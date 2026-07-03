Virtual Machine Market Projected to Hit USD 53.52 Billion by 2035 as AI, Cloud Computing, and Hybrid IT Infrastructure Drive Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virtual Machine Market was valued at USD 13.70 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 53.52 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period.

The market for virtual machines is booming, as companies move to cloud computing, hybrid IT infrastructure and virtualisation to optimise the use of resources and cut the cost of hardware. The market is growing owing to increasing needs for disaster recovery, safe application testing and virtual desktop infrastructure. The adoption of AI, edge computing, containerised applications and multi-cloud environments is driving investment in virtualization.





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AI and High-Performance Computing Demand to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increasing need for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing has been creating lucrative growth opportunities for the virtual machine market as enterprises across different industries are adopting AI-based applications, big data analytics, and machine learning, which require large-scale scalable infrastructure. Cloud VM technology supporting deep learning and real-time analysis in healthcare genome analysis, financial risk assessment and autonomous vehicle testing continues to support above-average demand as AI and edge computing technologies continue to evolve globally, with GPU and TPU acceleration.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, System Virtual Machine Dominated the Market; Process Virtual Machine Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

System virtual machine held the largest share with 71% revenue in 2025, driven by extensive usage in server consolidation, cloud computing, and enterprise workloads enabling multiple operating systems on single physical servers across data centers and hybrid clouds. Process virtual machine is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by growing demand for platform-independent software development and rising adoption of cloud-native software, microservices, and DevOps across web-based applications globally.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Large enterprises held the largest share with 69% revenue in 2025, driven by high-level IT infrastructure, large data centers, private cloud investment, and ongoing digital transformation creating high virtualization technology demand. SMEs are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based virtualization platforms removing significant capital investment barriers while providing scalable IT processes and business continuity capabilities globally.

By Vertical, Telecommunications & ITES Dominated the Market; Healthcare & Life Sciences Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Telecommunications & ITES held the largest share with 29% revenue in 2025, driven by large-scale server virtualization, cloud, and network virtualization implementation managing computing resources, hosting customer applications, and delivering software-defined networking services. Healthcare & life sciences are expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by ongoing digital transformation, widespread EHR adoption, telemedicine growth, and AI-based healthcare applications requiring secure compliant computing platforms globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of the global virtual machine market with a market share of about 38% driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, advanced IT infrastructure and extensive deployment of enterprise virtualization in BFSI, healthcare and government sectors. AWS offers over 800 Amazon EC2 instance types and cloud-first government policies for regional leadership. North America accounts for approximately 82.5% of revenue in the United States.

The U.S. virtual machine market size was valued at around USD 3.36 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 11.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%. Adoption of cloud computing is being witnessed in over 70% of the businesses in the United States. The growth is fueled by increasing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure and the government’s cloud-first strategy investments that encourage virtualization expansion.

The Europe virtual machine market size is estimated to be worth USD 2.74 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9.63 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 13.4%. GDPR compliance needs are driving the market in Europe and with it the demand for private and sovereign cloud VM solutions. Germany has a share of about 24.6% of the revenue in Europe. 45.2% of EU enterprises purchased cloud computing services in 2023, Eurostat reported. The European Commission’s Digital Decade targets set a goal for 75% of EU enterprises to use cloud, AI or big data technologies by 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market with an estimated CAGR of about 15.7%. The growth is driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based virtualization, increasing IT spending and expansion of digital business in China, India and South-east Asia. China’s digital economy’s Asia Pacific revenues exceed CNY 50 trillion, representing roughly 40.6% of the region’s revenues. Key technologies underpinning regional digital transformation include cloud computing and virtualization.

Key Players:

VMware LLC (Broadcom)

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Scale Computing, Inc.

Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH

VergeIO, Inc.

OpenNebula Systems

Recent Developments:

2024: HPE announced the availability of HPE VM Essentials in November 2024, a virtualization product designed to run on both HPE and third-party platforms offering customers a flexible hypervisor alternative.

2024: Microsoft announced significant Azure Cloud platform advancements introducing new virtual machines and enhanced cooling and power delivery technologies supporting growing AI workload demands.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

VM Type & Hypervisor Performance Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across system and process VM categories along with improvements in resource utilization and multi-OS deployment capability across enterprise data center deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across system and process VM categories along with improvements in resource utilization and multi-OS deployment capability across enterprise data center deployments globally. Cloud & Hybrid Multi-Cloud VM Metrics – helps you evaluate hybrid cloud VM investment trends, multi-cloud management platform adoption and cloud service provider competitive positioning across global enterprise markets.

– helps you evaluate hybrid cloud VM investment trends, multi-cloud management platform adoption and cloud service provider competitive positioning across global enterprise markets. AI & GPU-Accelerated VM Metrics – helps you analyze GPU VM adoption for AI training, deep learning infrastructure investment and edge AI virtualization trends across diverse enterprise and cloud verticals globally.

– helps you analyze GPU VM adoption for AI training, deep learning infrastructure investment and edge AI virtualization trends across diverse enterprise and cloud verticals globally. SME Cloud Virtualization & Managed Service Metrics – helps you uncover growth in SME cloud VM subscription adoption and business continuity-driven infrastructure investment across global small and medium enterprise organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in SME cloud VM subscription adoption and business continuity-driven infrastructure investment across global small and medium enterprise organizations. Sovereign Cloud & Data Residency Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in GDPR-compliant private cloud VM investment and regional cloud expansion across regulated enterprise verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in GDPR-compliant private cloud VM investment and regional cloud expansion across regulated enterprise verticals globally. Competitive Landscape & Virtual Machine Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on hypervisor capability breadth and geographic cloud infrastructure footprint globally.

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