Global Single-use Bioreactors Market Forecast to Surge from USD 3.61 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.11 Billion by 2034

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Bioreactors - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single-use Bioreactors Market Summary

The global single-use bioreactors market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 3.61 billion in 2025 to USD 15.11 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust CAGR of 17.27% between 2026 and 2034. This growth is propelled by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, cost efficiency, and technological advancements in bioprocessing.

The market is witnessing a surge due to rising needs for biologics, encompassing monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies. Single-use systems offer flexible and sterile manufacturing solutions, significantly cutting capital and operational costs by eliminating the need for cleaning and sterilization. This makes them particularly attractive to emerging biotech firms and CDMOs. Innovations like enhanced scalability, automation, and advanced sensor integration further bolster the efficiency and appeal of these bioreactors for both R&D and commercial production.

The leading companies in the market include Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cytiva, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf SE, ABEC Inc., and several others.

Factors Contributing to Growth

Rising biopharmaceutical demand: The increased need for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and gene therapies drives the market, necessitating flexible and sterile systems which single-use bioreactors deliver effectively.

Cost efficiency: By reducing the need for extensive infrastructure and validation processes, single-use systems lower costs, making them appealing for CDMOs and startups pursuing economical production solutions.

Technological advancements: Innovations such as large-scale bioreactor designs and integrated automation enhance efficiency, providing operational control and scalability that favor clinical and commercial production.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation encompasses Product Types (Single-use Bioreactor Systems, Media Bags, Filtration Assemblies), Types (Stirred-tank, Wave-induced), Cell Type (Mammalian, Bacterial), Molecule Type (mAbs, Vaccines), Applications (R&D, Bioproduction), and End-Users (Pharma, CDMOs). Geographic insights cover North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, highlighting trends and growth potential driven by robust biopharmaceutical industries and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market due to its strong biopharmaceutical sector and adoption of advanced technologies. Europe is growing through established industry hubs like Germany and the UK, bolstered by regulatory support for biologics production. In Asia-Pacific, rapid expansion in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and governmental support are key growth drivers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is dominated by major players like Sartorius, Thermo Fisher, and Merck, each focusing on expanding product offerings and technological capabilities to strengthen their market position. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships are key strategies employed to enhance their reach and innovation capacities.

Recent Developments

Thermo Fisher recently introduced the 5 L DynaDrive system, enhancing bioprocessing accessibility for small-scale uses.

AGC Biologics expanded its facility in Japan, integrating 5,000 L Thermo Scientific DynaDrive reactors to boost large-scale production while minimizing infrastructure investments.

WuXi Biologics demonstrated cost-efficient production campaigns using single-use systems, indicating a shift towards flexible manufacturing solutions.

Key Takeaways

Current market size estimation for 2025 and forecast through 2034.

Notable product developments and strategic industry moves within the past three years.

The dominant market players and potential competitive opportunities.

Analysis of top-performing segments and regions with future growth potential.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Single-use Bioreactors Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumption



2. Single-use Bioreactors Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at Glance



3. Single-use Bioreactors Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Single-use Bioreactors Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals

3.1.2 Cost efficiency and lower capital investment

3.1.3 Technological advancements in bioprocessing

3.2 Single-use Bioreactors Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Plastic waste generation and environmental concerns

3.2.2 Mechanical and operational limitations

3.3 Single-use Bioreactors Market Opportunity

3.3.1 Digital twins and virtual bioprocess modeling



4. Impact Analysis

4.1 AI-Powered Innovations and Applications

4.2 U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis



5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 The United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China



6. Single-use Bioreactors Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry



7. Single-use Bioreactors Market Assessment

7.1 By Product Type

7.1.1 Single-use Bioreactor Systems

7.1.1.1 Up to 10 L

7.1.1.2 11-100 L

7.1.1.3 101-500 L

7.1.1.4 501-1500 L

7.1.1.5 Above 1500 L

7.1.2 Single-use Media Bags

7.1.2.1 2D bags

7.1.2.2 3D bags

7.1.3 Single-use Filtration Assemblies

7.1.4 Other Accessories

7.2 By Type

7.2.1 Stirred-tank Single-use Bioreactors

7.2.2 Wave-induced (rocking motion) Bioreactors

7.2.3 Others

7.3 By Cell Type

7.3.1 Mammalian

7.3.2 Bacterial

7.3.3 Others

7.4 By Molecule Type

7.4.1 Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)

7.4.2 Vaccines

7.4.3 Recombinant proteins

7.4.4 Others

7.5 By Application

7.5.1 Research & Development (R&D)

7.5.2 Bioproduction / Commercial Manufacturing

7.6 By End-Users

7.6.1 Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies

7.6.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

7.6.3 Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs/CMOs)

7.6.4 Academic & Research Institutes

7.7 By Geography

7.7.1 North America

7.7.1.1 United States Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.1.2 Canada Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.1.3 Mexico Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2 Europe

7.7.2.1 France Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.2 Germany Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.3 United Kingdom Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.4 Italy Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.5 Spain Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.2.6 Rest of Europe Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.7.3.1 China Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.2 Japan Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.3 India Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.4 Australia Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.5 South Korea Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.7.4.1 Middle East Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4.2 Africa Single-use Bioreactors Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.7.4.3 South America Single-use Bioreactors Market Size In USD Million (2023-2034)



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Startup Funding & Investment Trends



10. Single-use Bioreactors Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 Sartorius AG

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Product Listing

10.1.5 Entropy

10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Company Snapshot

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Product Listing

10.2.5 Entropy

10.3 Cytiva

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Company Snapshot

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Product Listing

10.3.5 Entropy

10.4 Merck KGaA

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Company Snapshot

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Product Listing

10.4.5 Entropy

10.5 Eppendorf SE

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Company Snapshot

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Product Listing

10.5.5 Entropy

10.6 ABEC Inc.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Company Snapshot

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Product Listing

10.6.5 Entropy

10.7 PBS Biotech Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Company Snapshot

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Product Listing

10.7.5 Entropy

10.8 Cellexus International Ltd.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Company Snapshot

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Product Listing

10.8.5 Entropy

10.9 Celltainer Biotech BV

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Company Snapshot

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Product Listing

10.9.5 Entropy

10.10 Getinge AB

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Company Snapshot

10.10.3 Financial Overview

10.10.4 Product Listing

10.10.5 Entropy

10.11 Solaris Biotech Solutions S.r.l.

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Company Snapshot

10.11.3 Financial Overview

10.11.4 Product Listing

10.11.5 Entropy

10.12 Pierre Guerin SAS

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Company Snapshot

10.12.3 Financial Overview

10.12.4 Product Listing

10.12.5 Entropy

10.13 Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

10.13.1 Company Overview

10.13.2 Company Snapshot

10.13.3 Financial Overview

10.13.4 Product Listing

10.13.5 Entrophy

10.14 Entegris Inc.

10.14.1 Company Overview

10.14.2 Company Snapshot

10.14.3 Financial Overview

10.14.4 Product Listing

10.14.5 Entrophy

10.15 Avantor Inc.

10.15.1 Company Overview

10.15.2 Company Snapshot

10.15.3 Financial Overview

10.15.4 Product Listing

10.15.5 Entrophy

10.16 Repligen Corporation

10.16.1 Company Overview

10.16.2 Company Snapshot

10.16.3 Financial Overview

10.16.4 Product Listing

10.16.5 Entrophy

10.17 Corning Incorporated

10.17.1 Company Overview

10.17.2 Company Snapshot

10.17.3 Financial Overview

10.17.4 Product Listing

10.17.5 Entrophy



11. KOL Views



12. Project Approach



13. About the Publisher



14. Disclaimer



List of Tables

Table 1: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global (2023-2034)

Table 2: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Product Type (2023-2034)

Table 3: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Route of Type (2023-2034)

Table 4: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Cell Type (2023-2034)

Table 5: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Molecule Type (2023-2034)

Table 6: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Application (2023-2034)

Table 7: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Table 8: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Table 9: Single-use Bioreactors Market in North America (2023-2034)

Table 10: Single-use Bioreactors Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Table 11: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Table 12: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Table 13: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Table 14: Single-use Bioreactors Market in France (2023-2034)

Table 15: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Table 16: Single-use Bioreactors Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Table 17: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Table 18: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Table 19: Single-use Bioreactors Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Table 20: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 21: Single-use Bioreactors Market in China (2023-2034)

Table 22: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Table 23: Single-use Bioreactors Market in India (2023-2034)

Table 24: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Table 25: Single-use Bioreactors Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Table 26: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Table 27: Single-use Bioreactors Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Table 28: Single-use Bioreactors Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Table 29: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Table 30: Single-use Bioreactors Market in South America (2023-2034)

Table 31: Competitive Landscape

Table 32: Startup Funding & Investment Trends



List of Figures

Figure 1: Single-use Bioreactors Market Drivers

Figure 2: Single-use Bioreactors Market Restraints

Figure 3: Single-use Bioreactors Market Opportunities

Figure 4: AI-Powered Innovations in Single-use Bioreactors Market

Figure 5: US Tariff Impact on Single-use Bioreactors Market

Figure 6: Regulatory Analysis (US, EU, Japan, China)

Figure 7: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 8: Competitive Analysis

Figure 9: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global (2023-2034)

Figure 10: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Product Type (2023-2034)

Figure 11: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Route of Type (2023-2034)

Figure 12: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Cell Type (2023-2034)

Figure 13: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Molecule Type (2023-2034)

Figure 14: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Application (2023-2034)

Figure 15: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by End-Users (2023-2034)

Figure 16: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Global by Geography (2023-2034)

Figure 17: Single-use Bioreactors Market in North America (2023-2034)

Figure 18: Single-use Bioreactors Market in the United States (2023-2034)

Figure 19: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Canada (2023-2034)

Figure 20: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Mexico (2023-2034)

Figure 21: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 22: Single-use Bioreactors Market in France (2023-2034)

Figure 23: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Germany (2023-2034)

Figure 24: Single-use Bioreactors Market in United Kingdom (2023-2034)

Figure 25: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Italy (2023-2034)

Figure 26: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Spain (2023-2034)

Figure 27: Single-use Bioreactors Market in the Rest of Europe (2023-2034)

Figure 28: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 29: Single-use Bioreactors Market in China (2023-2034)

Figure 30: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Japan (2023-2034)

Figure 31: Single-use Bioreactors Market in India (2023-2034)

Figure 32: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Australia (2023-2034)

Figure 33: Single-use Bioreactors Market in South Korea (2023-2034)

Figure 34: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific (2023-2034)

Figure 35: Single-use Bioreactors Market in the Rest of the World (2023-2034)

Figure 36: Single-use Bioreactors Market in the Middle East (2023-2034)

Figure 39: Single-use Bioreactors Market in Africa (2023-2034)

Figure 40: Single-use Bioreactors Market in South America (2023-2034)

Figure 41: Competitive Landscape

Figure 42: Startup Funding & Investment Trends



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cytiva

Merck KGaA

Eppendorf SE

ABEC Inc.

PBS Biotech Inc.

Cellexus International Ltd.

Celltainer Biotech BV

Getinge AB

Solaris Biotech Solutions S.r.l.

Pierre Guerin SAS

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Entegris Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Repligen Corporation

Corning Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35plyy

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