Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKB 35 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 29 0416RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 07/08/202607/08/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,9501,752
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.750/7.830100.628/6.900
Total Number of Bids Received 1711
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,0501,902
Total Number of Successful Bids 1510
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1510
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.750/7.830100.628/6.900
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.900/7.770101.010/6.840
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.750/7.830100.628/6.900
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.811/7.810100.778/6.880
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.900/7.770101.010/6.840
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.700/7.850100.550/6.910
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.788/7.820100.760/6.880
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.281.09

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 