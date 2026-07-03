The Global Bioplastics Market Analysis (2026-2036) with 592 Company Profiles - Growth, Trends, and Market Dynamics in Renewable Materials

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Bioplastics Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioplastics market by 2026 is poised at the forefront of addressing environmental imperatives through technological advancements. As traditional plastic production escalates, the urgency for renewable alternatives is transforming the industry, drawing significant industrial investments.
Currently, bio-based polymers represent a small portion of the total polymer production yet are projected to expand at a rate exceeding that of the overall plastics industry by 2036. This expansion is driven by stricter regulations, increased public funding, and committed corporate adoption—converting sustainability pledges into sustained, long-term demand alongside advancements in polymer performance and cost efficiency from niche to mainstream applications.
The market is segmented into two primary categories. Bio-based non-biodegradable polymers, dominated by epoxy resins and polyurethanes, serve mainly as direct substitutes for conventional plastics, underpinned by steady demand. Conversely, bio-based biodegradable polymers, praised for their end-of-life properties, are on a growth trajectory, especially polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), due to their marine biodegradability and expanding uses in compostable packaging. Polylactic acid (PLA) continues growing through expansions in Asia and Europe, while novel materials like polyethylene furanoate (PEF) and bio-based polypropylene advance from pilot projects to commercial scales.
Feedstocks consist primarily of glycerol from biodiesel production, sugars, and starch from high-yield crops, paired with non-edible plant oils and cellulose, keeping the industry’s land-use impact minimal and mitigating concerns about competition with food production. Future prospects include waste-to-polymer pathways and algae-based feedstocks to further alleviate resource constraints and enhance cost competitiveness.
Presently, applications focus on fibers, packaging, and functional uses. However, the report predicts that by 2036, sectors like automotive components, electronics housings, and medical applications will gain traction as performance improves and regulatory approvals increase. This outlook is supported by structural dynamics: increasing regulation, such as single-use plastic bans and carbon pricing; mandated recycled content; public funding; and sustained corporate engagement transforming sustainability promises into consistent procurement practices.
The primary challenges remain a cost premium over fossil-based plastics, though this gap is narrowing annually, coupled with scaling and infrastructure challenges and the incomplete integration of bioplastics into recycling systems. Yet, these challenges also pose opportunities, suggesting attractive risk-adjusted growth prospects throughout 2036 as the transition to renewable materials becomes increasingly solidified.
Report contents include:
- Executive Summary - overview of bioplastics; global plastic market dynamics; polymer recycling; comparative analysis of bio-based biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers; comprehensive market distribution; bio-based polymer building-block overview; integration with recycling systems; innovative feedstock sources; waste conversion technologies; production and bio-based content forecasts; capacity projections through 2036; sustainability evaluations.
- Introduction - distinctions between biodegradability and bio-based sources; bioplastics categorization; feedstock analysis; supply chain dynamics; regulatory landscape across regions.
- Bio-based Feedstocks and Intermediates Market - assessment of biorefineries; analysis of plant-based feedstocks; exploration of waste, microbial, and gaseous feedstocks; strategic feedstock-to-polymer connections.
- Bio-based Polymers - diverse polymer types with market insights; biodegradable and compostable options; key industry players; production forecasts and applications analysis; innovations in natural polymers.
- Markets for Bioplastics - sector-specific applications highlighting packaging, consumer goods, and textiles, among others; regional production analysis; polymer-focused production forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 What are bioplastics?
1.2 Global Plastics Market and Supply
1.3 Recycling Polymers
1.4 Bio-based and Biodegradable vs. Non-biodegradable Polymers
1.5 Bio-based Content Across the Full Polymer Market
1.6 Regional Distribution
1.7 Bio-based Building Blocks Market Overview
1.8 Next Generation Bio-based Polymers
1.9 Integration with Chemical Recycling
1.10 Novel Feedstock Sources
1.11 Turning Waste into Bioplastics
1.12 Bio-based Polymer Production Shares and Bio-based Content: 2025
1.13 Global Bioplastics Capacity
1.13.1 Production capacities 2025
1.13.2 Production capacities forecast 2025-2036
1.13.3 Production capacities by region 2024-2036
1.14 Global Market Forecasts
1.15 Environmental Impact and Sustainability
1.15.1 Plastics carbon footprint
1.15.2 Bioplastics carbon footprint
1.15.3 Life Cycle Assessment of Bioplastics
1.15.4 Use of renewables in production
1.15.5 Land Use and Feedstock Sustainability
1.15.6 Carbon Footprint Comparison with Fossil-based Alternatives
1.16 Bio-composites
1.16.1 Sustainable packaging
1.16.2 Enhanced biodegradation of bio-based polymers
1.16.3 Bio-composite manufacturing
1.16.4 Sustainability and Environmental Performance of Bio-based Polymers
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 The Biodegradability and Bio-based Independence Principle
2.2 Types of bioplastics
2.2.1 Introduction
2.2.2 Polymer Types
2.2.2.1 Transition from fossil-based to bio-based polymers
2.2.2.2 Monosaccharides
2.2.2.3 Vegetable Oils
2.2.3 Bio-based monomers
2.2.3.1 Portfolio of available monomers
2.2.3.2 Emerging Monomer Technologies
2.2.4 The Green Premium
2.2.5 Market Pathway Classification: Drop-in, Smart Drop-in and Dedicated Bio-based Polymers
2.3 Feedstocks
2.3.1 Types
2.3.2 Prices
2.3.3 Alternative feedstocks for bioplastics
2.3.4 Food security, land use, and water resources
2.4 Chain of custody
2.5 Chemical tracers and markers
2.6 Bioplastics regulations
2.6.1 Overview
2.6.2 The UN Global Plastics Treaty
2.6.3 Extended producer responsibility (EPR)
2.6.4 United States
2.6.5 Europe
2.6.5.1 EU Bioeconomy Strategy November 2025
2.6.6 Asia-Pacific
2.6.7 Recycled-content mandates and material bans
3 BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCKS AND INTERMEDIATES MARKET
3.1 Biorefineries
3.2 Feedstock and Land Use
3.3 Plant-based Feedstocks
3.3.1 Starch
3.3.2 Glucose-platform intermediates
3.3.3 Sugar crops and the furan platform
3.3.4 Lignocellulosic biomass
3.3.5 Plant oils
3.3.6 Other plant-based feedstocks
3.4 Waste Feedstocks
3.5 Microbial and Mineral Sources
3.6 Gaseous Feedstocks
4 BIO-BASED POLYMERS
4.1 BIO-BASED OR RENEWABLE PLASTICS
4.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics
4.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics
4.2 BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTICS
4.2.1 Biodegradability
4.2.2 Compostability
4.3 TYPES
4.4 KEY MARKET PLAYERS
4.5 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS
4.5.1 Aliphatic polycarbonates (APC) - cyclic and linear
4.5.1.1 Market analysis
4.5.1.2 Production
4.5.1.3 Applications
4.5.1.4 Producers
4.5.2 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)
4.5.2.1 What is polylactic acid?
4.5.2.2 Market analysis
4.5.2.3 Applications
4.5.2.4 Production
4.5.2.5 Biomanufacturing of lactic acid (C3H6O3)
4.5.2.6 Bacterial fermentation
4.5.2.6.1 Lactic acid
4.5.2.6.2 Selection of optimal bacterial strains
4.5.2.6.3 Downstream processing of fermentation broth into PLA-grade lactic acid
4.5.2.7 PLA hydrolysis
4.5.2.8 Ocean degradation
4.5.2.9 PLA end-of-life
4.5.2.10 Producers and production capacities, current and planned
4.5.2.10.1 Lactic acid producers and production capacities
4.5.2.10.2 PLA producers and production capacities
4.5.2.10.3 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.2.10.4 PLA Production by region 2019-2036
4.5.3 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)
4.5.3.1 Market analysis
4.5.3.2 Bio-based MEG and PET
4.5.3.2.1 Monomer production
4.5.3.2.2 Applications
4.5.3.3 Producers and production capacities
4.5.3.4 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.4 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)
4.5.4.1 Market analysis
4.5.4.2 Producers and production capacities
4.5.4.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.4.4 PTT Production by region 2019-2036
4.5.5 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)
4.5.5.1 Market analysis
4.5.5.2 Comparative properties to PET
4.5.5.3 Commercial status
4.5.5.4 Producers and production capacities
4.5.5.4.1 FDCA and PEF producers and production capacities
4.5.5.4.2 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes).
4.5.6 Polyamides (Bio-PA)
4.5.6.1 Market analysis
4.5.6.2 Producers and production capacities
4.5.6.3 Polyamides (Bio-PA) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.6.4 Bio-PA Production by region 2019-2036
4.5.7 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)
4.5.7.1 Market analysis
4.5.7.2 Producers and production capacities
4.5.7.3 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.7.4 PBAT Production by region 2019-2036
4.5.8 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers
4.5.8.1 Market analysis
4.5.8.2 Producers and production capacities
4.5.8.3 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.8.4 PBS Production by region 2019-2036
4.5.9 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)
4.5.9.1 Market analysis
4.5.9.2 Producers and production capacities
4.5.9.3 Polyethylene (Bio-PE) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.9.4 Bio-PE Production by region 2019-2036
4.5.10 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)
4.5.10.1 Market analysis
4.5.10.2 Producers and production capacities
4.5.10.3 Polypropylene (Bio-PP) production 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.10.4 Bio-PP Production by region 2019-2036
4.5.11 Superabsorbent polymers
4.5.11.1 Market analysis
4.5.11.2 Production
4.5.11.3 Applications
4.5.11.4 Producers
4.5.12 Polytrimethylene Furandicarboxylate (PTF)
4.5.12.1 Market Analysis
4.5.12.2 Production
4.5.12.3 Applications
4.5.12.4 Producers and Production Capacities
4.5.12.5 PTF Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.13 Bio-based Polybutylene Terephthalate (Bio-PBT)
4.5.13.1 Market Analysis
4.5.13.2 Production
4.5.13.3 Applications
4.5.13.4 Producers and Production Capacities
4.5.13.5 Bio-PBT Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.14 Polyfurfuryl Alcohol (PFA)
4.5.14.1 Market Analysis
4.5.14.2 Production
4.5.14.3 Applications
4.5.14.4 Producers and Production Capacities
4.5.14.5 PFA Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.15 Bio-based Polyvinyl Chloride (Bio-PVC)
4.5.15.1 Market Analysis
4.5.15.2 Production
4.5.15.3 Applications
4.5.15.4 Producers and Production Capacities
4.5.15.5 Bio-PVC Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.16 Bio-based Polymethyl Methacrylate (Bio-PMMA)
4.5.16.1 Market Analysis
4.5.16.2 Production
4.5.16.3 Applications
4.5.16.4 Producers and Production Capacities
4.5.16.5 Bio-PMMA Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.17 Bio-based Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (Bio-SBR)
4.5.17.1 Market Analysis
4.5.17.2 Production
4.5.17.3 Applications
4.5.17.4 Producers and Production Capacities
4.5.17.5 Bio-SBR Production Capacity 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.5.18 Epoxy resins (bio-based content)
4.5.18.1 Market Analysis
4.5.18.2 Producers and Production Capacities
4.5.18.3 Epoxy resins (bio fraction) production 2019-2036
4.5.18.4 Epoxy resins Production by region 2019-2036
4.5.19 Polyurethanes (PUR, bio-based content)
4.5.19.1 Market Analysis
4.5.19.2 Producers and Production Capacities
4.5.19.3 Polyurethanes (PUR, bio fraction) production 2019-2036
4.5.19.4 PUR Production by region 2019-2036
4.6 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS
4.6.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
4.6.1.1 Technology description
4.6.1.2 Types
4.6.1.2.1 PHB
4.6.1.2.2 PHBV
4.6.1.3 Synthesis and production processes
4.6.1.4 Market analysis
4.6.1.5 Commercially available PHAs
4.6.1.6 Markets for PHAs
4.6.1.6.1 Packaging
4.6.1.6.2 Cosmetics
4.6.1.6.2.1 PHA microspheres
4.6.1.6.3 Medical
4.6.1.6.3.1 Tissue engineering
4.6.1.6.3.2 Drug delivery
4.6.1.6.4 Agriculture
4.6.1.6.4.1 Mulch film
4.6.1.6.4.2 Grow bags
4.6.1.7 Producers and production capacities
4.6.1.8 PHA production capacities 2019-2036 (1,000 tonnes)
4.6.1.9 PHA Production by region 2019-2036
4.6.2 Cellulose
4.6.2.1 Cellulose acetate (CA)
4.6.2.1.1 Market analysis
4.6.2.1.2 Production
4.6.2.1.3 Applications
4.6.2.1.4 Cellulose acetate Production by region 2019-2036
4.6.2.1.5 Producers
4.6.2.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
4.6.2.2.1 Market analysis
4.6.2.2.2 Producers and production capacities
4.6.2.3 Nanocellulose
4.6.2.4 Casein polymers
4.6.2.4.1 Market analysis
4.6.2.5 Commercial status
4.6.2.5.1 Production
4.6.2.5.2 Applications
4.6.2.6 Algal, Fungal and Mycelium-based Materials: Emerging Outlook
4.6.3 Starch-containing polymer compounds (SCPC)
4.6.3.1 Market Analysis
4.6.3.2 Producers and Production Capacities
4.6.3.3 SCPC production 2019-2036
4.6.3.4 SCPC Production by region 2019-2036
4.7 NATURAL FIBERS
4.7.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers
4.7.2 Advantages of natural fibers
4.7.3 Commercially available next-gen natural fiber products
4.7.4 Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers
4.7.5 Challenges
4.7.6 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)
4.7.7 Animal (fibrous protein)
4.7.8 Markets for natural fibers
4.7.9 Global production of natural fibers
4.8 LIGNIN
4.8.1 Lignin as a Bio-based Polymer Feedstock
5 MARKETS FOR BIOPLASTICS
5.1 Packaging (Flexible and Rigid)
5.1.1 Processes for bioplastics in packaging
5.1.2 Applications
5.1.3 Flexible packaging
5.1.3.1 Production volumes 2019-2036
5.1.4 Rigid packaging
5.1.4.1 Production volumes 2019-2036
5.2 Consumer Goods
5.2.1 Applications
5.2.2 Production volumes 2019-2036
5.3 Automotive
5.3.1 Applications
5.3.2 Production volumes 2019-2036
5.4 Building and Construction
5.4.1 Applications
5.4.2 Production volumes 2019-2036
5.5 Textiles and Fibers
5.5.1 Apparel
5.5.2 Footwear
5.5.3 Medical textiles
5.5.4 Production volumes 2019-2036
5.6 Electronics
5.6.1 Applications
5.6.2 Production volumes 2019-2036
5.7 Agriculture and Horticulture
5.7.1 Production volumes 2019-2036
5.8 Production of Biopolymers, by region
5.8.1 North America
5.8.2 Europe
5.8.3 Asia-Pacific
5.8.4 Latin America
5.9 Polymer-Specific Application Distribution
5.9.1 All bio-based polymers - Application summary
5.9.2 PLA - Application distribution
5.9.3 PHA - Application distribution
5.9.4 PBAT - Application distribution
5.9.5 PBS - Application distribution
5.9.6 SCPC - Application distribution
5.9.7 Cellulose acetate - Application distribution
6 COMPANY PROFILES (592 COMPANY PROFILES)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3DBioFibR
- 3M
- 9Fiber Inc.
- ADBioplastics
- Adriano di Marti/Desserto
- Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
- Aeropowder Limited
- Aemetis Inc.
- AEP Polymers
- AGRANA Staerke GmbH
- AgroRenew
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj
- Algaeing
- Algenesis Corporation
- Algal Bio Co. Ltd.
- Algenol
- Algenie
- Alginor ASA
- Algix LLC
- AmicaTerra
- AmphiStar
- AMSilk GmbH
- Ananas Anam Ltd.
- An Phát Bioplastics
- Anellotech Inc.
- Andritz AG
- Ankor Bioplastics Co. Ltd.
- ANPOLY Inc.
- Anqing He Xing Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Applied Bioplastics
- Aquafil S.p.A.
- Aquapak Polymers Ltd
- Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)
- Arctic Biomaterials Oy
- Ardra Bio
- Arekapak GmbH
- Arkema S.A
- Arlanxeo
- Arrow Greentech
- Attis Innovations llc
- Arzeda Corp.
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
- AVA Biochem AG
- Avantium B.V.
- Avani Eco
- Avient Corporation
- Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation
- Ayas Renewables Inc.
- Azolla
- BacAlt Biosciences
- Balrampur Chini Mills
- Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V.
- BASF SE
- Bast Fiber Technologies Inc.
- BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co. Ltd.
- Bcomp ltd.
- Better FiberTechnologies
- Betulium Oy
- Beyond Leather Materials ApS
- Bioextrax AB
- Bio Fab NZ
- BIO-FED
- BiofiberGmbH
- Biofine Technology LLC
- Bio2Materials Sp. z o.o.
- Biokemik
- Bioleather
- BIOLO
- BioLogiQ Inc.
- Biomass Resin Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Biome Bioplastics
- BioSolutions
- Biosyntia
- BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG
- Biofiber Tech Sweden AB
- Bioform Technologies
- BIO-LUTIONS International AG
- Biophilica
- Bioplastech Ltd
- Bioplastix
- Biopolax
- Biotecam
- Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd.
- Biotrem
- Biovox
- Bioweg
- bitBiome
- Bitrez
- BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
- Bloom Biorenewables SA
- BluCon Biotech GmbH
- Blue BioFuels Inc.
- Blue Ocean Closures
- Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co. Ltd.
- Bolt Threads
- Borealis AG
- Borregaard Chemcell
- Bosk Bioproducts Inc.
- Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o.
- B-PREG
- Braskem SA
- Bucha Bio Inc.
- Buyo Bioplastic Ltd.
- Burgo Group S.p.A.
- B'ZEOS
- C16 Biosciences
- Carbiolice
- Carbios
- Carbon Crusher
- Carbonwave
- Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.
- Cardolite
- CARAPAC Company
- Carapace Biopolymers
- Cargill
- Cass Materials Pty Ltd
- Catalyxx
- Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd.
- Celanese Corporation
- Cellicon B.V.
- Cellucomp Ltd.
- Celluforce
- CellON
- Cellugy
- Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
- ChainCraft
- CH-Bioforce Oy
- ChakraTech
- Chazence
- Checkerspot Inc.
- Chempolis Oy
- Chestnut Bio Polymers
- Chitelix
- Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products Co. Ltd.
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.
- CIMV
- Circa Group
- Circular Systems
- CJ Biomaterials Inc.
- CO2BioClean
- Coastgrass ApS
- COFCO Cooperation Ltd.
- Coffeeco Upcycle
- Corn Next
- Corumat Inc.
- Clariant AG
- CreaFill Fibers Corporation
- Cristal Union Group
- Cruz Foam
- CuanTec Ltd.
- Daesang
- Daicel Corporation
- Daicel Polymer Ltd.
- DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
- Daio Paper Corporation
- Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.
- DAK Americas LLC
- Dan*na (Danna)
- Danimer Scientific LLC
- DENSO Corporation
- Diamond Green Diesel LLC
- DIC Corporation
- DIC Products Inc.
- Dispersa
- DKS Co. Ltd.
- DMC Biotechnologies
- Domsjö Fabriker AB
- Domtar Paper Company LLC
- Dongnam Realize
- Dongying Hebang Chemical Corp.
- Dow Inc.
- Royal DSM N.V.
- DuFor Resins B.V.
- DuPont
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Co. LLC
- Eastman Chemical Ltd. Corporation
- ecoGenie biotech
- Ecopel
- EcoPHA Biotech Pty Ltd
- Ecoshell
- Eco Shot LLC
- Ecovia Renewables
- Ecovance Co. Ltd.
- Ecovative Design LLC
- Eden Materials
- EggPlant Srl
- Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Elea & Lili Ltd
- Emirates Biotech
- EMS-Grivory
- Enerkem Inc.
- Enkev
- Eni S.p.A.
- Enviral
- EnginZyme AB
- Enzymit
- Eranova
- Esbottle Oy
- EveryCarbon
- Evolved By Nature
- Evonik Industries AG
- Evrnu
- Expedition Zero
- FabricNano
- Fairbrics
- Faircraft
- Far Eastern New Century Corporation
- Fermentalg
- Fiberlean Technologies
- Fiberight
- Fillerbank Limited
- Fiquetex S.A.S.
- FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
- FlexSea
- Flocus
- Floreon
- Foamplant BV
- Foray Bioscience
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