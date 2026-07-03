At 10.4% CAGR Automotive Composites Market Expected to Reach US$ 71.21 Billion by 2034

New York, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published its latest market intelligence report on the Global Automotive Composites Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 29.13 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 71.21 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% over the 2025 - 2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with C-suite executives, OEM engineers, procurement heads, and policy analysts across more than 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

The automotive composites market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and high-performance vehicles across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and the electric mobility segment. Automobile manufacturers are keenly focusing on integrating lightweight advanced composite materials, viz. Carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composite, and natural fiber composite are used in vehicle design to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency, raise safety standards, and increase the driving range of electric vehicles. Apart from this, growing global concerns about sustainability, stringent emission norms, and vehicle electrification are also contributing immensely to the use of composites across body parts, interiors, structural applications, and other areas such as battery encapsulation in automobiles. In June 2026, the European Alliance for Clean Hydrogen stressed the role of lightweight materials and advanced composites in achieving higher energy efficiency, enhanced vehicle sustainability, and reduced emissions for future mobility in Europe. Therefore, increasing awareness of automotive lightweighting, innovations in advanced composite manufacturing, and growing investment in bio- and recyclable composite materials will surely lead the global automotive composites market into its next growth cycle.

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Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: Asia Pacific is forecast to account for over 47% of global market share by 2034, led by China and India.

Asia Pacific is forecast to account for over 47% of global market share by 2034, led by China and India. Europe: Europe holds the third-largest share at over 18%, with the Germany market projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR through 2034.

Europe holds the third-largest share at over 18%, with the Germany market projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR through 2034. Dominant Segment: Glass Fiber Composites is the largest market due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, cost effectiveness, and design flexibility. The material is used in automotive body panels, interior and exterior parts, under-hood applications, and structures that help manufacture lighter vehicles and offer improved performance and fuel economy.

Glass Fiber Composites is the largest market due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, cost effectiveness, and design flexibility. The material is used in automotive body panels, interior and exterior parts, under-hood applications, and structures that help manufacture lighter vehicles and offer improved performance and fuel economy. Fastest-Growing Segment: Thermoplastic Composites are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to their lightweight, impact resistance, ease of processing, and recyclability. The use of thermoplastic composites in EVs, structural components, battery cases, and crashworthy structures, along with developments in automated manufacturing and sustainable materials, is projected to propel segment growth during the forecast period.

Thermoplastic Composites are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to their lightweight, impact resistance, ease of processing, and recyclability. The use of thermoplastic composites in EVs, structural components, battery cases, and crashworthy structures, along with developments in automated manufacturing and sustainable materials, is projected to propel segment growth during the forecast period. Leading Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars are the largest end-use industry for the automotive composites market, owing to high production rates worldwide and the need to adopt lightweight composites to improve mileage, reduce emissions, and enhance vehicle performance. Growing demand for electric and hybrid passenger cars, together with the imposition of stringent fuel-efficiency norms and rising preference for high-end and luxury vehicles, is expected to propel the use of composites in this end-use industry.

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Primary Growth Driver: Increasing Use in Premium and Performance Vehicles

The use of composite materials in premium and high-performance vehicles is a key driver of the automotive composites market. Luxury and high-end car manufacturers are adopting composite solutions made from carbon fiber, glass fiber, and advanced thermoplastic polymers to reduce vehicle weight while improving safety, performance, and comfort. Lighter automobile components offer enhanced driving experience and improved acceleration and braking performance in both traditional and electric vehicles. These materials also help extend the driving range of high-performance electric cars. Composite solutions enable automakers to develop lighter yet durable vehicle structures and to create high-end, aerodynamic car parts and interiors. Moreover, the rising demand for luxury vehicles and other premium automobiles with advanced functionalities and performance capabilities is also facilitating the adoption of composite materials. The preference for electric vehicles in the upper class is also increasing due to their performance, comfort, and environmental benefits. The growing production of premium cars, electric high-performance vehicles, and sports cars with lightweight structures to reduce emissions and enhance fuel economy is expected to drive the automotive composites market in the near future.



Passenger Cars: A High-Value End-Market

The Passenger Cars segment dominates the automotive composites market due to the high production of cars in the global automobile industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring composite materials for producing various parts and components of their vehicles because of their lightweight, fuel-saving, and safety characteristics. The growing demand for lightweight passenger cars and the ability of these vehicles to minimize overall vehicle weight while maximizing comfort and performance are expected to propel demand for automotive composites during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in production of electric and hybrid passenger cars supports growth in the segment, as the lightweight characteristics of composites help improve battery performance. Furthermore, strict government regulations on greenhouse gas emissions and rising demand for premium automobiles contribute to the segment's growth. In addition, technological developments in composite manufacturing processes also support the growth of the passenger car segment.

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Segment Analysis

Thermoset Composites – Market-Leading Material Segment

Thermoset composites hold the largest share of the automotive composites market due to their superior mechanical strength, high thermal stability, corrosion resistance, and excellent dimensional stability. These materials are extensively used in structural components, body panels, under-the-hood applications, and exterior parts where durability and long-term performance are critical. Their widespread adoption across conventional and electric vehicles, coupled with established manufacturing processes and cost-effective production, continues to reinforce the dominance of the thermoset composites segment.

Carbon Fiber Composites – Fastest-Growing Material Segment at 10.8% CAGR

Carbon fiber composites are expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for ultra-lightweight materials in electric vehicles and premium automobiles. Their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, stiffness, and fatigue resistance enable significant vehicle weight reduction, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced driving performance. Growing investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and declining production costs are further accelerating the adoption of carbon fiber composites across the automotive industry.

Commercial Vehicles – Significant Vehicle Type Segment

Commercial vehicles account for a significant share of the automotive composites market owing to the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and fuel-efficient transportation solutions. Composite materials are widely used in truck cabins, trailers, bus body panels, cargo structures, and interior components to reduce vehicle weight, increase payload capacity, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance corrosion resistance. The growing electrification of commercial fleets and stringent emission regulations are further driving the adoption of advanced composite materials in this segment.

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Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific - Largest and Fastest-Growing Market

Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive composites market and is projected to maintain the largest market share throughout the forecast period. China remains the largest automotive manufacturing hub, while India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets, driven by expanding vehicle production and increasing adoption of lightweight materials in passenger and commercial vehicles. Japan and South Korea continue to experience steady growth, supported by advanced automotive manufacturing capabilities, robust electric vehicle production, and ongoing investments in high-performance composite materials. Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, are also experiencing rising demand driven by rising automotive production, industrialization, and investment by global vehicle manufacturers.

North America - Sustained by Federal Investment

Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, driven by stringent carbon emission regulations, growing electric vehicle production, and increasing adoption of lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. Germany, France, Italy, and the UK are leading the regional market through strong automotive manufacturing capabilities, technological advancements, and investments in sustainable composite materials. Rising demand for premium vehicles, expanding electric mobility, and increasing use of recyclable and bio-based composites are further accelerating the growth of the automotive composites market across Europe.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Sustainable Lightweight Materials: The rapid rise of electric vehicles is set to benefit the automotive composites market due to the need for lightweight materials to enhance battery performance, energy efficiency, and overall vehicle performance. Manufacturers are constantly looking to reduce the weight of their vehicles without compromising on safety and durability, and composite materials offer a viable solution. Carbon fiber, glass fiber, and thermoplastic composites are being utilized for their ability to reduce weight while improving strength and flexibility. The emphasis on sustainable and recyclable materials is also driving the adoption of automotive composites in various applications, including battery housing, structural components, and interior finishes. Furthermore, the development of advanced manufacturing techniques is enabling the production of high-performance composites that meet the stringent requirements of modern automobiles. Overall, the demand for lightweight materials and the shift toward sustainable practices in the automotive industry are set to propel the growth of the automotive composites market in the years to come.

High Material and Manufacturing Costs: Despite strong growth prospects, the automotive composites market faces challenges related to the high cost of raw materials, complex manufacturing processes, and significant capital investments required for production. Advanced materials such as carbon fiber composites remain considerably more expensive than conventional metals, limiting their widespread adoption in mass-market vehicles. Additionally, longer production cycles, specialized tooling requirements, and limited recycling infrastructure increase manufacturing complexity and overall costs. Supply chain constraints for high-performance fibers and resins, along with fluctuations in raw material prices, further affect production efficiency and profitability. These costs and manufacturing challenges continue to restrain broader adoption, particularly in price-sensitive automotive segments.

Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)



Xenia launches thermoplastic composites for large-scale additive manufacturing.

In June 2026, Xenia, an Italian manufacturer, launched a new range of reinforced pellet-based thermoplastic composites for Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM). These materials are designed for tooling applications that demand strength, durability, and lightness, suitable for jigs, lamination masters, thermoforming molds, and master models.

AGY, JPS Composite Materials launch domestic production of low-CTE glass fiber fabrics

In February 2026, AGY, a specialty glass fiber manufacturer based in Aiken, South Carolina, entered into a strategic partnership with JPS Composite Materials LLC from Anderson, South Carolina. This collaboration aims to establish domestic production of low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) glass fiber fabrics. These fabrics are specifically designed for advanced integrated circuit (IC) substrates and next-generation semiconductor packaging technologies, supporting the growing demand for innovative materials in the electronics sector.

Leading Automotive Composites Companies

Company Profile Gurit Holding AG Leading manufacturer of advanced composite materials, structural core materials, prepregs, and engineering solutions for automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and marine applications. Hexcel Corp. Global producer of carbon fiber, prepregs, honeycomb structures, and advanced composite materials supporting lightweight automotive and aerospace manufacturing. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. Diversified chemical company providing carbon fiber, thermoplastic composites, and lightweight material solutions for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. SGL Carbon SE Advanced materials company specializing in carbon fiber and graphite-based composite solutions that enable lightweight, high-performance automotive components. Solvay SA Global specialty materials company offering high-performance composite materials, thermoset resins, adhesives, and specialty polymers for automotive lightweighting applications. Teijin Ltd. Technology-driven company supplying carbon fiber, aramid fiber, and advanced composite materials for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications with a focus on lightweight mobility. DuPont de Nemours Inc. Global specialty materials company providing advanced composite materials, high-performance fibers, engineering polymers, and lightweight solutions for automotive manufacturing. Toray Industries Inc. Global leader in carbon fiber and advanced composite technologies, delivering lightweight, high-strength materials for automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets. Atlas Fibre Manufacturer of engineered composite materials and laminate products serving automotive, electrical, industrial, and heavy equipment applications with high-performance material solutions. Hexion Inc. Global producer of epoxy, phenolic, and specialty resin systems that enhance the performance, durability, and structural integrity of automotive composite components

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection, including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses, with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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