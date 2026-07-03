The Financial Advisor Training Institute sponsors career changers for the Series 7, the step that stops most people from becoming a financial advisor.

Its 14-week online course pairs securities exam preparation with the business development training that financial firms hire on.

Completion and certification carry a job placement guarantee, the program's answer to an industry short on new advisors.

Bloomfield Hills, MI, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Advisor Training Institute, the only online financial advisor training course in the United States, sponsors career changers for the Series 7 and guarantees job placement once the 14-week course and certification are complete. Becoming a financial advisor is drawing rising interest, but the route in has quietly closed for many people who attempt it. The exams are passable, but the obstacle is one step earlier: the Series 7 can’t be taken without a sponsoring firm, and the firms that once trained newcomers from scratch have mostly disappeared.

“Many people who come to us know they need a firm to sponsor the Series 7, but they haven’t found a firm willing to register someone they’ve never seen produce,” said Terry Lindner, ChFC, Chief Executive Officer at Financial Advisor Training Institute, who has helped career changers from outside finance earn their Series 7 registration and land their first financial advisor roles. “The exam preparation is manageable, but the sponsorship is the step that stops people.”

Becoming a financial advisor now requires exams, a sponsor, and proof you can produce

The modern path to becoming a financial advisor runs through a stack of securities exams: the SIE, the Series 7, and often the Series 66 and an insurance license. The Financial Advisor Training Institute compresses that preparation into a 14-week online financial advisor training course. While the exams are the manageable part, a strong score opens no doors by itself. A hiring firm wants to see that a candidate can find and develop business from the first week, and it wants proof the candidate can sit for the Series 7. In the Institute's experience, people who stall are the ones with no firm to register them and nothing concrete to show a hiring desk. A program built only around exam content leaves a career changer holding a certificate and standing exactly where they began. The Institute's course is designed to close both gaps in the same 14 weeks, so a candidate finishes registered and able to show a hiring firm real work.

Series 7 sponsorship is the barrier the Institute removes

The Series 7 requires sponsorship from a FINRA member firm, and career changers who pass an exam elsewhere find no firm will register them without prior production and no firm will hire them without the registration.The Financial Advisor Training Institute breaks that loop by sponsoring its enrolled candidates directly. From there, it concentrates on the skill firms weigh most heavily: business development. Candidates learn to build a pipeline of prospective clients and to present that work to a hiring firm in demonstrable terms. Because the program pairs the sponsorship with that evidence, completion and certification requirements for financial advisors carry a job placement guarantee. That guarantee is only possible because the training produces candidates a firm wants to hire and can stand out outside of a passing score.

The Financial Advisor Training Institute adds business development training because Series 7 registration alone doesn’t get graduates hired

Passing the Series 7 registers a candidate as a general securities representative, but financial advisory firms hire based on evidence that a candidate can build a pipeline and walk into an interview with real prospective business to show. As a 501(c)3 public charity, the Financial Advisor Training Institute is organized around that result for people entering from outside finance. Its purpose is to move a motivated career changer from interest to a hired, producing advisor, and the business development training is the part of the course that makes the job placement guarantee something the Institute can stand behind.

An aging financial advisor workforce makes Series 7-sponsored career changers more in demand

The financial advisor workforce is aging toward retirement, and the firms losing those advisors need people who can step in and produce. That’s precisely the candidate the Financial Advisor Training Institute is built to deliver. For a career changer, the lesson is direct: treat the Series 7 as the entry ticket and business development as the work that earns the desk. The people who can prove both will be the ones firms compete to hire, and they will fill a gap the industry has not been able to close on its own. For the Institute, that shortage is the clearest sign that a structured route into the profession, one that handles sponsorship and business development together, matters more now than it has in years.

"Most people treat the Series 7 as the finish line, when it’s the entry ticket. Firms hire advisors who can walk in and prove they can build a book of business, and that’s the part we spend the most time teaching," said Terry.

Firms that once trained and sponsored new advisors from the outside exited that function, and no replacement has appeared. At the same time, the advisor workforce is aging toward retirement and the firms losing those advisors need people who can step in and produce immediately. For career changers willing to do the work, that combination is where a program that handles Series 7 sponsorship, business development, and placement becomes the only answer that addresses all three.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Can you become a financial advisor without a finance background?

Answer: Yes. FINRA doesn’t require a finance degree to enter the field. What matters is passing the securities exams and proving you can develop business. The Financial Advisor Training Institute's 14-week online course covers both and guarantees job placement on completion, so a prior finance background isn’t required.

Question: Do you need a sponsor to take the Series 7 exam?

Answer: Yes. The Series 7 requires sponsorship by a FINRA member firm, which is where many candidates stall. The Financial Advisor Training Institute sponsors its enrolled candidates directly, removing the step that blocks people who can’t first get hired by a firm.

Question: What is the difference between the SIE and the Series 7 exam?

Answer: The SIE is the foundational exam any candidate can take without employer sponsorship and is the required prerequisite before sitting for the Series 7. The Series 7 is the general securities registration exam and requires a FINRA member firm to sponsor the application first. Financial Advisor Training Institute covers both exams in sequence with Series 7 sponsorship already in place.

Question: What is the difference between getting licensed and getting hired as a financial advisor?

Answer: Passing the Series 7 registers you. Getting hired requires evidence you can develop business, which is what firms screen for. The Financial Advisor Training Institute builds both into one program, so candidates finish ready to be placed.

Question: Is there an online program that prepares you for the Series 7 and helps you get a job?

Answer: Yes. The Financial Advisor Training Institute is the only online financial advisor training course in the United States. It pairs Series 7 sponsorship and exam preparation with the business development training and job placement guarantee that lead to an actual position.

About The Financial Advisor Training Institute:

The Financial Advisor Training Institute® is a 501(c)3 public charity and our 14-week* online Financial Advisor course will prepare you to enter the field with confidence. We guarantee job placement upon coursework completion and certification.

As the only online Financial Advisor training course in the United States, our certification course equips you with crucial industry knowledge and expertise needed to not only pass the professional exams required but also business-building skills, setting you on the path to success.