Sterilization Equipment Market by Product, Service, Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2031

The sterilization equipment market is poised for significant growth, with projections soaring from USD 19.39 billion in 2026 to USD 27.60 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%. This surge is driven by the escalating need for infection control and stringent regulations in healthcare and life sciences sectors. Sterilization consumables & accessories are anticipated to grow at the fastest pace due to the recurring demand in healthcare settings. Heat/high-temperature sterilization dominates the market, being a cost-effective and efficient method. The Asia Pacific region is set to experience rapid expansion, fueled by economic growth, rising healthcare investments, and increasing surgical procedures.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product, Service, Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sterilization equipment market, valued at approximately USD 19.39 billion in 2026, is projected to grow to USD 27.60 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.3%. This growth reflects the increased emphasis on infection control as healthcare facilities advance infrastructure development. Demand for sterilization equipment has surged owing to the growing complexity of medical devices along with stringent regulatory standards. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers are vying for advanced sterilization services.

Sterilization consumables & accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand stems from recurring needs for elements such as indicators, pouches, and wraps, crucial for every sterilization cycle. An increase in surgical procedures, coupled with a rise in hospital admissions and the necessity for infection control, has driven healthcare facilities and the life sciences industry to utilize more sterilization consumables and accessories.

Heat/high-temperature sterilization segment held the largest market share in 2025. The segment dominated the market due to its cost-efficiency and effectiveness in eliminating all types of microorganisms from surgical instruments and medical equipment. As the healthcare industry experiences a rise in surgical procedures, the call for high-temperature sterilization technologies grows in response to rigorous infection control policies.

Asia Pacific will experience the fastest growth rate in the sterilization equipment market. Factors including rapid economic growth, increased healthcare spending, and the development of healthcare facilities contribute to this growth. The prevalence of acute and chronic medical conditions, a surge in surgical incidents, and an expanding pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing base majorly propel demand in this region.

The breakdown of the profiles of primary participants in the sterilization equipment market:

  • By Company Type: Tier 1 - 26%, Tier 2 - 44%, and Tier 3 - 30%
  • By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%
  • By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America - 6%, and Middle East & Africa - 4%

Key players include STERIS (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Fortive (US), and more, reflecting a diverse and competitive landscape.

Research Coverage: This report categorizes the sterilization equipment market by product & service, technology, end user, and region. It explores drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that shape market growth, offering insights into strategic developments and the competitive ecosystem.

Reasons to buy this report: It aids market leaders and entrants by providing revenue approximations for the sterilization equipment market and its subsegments. Stakeholders will gain a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling better business positioning and strategic planning. This report also sheds light on emerging market trends and dynamics.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

  • Analysis of key drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges impacting market growth.
  • Insights into product development, innovations, and new product launches.
  • Comprehensive market development analysis across varied regions.
  • Diversification information about new products, untapped geographies, and investment insights.
  • Competitive assessments to understand market shares and strategies of leading players.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages508
Forecast Period2026 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$19.39 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$27.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hht30p

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                Sterilization Equipment Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Single Use Medical Device
                            
                            
                                Sterilization
                            
                            
                                Sterilization Equipment
                            
                            
                                Sterilization Technologies
                            
                            
                                Sterilization Technology
                            

                



        


    

        
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