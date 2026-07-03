Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment, Cryogen, End-user Industry, System Type, Application, & Region - Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cryogenic equipment market is projected to achieve significant growth, expected to reach USD 22.96 billion by 2030, up from USD 13.55 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.3%. This growth is largely driven by the rising utilization of industrial gases across metallurgy, oil & gas, and energy & power sectors. The increased popularity of liquefied natural gas as a clean and efficient energy source has been a significant driver for the market's expansion.

Electronics Segment Leads in End-User Industry Growth The electronics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-user sector in the cryogenic equipment market throughout the forecast period. In this industry, cryogenic equipment plays a crucial role in storing and handling high-purity industrial gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and argon, essential for semiconductor fabrication and related processes. The surge in demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and data centers substantially boosts semiconductor production, furthering the need for cryogenic equipment.

Storage System Segment Dominates by System Type When considering system type, the storage system segment of the cryogenic equipment market is set to hold the largest market share. The growth of this segment is largely fueled by advancements in aerospace and in cryogenic energy storage technologies, presenting lucrative opportunities.

Europe's Strategic Role in Regional Market Expansion Europe is projected to become the second-largest region in the cryogenic equipment market. Influenced by the modernization of Germany's healthcare industry and France's net-zero emission goals, the region shows promising growth. Increased LNG export investments, particularly in the shipping sector, drive demand for cryogenic equipment.

Insightful Industry Interviews Critical qualitative and quantitative data have been collected from in-depth interviews with industry experts, C-level executives and engineers from top market players, providing a comprehensive outlook on future market prospects. Distribution of interviews was categorized by company type and designation, offering diverse insights.

The cryogenic equipment market is led by prominent players such as Linde plc, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Chart Industries, and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. Their wide regional presence underlines the consolidated nature of the market.

Study Coverage and Key Market Insights The report extensively covers the global cryogenic equipment market, analyzing equipment, cryogen, end-user industry, system type, and regional segments. It also highlights market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and future trends. Key insights include:

Global demand for cleaner energy is spurring rapid adoption of cryogenic solutions across industries such as LNG and hydrogen infrastructure.

Ongoing innovations in cryogenic technology continue to enhance efficiency and reliability, supporting low-carbon energy transitions.

INOX India Limited's LNG facility completion in record time highlights rapid market advancements.

Chart Industries and 8 Rivers Capital's collaboration emphasizes diversification and market leadership in hydrogen technology.

Leading market players continue to show robust competitive performance, sustaining their market positions through strategic innovations and collaborations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 364 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Industrial Gas Consumption and Data Center Expansion Increasing Investment in LNG Projects to Support Clean Energy Transition

Restraints High Capex and Opex Associated with Cryogenic Plants Volatile Raw Material and Metal Prices

Opportunities Rising Adoption of Cryogenic Fuels in Space and Advanced Electronics Applications Increasing Global Hydrogen Demand

Challenges Health Hazards and Environmental Implications Supply Chain Disruptions due to Geopolitical Tensions



Company Profiles

Air Liquide

Chart Industries

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Linde PLC

Parker Hannifin Corp

Flowserve Corporation

Inox India Limited

Emerson Electric Co.

Alfa Laval

Taylor-Wharton

Sulzer Ltd

Opw

Baker Hughes Company

Slb

SHi Cryogenics Group

Trillium Flow Technologies

Phpk Technologies

Shell-N-Tube

Herose

Cryofab, Inc.

Cryospain

Wessington Cryogenics

Cyy Energy

Cryogas Equipment Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j79h1

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