IVECO reinforces its premium partner ambition with the launch of its Model Year 26 range

Turin, 3rd July 2026. This week, IVECO, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, launched its Model Year 26 truck and van range, marking an important step in its journey to become a premium partner. From 1st to 4th July, 2,000 customers, dealers, suppliers, partners, media representatives and employees gathered at IVECO Experience 2026.

Held at the historic Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR) in Turin, the city where IVECO’s story began, the event reflects the brand’s Italian roots and celebrates creativity, innovation and human connection. IVECO Experience 2026 is an immersive platform that makes the next chapter of the IVECO brand tangible. It manifests IVECO’s ambition to become a premium partner for customers over the entire lifecycle of its vehicles – ensuring best-in-class, end-to-end quality. Plenary sessions, experiential installations and interactive activities bring to life ‘Spirito in Movimento’, the ambition that defines IVECO’s renewed identity and commitment to quality, innovation and customer proximity.

Opening the event, Olof Persson, CEO of Iveco Group, highlighted the actions taken to shape IVECO’s future and the progress already achieved: “IVECO Experience 2026 marks an important milestone in the journey we began two years ago, with a clear ambition: to become a true premium partner for our customers. We have put quality at the centre of everything we do, transforming the way we work, strengthening our culture and making the investments needed to deliver best-in-class, end-to-end quality. ‘Spirito in Movimento’ is more than a tagline. It is IVECO’s personality and our commitment to keep raising the bar, becoming a reliable partner that delivers peace of mind and customer success.”

The three pillars of motion

IVECO began its evolution two years ago and is now illustrating its future roadmap, anchored on the three pillars of ‘Spirito in Movimento’ – Motion by Design, Motion through Experience and Motion as Family. Throughout the event, guests are exploring these pillars and the ecosystem around the products, discovering how vehicles, connected services, digital solutions and support networks work together to provide advanced business solutions for customers and partners.

As Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group, explained: “Motion by Design is about shaping vehicles, services and solutions that fit our customers’ needs naturally and effectively. Motion through Experience means understanding our customers’ challenges and delivering a premium experience at every touchpoint – making every interaction simple and connected. Motion as Family reflects the trust, support and sense of community that define IVECO, creating lasting relationships through our people, expertise and services. Together, these pillars bring ‘Spirito in Movimento’ to life – and are the foundation of our journey to becoming a premium partner.”

Raising the bar with Model Year 26

A central highlight of IVECO Experience 2026 is the world premiere of the full Model Year 26 range of trucks and vans, which embodies the brand’s evolution and its commitment to delivering greater value throughout the customer journey. Developed around extensive customer feedback, the new generation introduces significant improvements in fuel efficiency, driver comfort, connectivity and customisation, combining advanced engineering with IVECO’s distinctive Italian design.

By combining the latest powertrain technologies, enhanced aerodynamics and intelligent driving features that help optimise vehicle performance on the road, the IVECO S-Way lowers the total cost of ownership for long-haul operators. Its redesigned cab, meanwhile, offers enhanced ergonomics, comfort and onboard living for drivers. Customers also have up to 32,000 possible vehicle configurations, allowing them to tailor their vehicles to their specific business needs.

In addition, the new range marks a step change in digital integration, with the vehicles offered with an enhanced ecosystem of connectivity, uptime and fleet management services. IVECO Experience 2026 also presents alternatives to ownership: the pay-per-use formulas for the green range through GATE, while diesel and gas range can be rented through RENTIVE, an all-inclusive programme provided by IVECO CAPITAL.

People at the centre

The final day of the event is dedicated to the employees who have helped develop the IVECO Model Year 26, through the collective contribution of their diverse skills. This recognition highlights the central role that people continue to play in the brand’s evolution and the Group’s long-term success. With 33,000 employees worldwide, Iveco Group acknowledges that innovation, quality and customer satisfaction stem from the expertise of its people and their ability to work together towards shared goals.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group’s financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

Michelle Samson, Tel : +39 3666542877

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

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