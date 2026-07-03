The Global Bioplastics Market Analysis (2026-2036) with 592 Company Profiles - Growth, Trends, and Market Dynamics in Renewable Materials

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Bioplastics Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioplastics market by 2026 is poised at the forefront of addressing environmental imperatives through technological advancements. As traditional plastic production escalates, the urgency for renewable alternatives is transforming the industry, drawing significant industrial investments.

Currently, bio-based polymers represent a small portion of the total polymer production yet are projected to expand at a rate exceeding that of the overall plastics industry by 2036. This expansion is driven by stricter regulations, increased public funding, and committed corporate adoption—converting sustainability pledges into sustained, long-term demand alongside advancements in polymer performance and cost efficiency from niche to mainstream applications.

The market is segmented into two primary categories. Bio-based non-biodegradable polymers, dominated by epoxy resins and polyurethanes, serve mainly as direct substitutes for conventional plastics, underpinned by steady demand. Conversely, bio-based biodegradable polymers, praised for their end-of-life properties, are on a growth trajectory, especially polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), due to their marine biodegradability and expanding uses in compostable packaging. Polylactic acid (PLA) continues growing through expansions in Asia and Europe, while novel materials like polyethylene furanoate (PEF) and bio-based polypropylene advance from pilot projects to commercial scales.

Feedstocks consist primarily of glycerol from biodiesel production, sugars, and starch from high-yield crops, paired with non-edible plant oils and cellulose, keeping the industry’s land-use impact minimal and mitigating concerns about competition with food production. Future prospects include waste-to-polymer pathways and algae-based feedstocks to further alleviate resource constraints and enhance cost competitiveness.

Presently, applications focus on fibers, packaging, and functional uses. However, the report predicts that by 2036, sectors like automotive components, electronics housings, and medical applications will gain traction as performance improves and regulatory approvals increase. This outlook is supported by structural dynamics: increasing regulation, such as single-use plastic bans and carbon pricing; mandated recycled content; public funding; and sustained corporate engagement transforming sustainability promises into consistent procurement practices.

The primary challenges remain a cost premium over fossil-based plastics, though this gap is narrowing annually, coupled with scaling and infrastructure challenges and the incomplete integration of bioplastics into recycling systems. Yet, these challenges also pose opportunities, suggesting attractive risk-adjusted growth prospects throughout 2036 as the transition to renewable materials becomes increasingly solidified.

Report contents include:

Executive Summary - overview of bioplastics; global plastic market dynamics; polymer recycling; comparative analysis of bio-based biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers; comprehensive market distribution; bio-based polymer building-block overview; integration with recycling systems; innovative feedstock sources; waste conversion technologies; production and bio-based content forecasts; capacity projections through 2036; sustainability evaluations.

Introduction - distinctions between biodegradability and bio-based sources; bioplastics categorization; feedstock analysis; supply chain dynamics; regulatory landscape across regions.

Bio-based Feedstocks and Intermediates Market - assessment of biorefineries; analysis of plant-based feedstocks; exploration of waste, microbial, and gaseous feedstocks; strategic feedstock-to-polymer connections.

Bio-based Polymers - diverse polymer types with market insights; biodegradable and compostable options; key industry players; production forecasts and applications analysis; innovations in natural polymers.

Markets for Bioplastics - sector-specific applications highlighting packaging, consumer goods, and textiles, among others; regional production analysis; polymer-focused production forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are bioplastics?

1.2 Global Plastics Market and Supply

1.3 Recycling Polymers

1.4 Bio-based and Biodegradable vs. Non-biodegradable Polymers

1.5 Bio-based Content Across the Full Polymer Market

1.6 Regional Distribution

1.7 Bio-based Building Blocks Market Overview

1.8 Next Generation Bio-based Polymers

1.9 Integration with Chemical Recycling

1.10 Novel Feedstock Sources

1.11 Turning Waste into Bioplastics

1.12 Bio-based Polymer Production Shares and Bio-based Content: 2025

1.13 Global Bioplastics Capacity

1.13.1 Production capacities 2025

1.13.2 Production capacities forecast 2025-2036

1.13.3 Production capacities by region 2024-2036

1.14 Global Market Forecasts

1.15 Environmental Impact and Sustainability

1.15.1 Plastics carbon footprint

1.15.2 Bioplastics carbon footprint

1.15.3 Life Cycle Assessment of Bioplastics

1.15.4 Use of renewables in production

1.15.5 Land Use and Feedstock Sustainability

1.15.6 Carbon Footprint Comparison with Fossil-based Alternatives

1.16 Bio-composites

1.16.1 Sustainable packaging

1.16.2 Enhanced biodegradation of bio-based polymers

1.16.3 Bio-composite manufacturing

1.16.4 Sustainability and Environmental Performance of Bio-based Polymers



2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 The Biodegradability and Bio-based Independence Principle

2.2 Types of bioplastics

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Polymer Types

2.2.2.1 Transition from fossil-based to bio-based polymers

2.2.2.2 Monosaccharides

2.2.2.3 Vegetable Oils

2.2.3 Bio-based monomers

2.2.3.1 Portfolio of available monomers

2.2.3.2 Emerging Monomer Technologies

2.2.4 The Green Premium

2.2.5 Market Pathway Classification: Drop-in, Smart Drop-in and Dedicated Bio-based Polymers

2.3 Feedstocks

2.3.1 Types

2.3.2 Prices

2.3.3 Alternative feedstocks for bioplastics

2.3.4 Food security, land use, and water resources

2.4 Chain of custody

2.5 Chemical tracers and markers

2.6 Bioplastics regulations

2.6.1 Overview

2.6.2 The UN Global Plastics Treaty

2.6.3 Extended producer responsibility (EPR)

2.6.4 United States

2.6.5 Europe

2.6.5.1 EU Bioeconomy Strategy November 2025

2.6.6 Asia-Pacific

2.6.7 Recycled-content mandates and material bans



3 BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCKS AND INTERMEDIATES MARKET

3.1 Biorefineries

3.2 Feedstock and Land Use

3.3 Plant-based Feedstocks

3.3.1 Starch

3.3.2 Glucose-platform intermediates

3.3.3 Sugar crops and the furan platform

3.3.4 Lignocellulosic biomass

3.3.5 Plant oils

3.3.6 Other plant-based feedstocks

3.4 Waste Feedstocks

3.5 Microbial and Mineral Sources

3.6 Gaseous Feedstocks



4 BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.1 BIO-BASED OR RENEWABLE PLASTICS

4.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

4.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

4.2 BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTICS

4.2.1 Biodegradability

4.2.2 Compostability

4.3 TYPES

4.4 KEY MARKET PLAYERS

4.5 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.5.1 Aliphatic polycarbonates (APC) - cyclic and linear

4.5.1.1 Market analysis

4.5.1.2 Production

4.5.1.3 Applications

4.5.1.4 Producers

4.5.2 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

4.5.2.1 What is polylactic acid?

4.5.2.2 Market analysis

4.5.2.3 Applications

4.5.2.4 Production

4.5.2.5 Biomanufacturing of lactic acid (C3H6O3)

4.5.2.6 Bacterial fermentation

4.5.2.6.1 Lactic acid

4.5.2.6.2 Selection of optimal bacterial strains

4.5.2.6.3 Downstream processing of fermentation broth into PLA-grade lactic acid

4.5.2.7 PLA hydrolysis

4.5.2.8 Ocean degradation

4.5.2.9 PLA end-of-life

4.5.2.10 Producers and production capacities, current and planned

4.5.2.10.1 Lactic acid producers and production capacities

4.5.2.10.2 PLA producers and production capacities

4.5.2.10.3 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.2.10.4 PLA Production by region 2019-2036

4.5.3 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

4.5.3.1 Market analysis

4.5.3.2 Bio-based MEG and PET

4.5.3.2.1 Monomer production

4.5.3.2.2 Applications

4.5.3.3 Producers and production capacities

4.5.3.4 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.4 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

4.5.4.1 Market analysis

4.5.4.2 Producers and production capacities

4.5.4.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.4.4 PTT Production by region 2019-2036

4.5.5 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

4.5.5.1 Market analysis

4.5.5.2 Comparative properties to PET

4.5.5.3 Commercial status

4.5.5.4 Producers and production capacities

4.5.5.4.1 FDCA and PEF producers and production capacities

4.5.5.4.2 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes).

4.5.6 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

4.5.6.1 Market analysis

4.5.6.2 Producers and production capacities

4.5.6.3 Polyamides (Bio-PA) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.6.4 Bio-PA Production by region 2019-2036

4.5.7 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

4.5.7.1 Market analysis

4.5.7.2 Producers and production capacities

4.5.7.3 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.7.4 PBAT Production by region 2019-2036

4.5.8 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

4.5.8.1 Market analysis

4.5.8.2 Producers and production capacities

4.5.8.3 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.8.4 PBS Production by region 2019-2036

4.5.9 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

4.5.9.1 Market analysis

4.5.9.2 Producers and production capacities

4.5.9.3 Polyethylene (Bio-PE) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.9.4 Bio-PE Production by region 2019-2036

4.5.10 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

4.5.10.1 Market analysis

4.5.10.2 Producers and production capacities

4.5.10.3 Polypropylene (Bio-PP) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.10.4 Bio-PP Production by region 2019-2036

4.5.11 Superabsorbent polymers

4.5.11.1 Market analysis

4.5.11.2 Production

4.5.11.3 Applications

4.5.11.4 Producers

4.5.12 Polytrimethylene Furandicarboxylate (PTF)

4.5.12.1 Market Analysis

4.5.12.2 Production

4.5.12.3 Applications

4.5.12.4 Producers and Production Capacities

4.5.12.5 PTF Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.13 Bio-based Polybutylene Terephthalate (Bio-PBT)

4.5.13.1 Market Analysis

4.5.13.2 Production

4.5.13.3 Applications

4.5.13.4 Producers and Production Capacities

4.5.13.5 Bio-PBT Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.14 Polyfurfuryl Alcohol (PFA)

4.5.14.1 Market Analysis

4.5.14.2 Production

4.5.14.3 Applications

4.5.14.4 Producers and Production Capacities

4.5.14.5 PFA Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.15 Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (Bio-PVC)

4.5.15.1 Market Analysis

4.5.15.2 Production

4.5.15.3 Applications

4.5.15.4 Producers and Production Capacities

4.5.15.5 Bio-PVC Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.16 Bio-based Polymethyl Methacrylate (Bio-PMMA)

4.5.16.1 Market Analysis

4.5.16.2 Production

4.5.16.3 Applications

4.5.16.4 Producers and Production Capacities

4.5.16.5 Bio-PMMA Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.17 Bio-based Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (Bio-SBR)

4.5.17.1 Market Analysis

4.5.17.2 Production

4.5.17.3 Applications

4.5.17.4 Producers and Production Capacities

4.5.17.5 Bio-SBR Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.5.18 Epoxy resins (bio-based content)

4.5.18.1 Market Analysis

4.5.18.2 Producers and Production Capacities

4.5.18.3 Epoxy resins (bio fraction) production 2019-2036

4.5.18.4 Epoxy resins Production by region 2019-2036

4.5.19 Polyurethanes (PUR, bio-based content)

4.5.19.1 Market Analysis

4.5.19.2 Producers and Production Capacities

4.5.19.3 Polyurethanes (PUR, bio fraction) production 2019-2036

4.5.19.4 PUR Production by region 2019-2036

4.6 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.6.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.6.1.1 Technology description

4.6.1.2 Types

4.6.1.2.1 PHB

4.6.1.2.2 PHBV

4.6.1.3 Synthesis and production processes

4.6.1.4 Market analysis

4.6.1.5 Commercially available PHAs

4.6.1.6 Markets for PHAs

4.6.1.6.1 Packaging

4.6.1.6.2 Cosmetics

4.6.1.6.2.1 PHA microspheres

4.6.1.6.3 Medical

4.6.1.6.3.1 Tissue engineering

4.6.1.6.3.2 Drug delivery

4.6.1.6.4 Agriculture

4.6.1.6.4.1 Mulch film

4.6.1.6.4.2 Grow bags

4.6.1.7 Producers and production capacities

4.6.1.8 PHA production capacities 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)

4.6.1.9 PHA Production by region 2019-2036

4.6.2 Cellulose

4.6.2.1 Cellulose acetate (CA)

4.6.2.1.1 Market analysis

4.6.2.1.2 Production

4.6.2.1.3 Applications

4.6.2.1.4 Cellulose acetate Production by region 2019-2036

4.6.2.1.5 Producers

4.6.2.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.6.2.2.1 Market analysis

4.6.2.2.2 Producers and production capacities

4.6.2.3 Nanocellulose

4.6.2.4 Casein polymers

4.6.2.4.1 Market analysis

4.6.2.5 Commercial status

4.6.2.5.1 Production

4.6.2.5.2 Applications

4.6.2.6 Algal, Fungal and Mycelium-based Materials: Emerging Outlook

4.6.3 Starch-containing polymer compounds (SCPC)

4.6.3.1 Market Analysis

4.6.3.2 Producers and Production Capacities

4.6.3.3 SCPC production 2019-2036

4.6.3.4 SCPC Production by region 2019-2036

4.7 NATURAL FIBERS

4.7.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

4.7.2 Advantages of natural fibers

4.7.3 Commercially available next-gen natural fiber products

4.7.4 Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers

4.7.5 Challenges

4.7.6 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

4.7.7 Animal (fibrous protein)

4.7.8 Markets for natural fibers

4.7.9 Global production of natural fibers

4.8 LIGNIN

4.8.1 Lignin as a Bio-based Polymer Feedstock



5 MARKETS FOR BIOPLASTICS

5.1 Packaging (Flexible and Rigid)

5.1.1 Processes for bioplastics in packaging

5.1.2 Applications

5.1.3 Flexible packaging

5.1.3.1 Production volumes 2019-2036

5.1.4 Rigid packaging

5.1.4.1 Production volumes 2019-2036

5.2 Consumer Goods

5.2.1 Applications

5.2.2 Production volumes 2019-2036

5.3 Automotive

5.3.1 Applications

5.3.2 Production volumes 2019-2036

5.4 Building and Construction

5.4.1 Applications

5.4.2 Production volumes 2019-2036

5.5 Textiles and Fibers

5.5.1 Apparel

5.5.2 Footwear

5.5.3 Medical textiles

5.5.4 Production volumes 2019-2036

5.6 Electronics

5.6.1 Applications

5.6.2 Production volumes 2019-2036

5.7 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.7.1 Production volumes 2019-2036

5.8 Production of Biopolymers, by region

5.8.1 North America

5.8.2 Europe

5.8.3 Asia-Pacific

5.8.4 Latin America

5.9 Polymer-Specific Application Distribution

5.9.1 All bio-based polymers - Application summary

5.9.2 PLA - Application distribution

5.9.3 PHA - Application distribution

5.9.4 PBAT - Application distribution

5.9.5 PBS - Application distribution

5.9.6 SCPC - Application distribution

5.9.7 Cellulose acetate - Application distribution



6 COMPANY PROFILES (592 COMPANY PROFILES)



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3DBioFibR

3M

9Fiber Inc.

ADBioplastics

Adriano di Marti/Desserto

Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Aeropowder Limited

Aemetis Inc.

AEP Polymers

AGRANA Staerke GmbH

AgroRenew

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Algaeing

Algenesis Corporation

Algal Bio Co. Ltd.

Algenol

Algenie

Alginor ASA

Algix LLC

AmicaTerra

AmphiStar

AMSilk GmbH

Ananas Anam Ltd.

An Phát Bioplastics

Anellotech Inc.

Andritz AG

Ankor Bioplastics Co. Ltd.

ANPOLY Inc.

Anqing He Xing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Applied Bioplastics

Aquafil S.p.A.

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)

Arctic Biomaterials Oy

Ardra Bio

Arekapak GmbH

Arkema S.A

Arlanxeo

Arrow Greentech

Attis Innovations llc

Arzeda Corp.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

AVA Biochem AG

Avantium B.V.

Avani Eco

Avient Corporation

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Ayas Renewables Inc.

Azolla

BacAlt Biosciences

Balrampur Chini Mills

Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V.

BASF SE

Bast Fiber Technologies Inc.

BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co. Ltd.

Bcomp ltd.

Better FiberTechnologies

Betulium Oy

Beyond Leather Materials ApS

Bioextrax AB

Bio Fab NZ

BIO-FED

BiofiberGmbH

Biofine Technology LLC

Bio2Materials Sp. z o.o.

Biokemik

Bioleather

BIOLO

BioLogiQ Inc.

Biomass Resin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Biome Bioplastics

BioSolutions

Biosyntia

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Biofiber Tech Sweden AB

Bioform Technologies

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Biophilica

Bioplastech Ltd

Bioplastix

Biopolax

Biotecam

Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd.

Biotrem

Biovox

Bioweg

bitBiome

Bitrez

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

Bloom Biorenewables SA

BluCon Biotech GmbH

Blue BioFuels Inc.

Blue Ocean Closures

Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co. Ltd.

Bolt Threads

Borealis AG

Borregaard Chemcell

Bosk Bioproducts Inc.

Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o.

B-PREG

Braskem SA

Bucha Bio Inc.

Buyo Bioplastic Ltd.

Burgo Group S.p.A.

B'ZEOS

C16 Biosciences

Carbiolice

Carbios

Carbon Crusher

Carbonwave

Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.

Cardolite

CARAPAC Company

Carapace Biopolymers

Cargill

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Catalyxx

Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Cellicon B.V.

Cellucomp Ltd.

Celluforce

CellON

Cellugy

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

ChainCraft

CH-Bioforce Oy

ChakraTech

Chazence

Checkerspot Inc.

Chempolis Oy

Chestnut Bio Polymers

Chitelix

Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products Co. Ltd.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

CIMV

Circa Group

Circular Systems

CJ Biomaterials Inc.

CO2BioClean

Coastgrass ApS

COFCO Cooperation Ltd.

Coffeeco Upcycle

Corn Next

Corumat Inc.

Clariant AG

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

Cristal Union Group

Cruz Foam

CuanTec Ltd.

Daesang

Daicel Corporation

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.

DAK Americas LLC

Dan*na (Danna)

Danimer Scientific LLC

DENSO Corporation

Diamond Green Diesel LLC

DIC Corporation

DIC Products Inc.

Dispersa

DKS Co. Ltd.

DMC Biotechnologies

Domsjö Fabriker AB

Domtar Paper Company LLC

Dongnam Realize

Dongying Hebang Chemical Corp.

Dow Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

DuFor Resins B.V.

DuPont

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Co. LLC

Eastman Chemical Ltd. Corporation

ecoGenie biotech

Ecopel

EcoPHA Biotech Pty Ltd

Ecoshell

Eco Shot LLC

Ecovia Renewables

Ecovance Co. Ltd.

Ecovative Design LLC

Eden Materials

EggPlant Srl

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Elea & Lili Ltd

Emirates Biotech

EMS-Grivory

Enerkem Inc.

Enkev

Eni S.p.A.

Enviral

EnginZyme AB

Enzymit

Eranova

Esbottle Oy

EveryCarbon

Evolved By Nature

Evonik Industries AG

Evrnu

Expedition Zero

FabricNano

Fairbrics

Faircraft

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Fermentalg

Fiberlean Technologies

Fiberight

Fillerbank Limited

Fiquetex S.A.S.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

FlexSea

Flocus

Floreon

Foamplant BV

Foray Bioscience

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