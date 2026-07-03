Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies") announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £30 million, in aggregate (the “Offers”), in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of Octopus AIM VCT plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 28 February 2026, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


GlobeNewswire

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