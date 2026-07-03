Food Pathogen Testing Market to Hit $23.90 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Food Safety Concerns

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Pathogen Testing Market by Pathogen Type, Food Tested, Technology, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global food pathogen testing market is projected to grow from USD 16.49 billion in 2026 to USD 23.90 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.7%. Driving this growth is the rise in foodborne illness cases and stricter enforcement of regulations in global food supply chains. Food manufacturers are committed to ensuring product safety, minimizing contamination risks, and meeting stringent safety standards.

Testing service providers are enhancing their rapid and molecular pathogen detection capabilities, leading to quicker results. This positively impacts the industry by reducing product recalls and improving consumer safety while creating reliable supply chain operations. Investment in advanced diagnostics, automation, and high-throughput solutions remains a priority to meet evolving industry requirements.

The market faces challenges such as high operational costs related to advanced technologies and infrastructure, and regional testing limitations. However, significant opportunities are present as global food trade expands, along with a rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and increased education on food safety. Companies continue to focus on speed detection improvement, compliance maintenance, and the development of robust food safety systems.

Rapid Testing Technology

The rapid testing segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing technology in the food pathogen testing market. New rapid testing methods, including PCR and immunoassays, achieve faster and accurate results compared to traditional techniques, facilitating expedited testing and product launches essential for large-scale food supply chains.

Rapid testing methods allow companies to maintain high food safety standards by enabling real-time detection of various pathogens. These methods offer operational efficiency and flexibility, making them a preferred choice over conventional techniques for immediate results and reduced operational disruptions.

Salmonella: Key Pathogen Type

Salmonella testing commands a significant share in the food pathogen testing market due to its prevalence in diverse food items, particularly meat, poultry, and eggs. This extensively regulated pathogen is central to food safety compliance, necessitating continuous testing across the distribution network to fulfill international market requirements.

Meat & Poultry: Dominant Food Type Segment

Thorough testing of meat and poultry products is mandatory due to high contamination risks from pathogens like Salmonella and Campylobacter. The segment demands comprehensive safety evaluations from slaughter to distribution to meet regulatory standards, including zero-tolerance policies on certain pathogens.

The emphasis on testing within this segment arises from cross-contamination risks, potential outbreak impacts on public health, and brand reputation. Stringent monitoring ensures compliance with safety standards, critical for large-scale consumption, export testing, and quality assessments.

Key companies in this market include SGS S.A., Eurofins Scientific, UL LLC, Intertek Group Plc., among others. In-depth interviews with CEOs and executives from these organizations offered insights into the market dynamics.

Research Coverage

The research categorizes the food pathogen testing market by Pathogen (Salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, Listeria), Food Tested (Meat & Poultry, Fish & Seafood, Processed Food), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), End User, Service Provider, and Region. It encompasses detailed analyses of key factors driving market growth and challenges.

Reasons to Buy This Report

The report provides strategic insights for market leaders and new entrants, detailing revenue approximations, competitive landscapes, and strategies for better market positioning. Stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, essential for developing effective go-to-market strategies.

Key Highlights:

Analysis of drivers such as heightened awareness and cases of foodborne illnesses, and the demand for food pathogen testing.

Insights into R&D activities, service development, and market expansion strategies.

Exhaustive information on new product sources, untapped geographies, and recent developments.

Competitive assessment including market shares, growth strategies, and service footprints of leading players.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 307 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market DynamicsDrivers

Regulatory Tightening and Preventive Controls Expansion of Genomic Surveillance and Traceability Faster Testing and Automation Needs Increasing Demand for Convenience and Packaged Food Products Rising Food Recalls due to Non-Compliant Food Products



Restraints

High Capital and Recurring Costs Workforce and Technical Capacity Gaps Complex Validation and Multi-Jurisdictional Compliance



Opportunities

Integration of Rapid and Molecular Testing Technologies Growth of Food Exports and International Trade Compliance



Challenges

Detection Complexity Across Diverse Food Matrices Data Integration and Traceability System Limitations



16 Company Profiles

Sgs Societe Generale De Surveillance SA

Eurofins Scientific

Ul LLC

Intertek Group PLC.

ALS

Tuv Sud

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Tentamus

Certified Laboratories

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Asurequality

Hill Laboratories

Emsl Analytical, Inc.

Symbio Labs

Element Materials Technology

Twin Arbor Labs

Q Laboratories

Daily Laboratories

Fare Labs

Ieh Inc.

Primuslabs

Daane Labs

Pt Seafood Inspection Laboratory

Agrolabs

Eureka Analytical Private Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j35gww

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