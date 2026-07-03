FUTU Shareholder News: Futu Holdings Accused of Making Misrepresentations about its Business Operations in China in Securities Fraud Class Action – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Futu, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/futu-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Futu ($FUTU) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2026

August 25, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to Futu’s business operations in China without regulatory approval which subjected it to regulatory penalties and fines

Securities fraud relating to Futu’s business operations in China without regulatory approval which subjected it to regulatory penalties and fines Largest Alleged Stock Drop: May 22, 2026 – 27.5% Stock Drop

May 22, 2026 – 27.5% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Investors have until August 25, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Futu securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Tang v. Futu Holdings Limited et al., No. 26-cv-05453.

Why is Futu Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Futu is a financial technology company that operates fully digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management platforms. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company primarily acts as an online broker connecting retail and institutional investors to global financial markets. In December 2022, China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) issued a statement that Futu has conducted cross-border securities businesses with domestic investors in mainland China without regulatory consent. As a result, Futu was banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors and soliciting new business from mainland investors.

Throughout the relevant period, Futu allegedly misrepresented its business operations and risks by continuing its business in mainland China, subjecting the company to additional penalties and fines.

Why did Futu’s Stock Drop?



On May 22, 2026, Reuters published an article indicating that Futu would be penalized for soliciting business in China without a license. The same day, Futu announced that the CSRC would be issuing penalties and fines in the aggregate amount of RMB1.85 billion (approximately USD271 million) due to operating its business in mainland China without regulatory approval.

This news caused the price of Futu stock to drop $34.10 per share, or 27.5%, from a closing price of $123.86 per share on May 21, 2026, to $89.76 per share on May 22, 2026.

On May 28, 2026, Futu announced its Q1 2026 results. Futu announced disappointing results due to the CSRC penalties in the amount of RMB1.85 billion (approximately USD271 million).

This news caused the price of Futu stock to drop $5.31 per share, or 4.8%, from a closing price of $110.22 per share on May 27, 2026, to $104.91 per share on May 28, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/futu-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Futu, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/futu-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/futu-class-action-lawsuit

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