphoma, Granulomatosis with polyangiitis, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Lymphoproliferative disorders, and Microscopic polyangiitis; as well as potential indication like Mantle-cell lymphoma etc.

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Rituximab Clinical Development

2.2.1. Rituximab Clinical studies

2.2.2. Rituximab Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Rituximab Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Rituximab Therapies)



5. Rituximab Market Assessment

5.1. Rituximab Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Rituximab Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Rituximab Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. Rituximab Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. Rituximab Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. Rituximab Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. Rituximab Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. Rituximab Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. Rituximab Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. Rituximab SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



9. Publisher Capabilities



10. Disclaimer



11. About the Publisher



12. Report Purchase Options



List of Tables

Table 1: Rituximab, Clinical Trial Description, 2023

Table 2: Rituximab, General Description

Table 3: Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

Table 4: Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)

Table 5: Rituximab's pricing and cost Assumptions

Table 6: Rituximab's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 7: Rituximab Market Size in the US, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 8: Rituximab Market Size in Germany, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 9: Rituximab Market Size in France, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 10: Rituximab Market Size in Italy, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 11: Rituximab Market Size in Spain, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 12: Rituximab Market Size in the UK, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 13: Rituximab Market Size in Japan, in USD million (2020-2034)



List of Figures

Figure 1: Rituximab's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 2: Rituximab Market Size in the United States, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 3: Rituximab Market Size in Germany, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 4: Rituximab Market Size in France, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 5: Rituximab Market Size in Italy, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 6: Rituximab Market Size in Spain, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 7: Rituximab Market Size in the United Kingdom, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 8: Rituximab Market Size in Japan, USD million (2020-2034)





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