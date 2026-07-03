Software-Defined Automation Market Poised for Significant Growth to Reach $96.98 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Automation Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The software-defined automation market is set for significant growth, expanding from $46.63 billion in 2025 to $54.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16%. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of automation software, integration of intelligent control systems, and the demand for cloud-based automation platforms. By 2030, the market is projected to reach $96.98 billion at a CAGR of 15.7%, driven by advancements in AI-driven process automation and digital transformation initiatives. Trends include cloud computing advancements, machine learning innovations, and development in predictive maintenance solutions.

Automation in manufacturing is a major growth driver for the software-defined automation market. This approach allows production processes to be reconfigured through software, leading to flexible production capabilities. In 2024, China's industrial sector saw 2,027,000 robots in operation, a significant rise from previous years, highlighting the growing adoption of flexible and adaptive manufacturing systems which enhance the software-defined automation market.

Companies in this market, such as Schneider Electric SE, are focusing on open automation and modular frameworks, enhancing flexibility and interoperability across different hardware environments. Schneider Electric's Open Automation Movement exemplifies this, promoting vendor-agnostic architectures for real-time data flow and improved operational responsiveness. This marks a technological leap, bridging traditional automation with next-generation modular solutions.

Notable industry moves include Comau S.p.A.'s acquisition of Automha S.p.A. in July 2025, aimed at bolstering its intralogistics and warehouse automation capabilities. This acquisition highlights the strategic expansion in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 solutions.

Leading companies in the sector include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE among others. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the near term.

The software-defined automation market encompasses the sale of industrial automation and robotic process automation software. Market value is defined by revenues from goods and services sales within specified geographies. It is being shaped by global trade dynamics and tariffs, affecting costs and encouraging faster cloud adoption.

The market outlook is influenced by changing trade relations and tariffs, though in the long term, tariffs could promote the shift towards software-centric automation solutions. This market, inclusive of software-defined platforms serving sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, promises to transform operational efficiency across various industries.

The Software-Defined Automation Market Global Report 2026 stands as a crucial resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering essential insights into this rapidly expanding market sector. With a focus on the dynamic growth of the software-defined automation market, this comprehensive report outlines the key trends poised to shape the industry for the next decade and beyond.

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Market Insights:

This global report addresses fundamental questions about the software-defined automation market, including the largest and fastest-growing sectors, market relationships to broader economic factors, and key forces like technological disruption and regulatory shifts. The report delves into market characteristics, segmentation, regional breakdowns, total addressable market, market attractiveness scoring, competitive landscape, company assessments, and strategic market trends.

Key sections include:

Market Characteristics: Defining and explaining market dynamics, key products, services, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain and competitive analysis at each level.

Trends and Strategies: Analysis of market evolution with a spotlight on digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Insight into regulatory frameworks and investment trends driving market growth.

Market Size and Forecasts: Evaluation of historical and projected market growth, accounting for significant technological and economic influences.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Assessment of market potential compared to current sizes, offering strategic growth insights.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Quantitative insights into growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Market Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of submarkets and applications.

Regional Analysis: Examination of market size and growth patterns across various geographies.

Scope and Coverage:

Components: Solutions, Services

Deployment: On-premises, Cloud, Hybrid

Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

Applications: Process, Network, Security Automation, Others

End-users: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Others

Subsegments: Software Defined Systems, Automation Platforms, AI-driven Tools, Consulting and Support Services

Companies Profiled: Amazon AWS, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, Intel, HP, GE, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell, SAP, ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Bosch Rexroth, FANUC, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Red Hat, PTC, AVEVA, Beckhoff Automation.

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, and major regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Software-Defined Automation market report include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

HP Inc.

General Electric (GE Vernova/Aerospace)

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.(ABB Ltd.)

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

FANUC CORPORATION

KUKA AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Red Hat (IBM Subsidiary)

PTC Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Software Defined Automation GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cprxc4

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