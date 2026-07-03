Industrial Solvents Market Size to Hit USD 89.48 Billion by 2035 as Green Solvents Gain Global Momentum | SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Industrial Solvents Market was valued at USD 47.83 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 89.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2026–2035.

The growth in production activities within automotive, construction, pharmaceutical and packaging industries coupled with increasing demand for high-performance chemical formulations is expected to drive the industrial solvents market. A large number of manufacturing applications use industrial solvents as key ingredients for dissolution, extraction, cleaning and formulation processes and infrastructure investments, vehicle production and pharmaceutical manufacturing capacities are on the rise worldwide. Stringent environmental norms and sustainability drives are opening up new innovation avenues for bio-based and low-VOC solvents.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type,

Alcohols had the largest market share with ~34.00% revenue in 2025 driven by the high demand in paints, coatings, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, industrial cleaners because of their good solvating power, low cost and broad industrial compatibility. The bio-based solvents are expected to record the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 due to the strict environment regulations, sustainability commitments by the companies, and the use of renewable feedstock that provides benefits of low toxicity and low VOC emissions, increasing applications in coatings, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals, across the globe.

By Source,

The petrochemical-based solvents accounted for the largest share of revenue, more than 71.00% in 2025. The reasons for this dominance are their wide availability, sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure and broad applicability in paints, coatings, adhesives and industrial processes. These solvents are cheap and performance stable. The bio-based solvents segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast period of 2026-2035, fueled by stringent environmental policies, sustainability goals, technological advancements in renewable chemicals, and the pressure from global regulatory bodies on petrochemical solvents.

By Application,

Paints & coatings led the market with approximately 29.00% of revenue share in 2025, driven by strong demand from construction, automotive refinishing and industrial surface protection, which require critical formulation, viscosity control and performance enhancement solvent functions. The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2035. This is attributed to rising drug production, API manufacturing, demand for high-purity solvent formulation, and increasing investment for biologics production across the global pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.

By End-Use Industry,

The chemical manufacturing segment was the leading market, accounting for a revenue share of about 31.00% in 2025, on account of the wide application of solvents in synthesis, formulation and processing activities in the bulk and speciality chemicals manufacturing segments. Electronics & semiconductor manufacturing is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2026–2035) owing to the increasing demand for ultrahigh-purity solvents for wafer cleaning, microelectronics fabrication, and precision cleaning to support the growing semiconductor fabrication capacity across the globe.

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Regional Insights:

North America held a revenue share of around 30.87% of global industrial solvents in 2025, owing to strong chemical manufacturing base and consistent demand from paints, coatings, pharmaceuticals and industrial cleaning. US developed petrochemical and manufacturing capacity underpinned some 84.12% of North American revenues. Canada’s speciality chemical sector and Mexico’s automotive and manufacturing industry underpinned complementary regional demand.

The U.S. Industrial Solvents Market was valued at around USD 12.42 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 21.04 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.44% Paints & coatings, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceutical and industrial cleaning applications are driving growth. Dow Chemical to expand domestic production capacity with 2025 low-carbon sustainable solvent technology investments.

The Europe Industrial Solvents Market size is estimated to be worth of USD 13.89 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.51 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035. Europe accounted for 29.05% of the global revenue in 2025. Germany held a leading position in the chemical production, automotive manufacturing and industrial processing sectors. Germany was responsible for roughly 24.1% of Europe’s revenues. In France, Italy and the United Kingdom, the use of bio-based and speciality solvents is growing, driven by environmental regulations and sustainability targets.

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 27.79% of global revenues in 2025. China accounted for around 46.3% of Asia Pacific revenues, supported by its large chemical manufacturing industry and wide industrial base. India, Japan and South Korea are major donors. Strong regional growth through 2035 is driven by increased pharmaceutical and electronics manufacturing and infrastructure development, as well as growing speciality chemical demand and investment in sustainable manufacturing.

Bio-Based Solvents and Green Chemistry Technologies to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increasing penetration of biological-based and low-VOC solvents owing to corporate sustainability initiatives and severe environmental regulations offers considerable market opportunities. Renewable chemicals and green chemistry are moving forward to develop sustainable solvents that are better performing. In January 2026 BASF announced an investment of EUR 200 million to increase the production capacity of oxygenated solvents and to implement closed-loop recovery. Through 2035 the SOLRESS consortium will work on five high-performance bio-based solvents from second-generation biomass.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Industrial Solvents Market Report:

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Huntsman Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Arkema S.A.

Celanese Corporation

Sasol Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.

PetroChina Company Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

Recent Developments:

2026: BASF SE committed EUR 200 million to expand oxygenated-solvent capacity in Ludwigshafen by 80,000 metric tons annually and integrate closed-loop solvent recovery technologies.

BASF SE committed EUR 200 million to expand oxygenated-solvent capacity in Ludwigshafen by 80,000 metric tons annually and integrate closed-loop solvent recovery technologies. 2025: Eastman Chemical Company launched Eastman 168, a non-halogenated paint-stripper solvent with significantly lower global warming potential and EPA Safer Choice certification.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SOLVENT TYPE & SOURCE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across alcohol, ester, ketone, and bio-based solvent categories along with improvements in solvency performance, VOC compliance, and renewable content certification across industrial deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across alcohol, ester, ketone, and bio-based solvent categories along with improvements in solvency performance, VOC compliance, and renewable content certification across industrial deployments globally. PAINTS, COATINGS & CONSTRUCTION SOLVENT METRICS – helps you evaluate construction and automotive coating solvent investment trends, formulation optimization adoption patterns, surface protection procurement, and specialist chemical manufacturer competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate construction and automotive coating solvent investment trends, formulation optimization adoption patterns, surface protection procurement, and specialist chemical manufacturer competitive positioning globally. PHARMACEUTICAL & HIGH-PURITY SOLVENT METRICS – helps you analyze pharmaceutical-grade solvent adoption, API synthesis procurement, biologics manufacturing solvent demand, and precision formulation chemical investment across diverse pharmaceutical verticals globally.

– helps you analyze pharmaceutical-grade solvent adoption, API synthesis procurement, biologics manufacturing solvent demand, and precision formulation chemical investment across diverse pharmaceutical verticals globally. ELECTRONICS & SEMICONDUCTOR CLEANING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in ultrahigh-purity wafer cleaning solvent adoption, semiconductor fab procurement investment, and miniaturized electronics precision cleaning chemical demand across global advanced manufacturing organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in ultrahigh-purity wafer cleaning solvent adoption, semiconductor fab procurement investment, and miniaturized electronics precision cleaning chemical demand across global advanced manufacturing organizations. BIO-BASED & LOW-VOC REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-based solvent certification adoption, low-VOC regulatory compliance investment, green chemistry innovation procurement, and ESG-driven sustainable solvent reformulation across regulated industrial verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-based solvent certification adoption, low-VOC regulatory compliance investment, green chemistry innovation procurement, and ESG-driven sustainable solvent reformulation across regulated industrial verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INDUSTRIAL SOLVENTS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on bio-based portfolio breadth, sustainable chemistry investment scale, and geographic production footprint globally.

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Industrial Solvents Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 47.83 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 89.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.50% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Alcohols, Hydrocarbons, Ketones, Esters, Glycols, Chlorinated Solvents, Others)

• By Source (Petrochemical-based, Bio-based)

• By Application (Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Industrial Cleaning, Agriculture, Personal Care, Others)

• By End-use Industry (Chemical Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Electronics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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