Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Gaming Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in gaming market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $1.79 billion in 2025 to $2.21 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 23.1%. This increase is driven by 3D and immersive games, early procedural content adoption, and the rise of multiplayer online gaming. As we look ahead, the market is set to reach $5.09 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.2%. Key growth factors include AI usage in game development, cloud gaming platform growth, VR/AR technology integration, and personalized player experiences. Emerging trends like AI-based procedural level generation, adaptive gameplay mechanics, and AI-powered game testing mark this evolution.

As the gaming industry expands, generative AI gains traction across the ecosystem, enhancing game development, automating content creation, and elevating player experiences. The American Gaming Association noted an 8.9% increase in commercial gaming revenue by August 2025. This industry's expansion contributes significantly to the rise of generative AI in gaming.

Major players in this sector focus on technological advancements, such as AI-driven game design tools for competitive advantage. A standout example is Bitmagic's launch of an AI-powered game development platform in November 2023, allowing users to create 3D games from text prompts. This platform, the first of its kind, showcases the rapid generation of game assets.

In other notable developments, Game Theory, based in India, acquired Matchday AI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in October 2023, underscoring a commitment to innovating sports gaming by integrating AI technology. Generative AI in gaming is spearheaded by companies such as Microsoft Game Studios, Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., and more.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the generative AI in gaming market in 2025. Countries like Australia, China, India, and the USA were significant contributors. Tariffs on critical gaming hardware have influenced market costs, particularly impacting North America and Asia-Pacific regions involved in hardware manufacturing. These tariffs spur investments in local production and cost-efficient AI solutions.

The comprehensive market research report delves into generative AI in gaming, offering global market size, competitor analysis, regional shares, and future trend insights. This analysis equips industry stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of the current and future industry landscape.

Generative AI in gaming employs advanced AI techniques to generate game content, environments, and characters, offering dynamic player experiences. Key techniques include deterministic and nondeterministic approaches for game development functions. This market encompasses revenues from procedural content generation services, dynamic level design tools, and adaptive narrative engines, measured in 'factory gate' values, representing sales from producers to various market entities.







The "Generative AI in Gaming Market Global Report 2026" offers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the emerging and rapidly growing market. This comprehensive report identifies trends and dynamics that will influence the market over the next decade.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Obtain a complete global outlook with data encompassing 16 geographical regions.

Analyze macro factors including geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation changes, and regulatory trends.

Develop region-specific strategies leveraging localized data and analyses.

Spot investment opportunities in thriving market segments.

Gain a competitive edge using market forecasts and trend analysis.

Enhance understanding of end-user needs through in-depth analysis.

Benchmark against competitors by evaluating market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Establish the Total Addressable Market (TAM) and utilize Market Attractiveness Scoring (MAS) for potential assessment.

Receive updated data with an Excel-friendly format for seamless analysis.

Report Overview:

Delve into the largest and most rapidly expanding markets, exploring their interlinkage with the global economy and other industries. Understand technological disruptions, regulatory evolution, and consumer shifts influencing future directions.

The report presents detailed analysis on market characteristics including size, growth, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns, as well as evaluation of TAM, MAS, competitive environment, and emerging strategies. It traces historical trends and forecasts future growth by region.

Market characteristics and product/service differentiation.

Comprehensive supply chain examination, detailing key resources and suppliers.

Current technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-fueled innovation.

Analysis of regulatory frameworks shaping investment flows and innovation within the market.

Evaluation of market size and future growth projections influenced by various macro factors.

Segmentation analysis, including sub-markets and regional breakdowns.

Assessment of emerging markets like Taiwan and Southeast Asia in the global supply chain.

Competitive landscape overview with market shares and notable financial transactions.

Company scoring based on market presence, innovation, and brand authority.

Markets Analyzed:

Techniques: Deterministic, Nondeterministic. Functions: Image Enhancement, Level Generation, In-Game Complexity Balancing, Non-Player Characters. End-Users: Game Studios, Developers, Designers, Artists, Others.

Leading Companies: Microsoft Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and more.

Geographic Focus: Regions include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Gaming market report include:

Microsoft Game Studios

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Unity Technologies Inc.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Rockstar Games Inc.

SideFX Software Inc.

Titan AI Inc.

Promethean AI Inc.

Sixfold AI Limited

Illumix Inc.

Charisma.AI Limited

Bounti Labs Inc.

Procedural Arts LLC

Rival Theory Inc.

Selas Studio

Apex Game Tools

AidaMask

Latitude Technologies Inc.

OpenAI LP



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/todqvs

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