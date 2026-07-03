Metamaterial Market Size to Worth USD 6,181.77 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metamaterial Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Metamaterial Market Size was worth USD 1,101.33 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6,181.77 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.82% during 2026–2035.”

Growing 5G Deployment and Defense Modernization Continue to Accelerate Market Expansion

The quick deployment of 5G infrastructure worldwide and growing capitalization in 6G technologies of communication are among the main factors contributing to the growth in the demand for antennas, beamforming devices, and radio-frequency equipment based on metamaterials. At the same time, the growth of governmental investments in the modernization of military hardware, stealth solutions, radar systems, satellite communications, and electronic warfare systems is expected to create many chances for the purchase of such solutions in the near future.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Meta Materials Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc.

Echodyne Corp.

Metalenz, Inc.

Multiwave Technologies AG

Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC

NKT Photonics A/S

Applied EM, Inc.

Teraview Limited

JEM Engineering LLC

Evolv Technology Holdings, Inc.

Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Lumotive, Inc.

Radi-Cool Ltd.

Metamagnetics, Inc.

Alcan Systems GmbH

Greenerwave SAS

Swiss Terahertz AG

Nanohmics, Inc.

Metamaterial Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1,101.33 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 6,181.77 Million CAGR CAGR of 18.82% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Electromagnetic, Terahertz, Photonic, Tunable, Frequency Selective Surface, Non-linear)

• By Application (Antenna, Absorber, Superlens, Cloaking Devices, Others)

• By End Use (Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Power)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, the Electromagnetic segment held a leading position within the overall Metamaterials Market and contributed about 38% of total revenue, owing to widespread use in sophisticated communication networks, radar systems, sensing technologies, satellite communication, and wireless networks. The fastest growing segment among others is the Tunable segment, as its demand will grow due to rising demand for adaptive communication networks, intelligent sensors, reconfigurable electronics, smart optics, and programmable electromagnetic devices.

By Application

The market share of the Antennas segment is expected to be the highest of around 34% in 2025 due to the increased use of metamaterials in 5G technology, satellite communication systems, aerospace products, and advanced wireless networks demanding high power signals. The segment of Cloaking Devices is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period backed by the growing research activities in the area of defense based on stealth, electromagnetic waves, and advanced surveillance technologies.

By End Use

In 2025, the Aerospace & Defense segment will generate around 46% of market revenue owing to increasing use of metamaterials in radar applications, stealth systems, electromagnetic shielding, security communications, and advanced sensors. The Consumer Electronics segment will be the fastest-growing, driven by increased demand for advanced smartphones, wearable technology, wireless communication devices, augmented reality technology, and miniaturized electronics.

Regional Insights:

The North American region was the leader in the Metamaterials Market in 2025 and accounted for nearly 38% of the total global market revenue. This region continues to see robust investments in aerospace and defense sectors, large scale 5G infrastructure, advanced telecommunication infrastructure, and strong funding by governments for the development of next generation electromagnetic solutions. The US has been driving the regional market through innovative developments in satellite communication, radar systems, stealth technology, and wireless communication infrastructure.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR due to rapid infrastructure building in 5G, military modernization programs, strong electronics manufacturing facilities, and advanced material research in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Expansion in telecommunication infrastructure, photonics, and wireless communications continues to drive growth in the regional market.

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Recent Developments

2024: Pivotal Commware launched the Echo 5G Series 2 repeater, featuring holographic beamforming metamaterial technology that enables software-defined 5G signal amplification without requiring cable or power infrastructure installation.

Pivotal Commware launched the Echo 5G Series 2 repeater, featuring holographic beamforming metamaterial technology that enables software-defined 5G signal amplification without requiring cable or power infrastructure installation. 2024: Echodyne Corp. expanded its EchoFlight drone detection radar portfolio with new long-range MESA (Metamaterial Electronically Scanning Array) configurations for airport security, critical infrastructure protection, and military base surveillance.

Exclusive Sections of the Metamaterial Market Report (The USPs)

5G, 6G & NEXT-GENERATION WIRELESS INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Delivers comprehensive insights into metamaterial adoption across beamforming antennas, radio-frequency components, satellite communications, fixed wireless access, and next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.

– Delivers comprehensive insights into metamaterial adoption across beamforming antennas, radio-frequency components, satellite communications, fixed wireless access, and next-generation telecommunications infrastructure. ADVANCED METAMATERIAL TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Evaluates innovations in electromagnetic wave manipulation, tunable metamaterials, nanotechnology, photonics, adaptive materials, lightweight structures, and high-performance signal control technologies.

– Evaluates innovations in electromagnetic wave manipulation, tunable metamaterials, nanotechnology, photonics, adaptive materials, lightweight structures, and high-performance signal control technologies. AEROSPACE, DEFENSE & STEALTH TECHNOLOGY MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses opportunities across radar systems, stealth platforms, electronic warfare, secure communications, surveillance technologies, electromagnetic shielding, and military modernization programs.

– Assesses opportunities across radar systems, stealth platforms, electronic warfare, secure communications, surveillance technologies, electromagnetic shielding, and military modernization programs. SMART ANTENNAS, SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS & RF COMPONENT MARKET TRACKER – Provides strategic analysis of advanced antenna technologies, satellite broadband, LiDAR systems, automotive radar, wireless connectivity, and high-frequency communication applications.

– Provides strategic analysis of advanced antenna technologies, satellite broadband, LiDAR systems, automotive radar, wireless connectivity, and high-frequency communication applications. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS, AUTOMOTIVE & OPTICAL DEVICE OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT – Identifies growth opportunities across smartphones, wearable devices, augmented reality systems, autonomous vehicles, advanced sensing platforms, and intelligent electronic devices.

– Identifies growth opportunities across smartphones, wearable devices, augmented reality systems, autonomous vehicles, advanced sensing platforms, and intelligent electronic devices. NEXT-GENERATION METAMATERIAL INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Examines future developments in reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS), 6G communications, terahertz imaging, programmable electromagnetic materials, AI-enabled wireless technologies, and next-generation applications shaping the market through 2035.

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