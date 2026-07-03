|Series
|RIKB 29 0416
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|07/08/2026
|07/08/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,950
|1,752
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.750
|/
|7.830
|100.628
|/
|6.900
|Total Number of Bids Received
|17
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,050
|1,902
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.750
|/
|7.830
|100.628
|/
|6.900
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.900
|/
|7.770
|101.010
|/
|6.840
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.750
|/
|7.830
|100.628
|/
|6.900
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.811
|/
|7.810
|100.778
|/
|6.880
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.900
|/
|7.770
|101.010
|/
|6.840
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.700
|/
|7.850
|100.550
|/
|6.910
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.788
|/
|7.820
|100.760
|/
|6.880
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.28
|1.09
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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July 01, 2026 11:32 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKB 29 0416RIKB 35 0917ISINIS0000039121IS0000035574Maturity Date04/16/202909/17/2035Auction Date07/03/202607/03/2026Settlement Date07/08/202607/08/202610% addition07/07/202607/07/2026 On the...Read More
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June 30, 2026 11:58 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Q3/2026 In Q3, government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 30-50 b.kr. market value.The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government series, and issue size and...Read More