North America Leads Sportsbook Software Market; Asia-Pacific Anticipated as Fastest-Growing Region

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sportsbook Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The sportsbook software market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $6.58 billion in 2025 to $7.26 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth is largely driven by the increasing legalization of sports betting, the adoption of online and mobile platforms, and a rise in popularity of in-play/live betting. The sector is also benefiting from the expansion of internet penetration and a rising consumer demand for personalized betting experiences. Moving forward, the market is expected to reach $10.69 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2%, fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as an increased need for real-time risk management solutions.

In the coming years, the sportsbook software market is set to benefit significantly from the growing popularity of online sports betting platforms. These platforms offer users the convenience and accessibility of placing bets online, a shift from traditional physical betting locations. In March 2025, the European Gaming and Betting Association forecasted that online gambling would account for 39% of Europe's total gambling revenue in 2024, marking a steady increase from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue driving the demand for sportsbook software, which facilitates online sports betting by delivering real-time odds, secure transactions, and scalable risk management capabilities.

Leading companies in the sportsbook software market are innovating by developing modular solutions for rapid deployment in regulated markets, ensuring compliance and scalability. In December 2025, Gaming Innovation Group Inc. launched the comprehensive SportX sportsbook, featuring dynamic odds, bet builder capabilities, and iGaming integration. This platform is designed for seamless adaptation to various operational requirements and regulated environments.

Significant acquisitions are reshaping the competitive landscape. For example, in July 2024, EveryMatrix Software Limited acquired FSB Technology Ltd. to enhance its sportsbook capabilities and distribution network. FSB Technology provides comprehensive sportsbook software and player account management solutions, which EveryMatrix has integrated to deliver turnkey sports betting solutions across multiple markets.

The market's key players include Sportradar AG, Playtech Plc, Softswiss International Limited, Kambi Group Plc, and several others. Among regions, North America was the largest sportsbook software market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. Competitive offerings include a range of services from platform development and licensing to odds compilation and risk-management services.

Challenges such as global trade changes and tariffs are affecting the industry indirectly by increasing costs related to data center hardware and IT equipment. Nonetheless, these challenges have motivated a shift towards software-driven delivery models and accelerated cloud migration, especially in North America and Europe.

Overall, the sportsbook software market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological innovation and shifts in consumer preferences. It offers a wide array of applications for casinos, betting firms, and online platforms, with cloud-based solutions gaining prominent traction.

Sportsbook Software Market Global Report 2026 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the expanding sector's present landscape and future trajectory.

The sportsbook software market, experiencing vigorous growth, reveals key trends that will influence the market over the next decade and beyond.

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Description:

The report answers critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for sportsbook software, examining how these markets relate to larger economic and demographic trends. Factors shaping future growth include technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences.

Coverage includes market characteristics, sizing and growth metrics, segmentation, and regional breakdowns, alongside the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness score (MAS). It highlights the market's historic and forecast growth trajectories across geographies.

The report identifies key products and services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends, while analyzing supply chain components and competitors.

Updated insights on digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven trends provide strategic guidance for market positioning and differentiation.

Regulatory and investment landscapes include global legislative frameworks influencing market dynamics, investments, and innovation trends.

The market forecasts consider influentials like AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and economic conditions.

TAM analysis contrasts current potential against market size, yielding strategic insights.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates potential based on growth prospects, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Segmentation breaks down sectors for detailed analysis, including expanded coverage in Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to supply chain realignments.

Competitive landscape insights encompass market shares, company evaluations, and major financial deals.

Report Scope: Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Type: Odds Management Software; Risk Management Software; Betting Engine; Player Account Management; Reporting and Analytics; Live Feed Services; Payment Gateways Integration; Other Types

By Deployment Type: On-Premise Software; Cloud-Based Software; Hybrid Solutions

By Application: Sports Betting; Odds Management; User Management; Transaction Processing

By End User: Casinos and Gambling Operators; Private Betting Firms; Horse Racing and Sports Clubs; Online Betting Platforms; Government and State Lotteries; Esports Betting Platforms; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Software: Betting Engine; Odds Compilation Module; Risk Management Module; User Interface Module; Reporting and Analytics Module; Payment Integration Module; Customer Relationship Management Module; Fraud Detection Module

By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Implementation Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Managed Services; Training Services

Companies Mentioned: Sportradar AG; Playtech Plc; Softswiss International Limited; Kambi Group Plc; OB Global Holdings LLC; BR Softech Pvt. Ltd.; Altenar Limited; BtoBet Limited; Every Matrix Ltd.; Softgamings Ltd.; Betinvest Ltd.; Metric Gaming LLC; Pronet Gaming Limited; SemiDot Infotech Private Limited; Nuxgame Limited; IQ Soft LLC; Digitain LLC; Bet Construction Limited; Innosoft Group; Sporting Solutions Limited Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita. Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis sourced using end notes. Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard Adde

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Sportsbook Software market report include:

Sportradar AG

Playtech Plc

Softswiss international Limited

Kambi Group Plc

OB Global Holdings LLC

BR softech Pvt. Ltd.

Altenar limited

BtoBet Limited

Every Matrix Ltd.

Softgamings Ltd.

Betinvest Ltd.

Metric Gaming LLC

Pronet Gaming Limited

SemiDot Infotech Private Limited

Nuxgame Limited

IQ Soft LLC

Digitain LLC

Bet construction Limited

Innosoft Group

Sporting Solutions Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9q4rz

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