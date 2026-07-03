OlloBot to Launch Ollo-Family Plush IP Blind Boxes at Houston Pop-Up This July

HOUSTON, TX, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OlloBot will bring an offline preview experience to Pika Park Houston, an offline physical store brand owned by ShopVidi this July, introducing local families, toy collectors, and tech enthusiasts to the OlloBot universe through the launch of the Ollo-family plush IP blind boxes and a first look at the creative vision behind the OlloNi SS1 family companion robot.





The blind box series will feature five regular plush IP characters, with visitors also having the chance to discover a special hidden variant. Rather than showcasing non-interactive SS1 model units, the Houston pop-up will focus on collectible character IP, brand storytelling, and an accessible introduction to OlloBot’s approach to emotional AI and future home companionship.

As home technology continues to evolve beyond static smart devices, OlloBot is using this offline preview to explore how companion robotics, emotional interaction, and character-driven design can come together in a warmer and more engaging household experience.

A Tactile Introduction: Blind Boxes

The Houston event is intentionally structured as a sensory, family-oriented showcase rather than a cold tech exhibition. Recognizing that a true home AI companion needs to feel like a natural part of the family ecosystem, OlloBot is pairing its advanced hardware display with the launch of a dedicated, collectible plush IP.

Visitors to the Pika Park Houston store will have the first opportunity to purchase the highly anticipated Ollo-family plush IP blind box sets. Launched as a blind box series with five distinct character dolls and one exclusive secret variant, these physical collectibles serve as a charming gateway into the brand’s universe, perfectly blending toy culture with next-generation robotics.

Beyond the Empty Chat Box: Proactive Emotional Intelligence





The core innovation behind the OlloNi SS1 represents a definitive leap forward in embodied intelligence. While early generations of home automation operated reactively, requiring a human to explicitly press a button or say a wake word, the SS1 operates through proactive interaction. It doesn't sit silently in a corner; it actively learns daily household routines, recognizes individual family members and pets, and gently initiates contact based on the surrounding environment.

Developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, the OlloBot design philosophy focuses entirely on long-term emotional value and presence. Rather than treating a robot as a utilitarian appliance, the engineers structured the SS1 to behave more like an intelligent cyber pet. It senses household emotions, adapts its behavioral feedback to match the mood of the room, and provides a calming, steady companionship that is particularly beneficial for single-person households, busy families with young children, or households with elderly relatives seeking interactive stimulation.

A Deep Dive into Daily Features





To balance advanced software capabilities with daily peace of mind, the OlloNi SS1 incorporates a robust array of features optimized for modern multi-person homes:

The 2+1 Multi-Screen System: Communication goes beyond basic text or audio. The SS1 utilizes an innovative screen layout dedicated to displaying rich emotional expressions alongside functional information, giving the machine a highly visible, engaging personality.

Life Capture & AI Vlog: Acting as an automated family scrapbook, the robot naturally identifies meaningful daily milestones, playful pet antics, or spontaneous interactions, automatically capturing and stitching together personalized video highlights without requiring a parent to pull out a phone.

Remote Companionship: For family members away on business trips or checking in from work, the platform supports seamless, crystal-clear two-way voice and video calls, allowing people to feel present in the room from anywhere in the world.

Strict Privacy by Design: Because a home AI companion occupies the most intimate areas of daily life, data security is non-negotiable. The integrated 4K camera is outfitted with a physical, manual privacy cover, all transmitted data is fully encrypted, and a dedicated local privacy mode ensures users have absolute control over what the device processes.

Premium Hardware for Seamless Home Integration

Physically, the OlloNi SS1 is designed to be inviting and non-intimidating. Standing at a substantial yet compact 13.5 × 11.8 × 20.9 inches and weighing 22.1 lbs, the unit is constructed from premium, impact-resistant PC/ABS materials wrapped in soft-touch silicone and plush fabrics, making it perfectly safe for curious toddlers and pets. Available in two sophisticated colorways, Purple and Gray, it blends effortlessly into contemporary interior design aesthetics.

Under the hood, an expansive 6,000 mAh battery provides roughly 5 hours of intensive active runtime and over 12 hours of reliable standby presence on a single charge. For navigation, its durable mobility base is precision-tuned to smoothly traverse standard domestic transitions, gliding easily from sleek hardwood floors and porcelain tile to low-pile area rugs and carpets. Complete with cross-platform Wi-Fi compatibility and a companion app for iOS and Android, managing the robot's settings remains entirely straightforward for every member of the house.

Visit the OlloBot Pop-Up at Pika Park Houston

The upcoming OlloBot pop-up at Pika Park Houston will give visitors an in-person look at the Ollo-family plush IP blind box launch, featuring five regular character designs and the chance to discover a special hidden variant. The July showcase will create a playful, family-friendly setting for local visitors to explore the brand’s character universe and collectible storytelling.

More than a retail launch, the pop-up reflects OlloBot’s broader effort to build emotional connection through character-driven design. By bringing its IP from digital imagination into a tangible offline experience, OlloBot is creating a warmer entry point for families, collectors, and fans to engage with the future of companionship in everyday life.