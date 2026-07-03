Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market Size Worth USD 70.85 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market was valued at USD 27.69 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 70.85 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.68% during 2026–2035.

The global molecular biology enzymes, reagents and kits market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing use of molecular diagnostic approaches, rising interest in genomic and proteomic studies, and increased spending on biotech and pharma R&D. The rise in the usage of polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, gene editing, and precision medicine is driving demand for high-quality molecular biology products.





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Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine and Molecular Diagnostics Accelerate Market Growth

Increasing global adoption of precision medicine, expanding cancer diagnostics, and rising utilization of molecular testing across infectious diseases, oncology, and genetic disorders continue to create sustained demand for molecular biology enzymes, reagents, and kits. Growing investments in genomics research, biotechnology innovation, and personalized medicine are accelerating product utilization across pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

QIAGEN N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

LGC Limited

Eurofins Scientific SE

Abcam plc

Sartorius AG

Revvity, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Zymo Research Corporation

Key Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The Kits & Reagents category led the molecular biology enzymes, reagents, and kits market in 2025 with around 66% market share due to their extensive usage in applications such as PCR, sequencing, cloning, nucleic acid isolation, and other molecular biology applications. The Enzymes category is estimated to have the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period driven by their expanding applications in areas such as genome editing, synthetic biology, NGS, and precision medicine.

By Application

Revenue share of the PCR segment was 34% in 2025 owing to its widespread applications in the diagnosis of infectious diseases, genetic testing, cancer diagnostics, forensics, and biomedicine. The epigenetics segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing spending on precision medicines, increasing demand for sophisticated molecular biology workflow, and rising interest in gene regulation.

By End Use

Pharma & Biotech segment has captured the largest market share with almost 48% of revenues in 2025 due to an increase in the use of molecular biology products for pharmaceuticals discovery, biologics research, vaccines research, genomics, and personalized medicine. Hospital & Diagnostics segment will be the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period as molecular diagnostics are increasingly being used in clinical practice to diagnose diseases early on, detect cancer, treat infectious diseases, and develop personalized therapy plans.

Regional Insights: US and Europe Lead, Asia-Pacific Accelerating

North America has contributed the biggest share to the worldwide market of enzymes, reagents, and kits used in molecular biology. The reason is that North America boasts highly-developed facilities of research, developed pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, considerable government investments, and application of PCR and NGS technologies.

The U.S. Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market was valued at approximately USD 9.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 23.54 Billion by 2035. Extensive NIH funding, growing molecular diagnostics adoption, expanding genomics research, and increasing use of precision medicine continue to drive market growth.

The Europe Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market is estimated to be USD 7.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.32 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.53% during 2026–2035. Europe is considered a significant regional market due to its robust healthcare system, development of genomics studies, and precision medicine applications. In 2025, Germany was responsible for nearly 28.47% of the region's revenues because of extensive research in biotechnology, application of molecular diagnosis methods, and development of personalized care. Various government programs, such as Europe's Beating Cancer Plan and 1+ Million Genomes initiative, contribute to regional demands.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to expanding biotechnology ecosystems, increasing government investments, growing molecular diagnostics adoption, and rising genomics research activities. China represented approximately 38.47% of Asia Pacific revenue in 2025 through significant investments in genomics, biopharmaceutical development, and molecular diagnostics.

Recent Industry Developments:

2024: Illumina launched the MiSeq i100 and MiSeq i100 Plus sequencing systems featuring room-temperature reagent storage, expanding sequencing accessibility while reducing cold-chain logistics requirements.

Illumina launched the and sequencing systems featuring room-temperature reagent storage, expanding sequencing accessibility while reducing cold-chain logistics requirements. 2024: QIAGEN received FDA clearance for the NeuMoDx CT/NG Assay 2.0 for direct detection of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae, strengthening molecular diagnostic capabilities across clinical laboratories.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS & GENOMICS ADOPTION ANALYSIS – evaluates global adoption trends across PCR, next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, genetic testing, and precision medicine applications driving long-term market expansion.

– evaluates global adoption trends across PCR, next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, genetic testing, and precision medicine applications driving long-term market expansion. ENZYME ENGINEERING & ADVANCED MOLECULAR BIOLOGY TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKS – provides comprehensive assessment of high-performance enzymes, sequencing reagents, CRISPR technologies, laboratory automation, and emerging molecular biology innovations improving research and diagnostic workflows.

– provides comprehensive assessment of high-performance enzymes, sequencing reagents, CRISPR technologies, laboratory automation, and emerging molecular biology innovations improving research and diagnostic workflows. PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH, BIOTECHNOLOGY & CLINICAL APPLICATION INSIGHTS – delivers detailed analysis of molecular biology product utilization across drug discovery, vaccine development, genomics research, oncology, infectious disease diagnostics, and personalized medicine.

– delivers detailed analysis of molecular biology product utilization across drug discovery, vaccine development, genomics research, oncology, infectious disease diagnostics, and personalized medicine. LABORATORY AUTOMATION & HIGH-THROUGHPUT WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – identifies commercial opportunities arising from automated molecular laboratories, standardized workflows, advanced diagnostic platforms, and expanding biotechnology infrastructure worldwide.

– identifies commercial opportunities arising from automated molecular laboratories, standardized workflows, advanced diagnostic platforms, and expanding biotechnology infrastructure worldwide. REGULATORY INITIATIVES & PRECISION MEDICINE DEVELOPMENT TRACKER – offers strategic insights into government funding, genomics initiatives, molecular diagnostics regulations, and healthcare policies influencing competitive market dynamics.

– offers strategic insights into government funding, genomics initiatives, molecular diagnostics regulations, and healthcare policies influencing competitive market dynamics. AI-ENABLED GENOMICS & NEXT-GENERATION MOLECULAR BIOLOGY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – explores future opportunities across AI-assisted genomics, CRISPR gene editing, next-generation sequencing technologies, precision diagnostics, and advanced molecular biology solutions shaping the long-term evolution of the global market.

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 27.69 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 70.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.68% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Kits & Reagents, Enzymes)

• By Application (Cloning, Sequencing, PCR, Epigenetics, Restriction Digestion, Other Applications)

• By End-use (Pharma & Biotech, Academic & Research, Hospital & Diagnostics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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