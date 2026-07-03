Mexico's Alternative Lending Market Poised for 11.8% Growth with BNPL Integration Fuelling Expansion

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The alternative lending market in Mexico is set for significant growth, with forecasts indicating an 11.8% annual increase, reaching US$2.29 billion by 2026. From 2020 to 2025, the market experienced a robust CAGR of 15.5%. This growth momentum is projected to continue, maintaining a CAGR of 14.5% between 2026 and 2029. By 2029, market value is anticipated to expand from US$2.05 billion in 2025 to approximately US$3.44 billion.

Key Trends & Drivers 1. Instalment credit integration:

BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) is integrated within merchant ecosystems, enabling scalable payment solutions. Walmart de Mexico has incorporated Aplazo into its Cashi app, and Kueski has partnered with dLocal for single-layer international merchant access.

The focus is on scalability within high-frequency distribution channels like large retailers and cross-border PSPs, with competitive advantages going to providers meeting retailer-grade operational standards.

2. Scaling digital lenders through partnerships:

Digital lenders are enhancing their presence by securing larger debt facilities and expanding distribution via platform partnerships, as demonstrated by Tala's strategic debt facility for Mexico.

Efforts to serve thin-file borrowers focus on leveraging commerce and gig ecosystems to reduce CAC and enhance repayment processes.

3. Licensing race acceleration:

Fintechs are expanding their product stacks to include deposits and credit, while existing firms pursue M&A to expedite licensing. Notable moves include Nu Mexico's banking licence approval and Klar's acquisition of Banorte's digital bank.

Improved unit economics arise from anchoring credit to primary account behaviors and from reduced reliance on wholesale funding.

4. Enhanced fraud and transaction controls:

New guidelines, such as the CNBV's MTU framework, are embedding comprehensive fraud-mitigation controls, impacting lender operations and enhancing consumer confidence.

Lenders will prioritize robust fraud signals and effective repayment systems to optimize approval and repayment performance.

Competitive Landscape

As competition consolidates, acquisition of regulated entities and partnerships with PSPs are becoming strategic priorities. The BNPL segment is especially competitive, with key players like Aplazo and Kueski leveraging strategic partnerships.

Current State of the Market

The market's dynamics are increasingly structured around distribution control and regulatory compliance. Key players like Walmart de Mexico are expanding their financial services capabilities, positioning as formidable competitors.

The CNBV's MTU measure signifies heightened regulatory standards, impacting the operational flows of lenders.

Key Players and Recent Developments

Installment Innovations: Aplazo is embedded into Walmart's Cashi, while Kueski expands cross-border capabilities.

Aplazo is embedded into Walmart's Cashi, while Kueski expands cross-border capabilities. Fintech Licensing Moves: Companies like Nu Mexico and Klar are advancing towards bank status, while global entrant Revolut commences bank operations.

Companies like Nu Mexico and Klar are advancing towards bank status, while global entrant Revolut commences bank operations. M&A Activity: Strategic licensing-driven acquisitions, such as Banorte's digital bank sale to Klar, highlight market shifts.

Strategic licensing-driven acquisitions, such as Banorte's digital bank sale to Klar, highlight market shifts. Regulatory Advances: Recent CNBV approvals and regulatory frameworks are paving the way for innovation and enhanced market stability.

This report provides in-depth analysis and segmentation across diverse facets of the alternative lending ecosystem in Mexico, covering more than 100 KPIs, including loan disbursement values, volume, and borrower demographics. With a robust methodological framework, it offers valuable insights into market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and strategic investment opportunities.

Reasons to Buy:

Holistic Market Intelligence: Gain insights into the alternative lending sphere within the macroeconomic environment.

Gain insights into the alternative lending sphere within the macroeconomic environment. Comprehensive Ecosystem Analysis: Understand evolving lending models including P2P, balance sheet lending, and more.

Understand evolving lending models including P2P, balance sheet lending, and more. Demographic and Behavioral Insights: Analyze lending trends and demographic shifts for strategic decision making.

Analyze lending trends and demographic shifts for strategic decision making. Detailed Digital Readiness Evaluation: Examine digital infrastructure supporting fintech growth.

Examine digital infrastructure supporting fintech growth. Evidence-Based Forecasting: Access comprehensive KPIs for strategic planning through 2030.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Mexico





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Definition

1.4. Disclaimer



2. Mexico Economic Indicators

2.1. Mexico Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices, 2020-2029

2.2. Mexico Economic Indicator by Population, 2020-2025

2.3. Mexico Unemployment Rate, 2025



3. Mexico Broader Market Enablers & Digital Infrastructure

3.1. Smartphone and Internet Connectivity / Broadband Penetration, 2025

3.2. Real-time Payments, Digital Wallet Adoption, and E-commerce Penetration Rate, 2025



4. Mexico Overall Lending Industry Attractiveness

4.1. Mexico Overall Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

4.2. Mexico Overall Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

4.3. Mexico Overall Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



5. Mexico Overall Lending Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

5.1. Mexico Overall Lending Market Share by Type of Lending, 2025

5.2. Overall Lending by Alternative Lending

5.2.1. Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.2.2. Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.2.3. Alternative Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.3. Overall Lending by Bank-based / NBFC Lending

5.3.1. Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.3.2. Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

5.3.3. Bank-based / NBFC Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



6. Mexico Overall Lending Market Size and Forecast by End-User

6.1. Mexico Overall Lending Market Share by End-User, 2025

6.2. Mexico End User of Overall Lending by Retail Lending

6.2.1. Retail Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.2.2. Retail Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.2.3. Retail Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.3. Mexico End User of Overall Lending by SME / MSME Lending

6.3.1. SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.3.2. SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

6.3.3. SME / MSME Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



7. Mexico Retail Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Purpose / Use Case

7.1. Mexico Retail Lending Market Share by Loan Purpose / Use Case, 2025

7.2. Mexico Retail Lending by Housing / Mortgage Loans

7.2.1. Housing / Mortgage Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.2.2. Housing / Mortgage Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.2.3. Housing / Mortgage Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.3. Mexico Retail Lending by Auto Loans

7.3.1. Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.3.2. Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.3.3. Auto Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.4. Mexico Retail Lending by Education Loans

7.4.1. Education Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.4.2. Education Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.4.3. Education Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.5. Mexico Retail Lending by Personal Loans

7.5.1. Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.5.2. Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.5.3. Personal Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.6. Mexico Retail Lending by Others

7.6.1. Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.6.2. Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

7.6.3. Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



8. Mexico SME/MSME Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Purpose / Use Case

8.1. Mexico SME/MSME Lending Market Share by Loan Purpose / Use Case, 2025

8.2. Mexico SME/MSME Lending by Working Capital Loans

8.2.1. Working Capital Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.2.2. Working Capital Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.2.3. Working Capital Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.3. Mexico SME/MSME Lending by Expansion Loans

8.3.1. Expansion Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.3.2. Expansion Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.3.3. Expansion Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.4. Mexico SME/MSME Lending by Equipment / Machinery Loans

8.4.1. Equipment / Machinery Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.4.2. Equipment / Machinery Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.4.3. Equipment / Machinery Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.5. Mexico SME/MSME Lending by Invoice Financing / Factoring

8.5.1. Invoice Financing / Factoring - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.5.2. Invoice Financing / Factoring - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.5.3. Invoice Financing / Factoring - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.6. Mexico SME/MSME Lending by Trade Finance (Import/Export)

8.6.1. Trade Finance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.6.2. Trade Finance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.6.3. Trade Finance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.7. Mexico SME/MSME Lending by Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans

8.7.1. Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.7.2. Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.7.3. Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.8. Mexico SME/MSME Lending by Others

8.8.1. Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.8.2. Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

8.8.3. Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



9. Mexico Overall Lending Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

9.1. Mexico Overall Lending Market Share by Distribution Channel, 2025

9.2. Branch / Physical - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

9.3. Direct Digital Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

9.4. Agent / Broker Channel - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029



10. Mexico Alternative Lending Industry Attractiveness

10.1. Mexico Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

10.2. Mexico Alternative Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

10.3. Mexico Alternative Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



11. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End-User

11.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by End-User, 2025

11.2. Mexico End User of Alternative Lending by Consumer Lending

11.2.1. Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.2.2. Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.2.3. Consumer Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.3. Mexico End User of Alternative Lending by SME / MSME Lending

11.3.1. SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.3.2. SME / MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

11.3.3. SME / MSME Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



12. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

12.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by Finance Models, 2025

12.2. Mexico Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace

12.2.1. P2P Marketplace - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.2.2. P2P Marketplace - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.2.3. P2P Marketplace - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.3. Mexico Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet Lending

12.3.1. Balance Sheet Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.3.2. Balance Sheet Lending - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.3.3. Balance Sheet Lending - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.4. Mexico Alternative Lending by Invoice Trading

12.4.1. Invoice Trading - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.4.2. Invoice Trading - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.4.3. Invoice Trading - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.5. Mexico Alternative Lending by Real Estate Crowdfunding

12.5.1. Real Estate Crowdfunding - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.5.2. Real Estate Crowdfunding - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.5.3. Real Estate Crowdfunding - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.6. Mexico Alternative Lending by Other Models

12.6.1. Other Models - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.6.2. Other Models - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.6.3. Other Models - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



13. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models and End-User Segments

13.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by Finance Models and End-User Segments, 2025

13.2. Mexico Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.3. Mexico Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - SME/MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.4. Mexico Alternative Lending by P2P Marketplace - Property Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.5. Mexico Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - Consumer Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.6. Mexico Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - SME/MSME Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.7. Mexico Alternative Lending by Balance Sheet - Property Lending - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029



14. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Purpose / Use Case - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by Retail Loan Purpose / Use Case, 2025

14.2. Mexico Alternative Lending by Personal Loans - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.2.1. Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.2.2. Personal Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.2.3. Personal Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.3. Mexico Alternative Lending by Payroll Advance - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.3.1. Payroll Advance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.3.2. Payroll Advance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.3.3. Payroll Advance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.4. Mexico Alternative Lending by Home Improvement - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.4.1. Home Improvement - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.4.2. Home Improvement - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.4.3. Home Improvement - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.5. Mexico Alternative Lending by Education/Student Loans - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.5.1. Education/Student Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.5.2. Education/Student Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.5.3. Education/Student Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.6. Mexico Alternative Lending by Point of Sale Credit - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.6.1. Point of Sale Credit - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.6.2. Point of Sale Credit - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.6.3. Point of Sale Credit - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.7. Mexico Alternative Lending by Auto Loans - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.7.1. Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.7.2. Auto Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.7.3. Auto Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.8. Mexico Alternative Lending by Medical Loans - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.8.1. Medical Loans - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.8.2. Medical Loans - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.8.3. Medical Loans - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.9. Mexico Alternative Lending by Others - Retail (Consumer Lending)

14.9.1. Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.9.2. Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.9.3. Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



15. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Purpose / Use Case - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by SME/MSME Loan Purpose / Use Case, 2025

15.2. Mexico Alternative Lending by Lines of Credit - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.2.1. Lines of Credit - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.2.2. Lines of Credit - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.2.3. Lines of Credit - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.3. Mexico Alternative Lending by Merchant Cash Advance - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.3.1. Merchant Cash Advance - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.3.2. Merchant Cash Advance - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.3.3. Merchant Cash Advance - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.4. Mexico Alternative Lending by Invoice Factoring - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.4.1. Invoice Factoring - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.4.2. Invoice Factoring - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.4.3. Invoice Factoring - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.5. Mexico Alternative Lending by Revenue Financing - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.5.1. Revenue Financing - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.5.2. Revenue Financing - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.5.3. Revenue Financing - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.6. Mexico Alternative Lending by Others - SME/MSME (SME/MSME Lending)

15.6.1. Others - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.6.2. Others - Loan Disbursement Volume Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.6.3. Others - Average Loan Ticket Size Dynamics, 2020-2029



16. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument

16.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by Payment Instrument, 2025

16.2. Mexico Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

16.3. Mexico Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

16.4. Mexico Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

16.5. Mexico Payment Instrument of Alternative Lending by Other - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029



17. Mexico Alternative Lending by Finance Models across Payment Instruments

17.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by P2P Marketplace across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.1.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by P2P Marketplace across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.1.2. P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.1.3. P2P Marketplace across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.1.4. P2P Marketplace across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.1.5. P2P Marketplace across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.2. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Balance Sheet across Payment Instruments

17.2.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by Balance Sheet across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.2.2. Balance Sheet across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.2.3. Balance Sheet across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.2.4. Balance Sheet across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.2.5. Balance Sheet across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.3. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Invoice Trading across Payment Instruments

17.3.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by Invoice Trading across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.3.2. Invoice Trading across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.3.3. Invoice Trading across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.3.4. Invoice Trading across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.3.5. Invoice Trading across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.4. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Real Estate Crowdfunding across Payment Instruments

17.4.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by Real Estate Crowdfunding across Payment Instruments, 2025

17.4.2. Real Estate Crowdfunding across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.4.3. Real Estate Crowdfunding across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.4.4. Real Estate Crowdfunding across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.4.5. Real Estate Crowdfunding across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.5. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Other Finance Models across Payment Instruments

17.5.1. Mexico Alternative Lending Market Share by Other Finance Models and Loan Disbursement Payment Instruments, 2025

17.5.2. Other Finance Models across Credit Transfer - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.5.3. Other Finance Models across Debit Card - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.5.4. Other Finance Models across E-Money - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.5.5. Other Finance Models across Other Payment Instrument - Loan Disbursement Value Dynamics, 2020-2029



18. Mexico Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Demographics & Behavior

18.1. Mexico Alternative Lending by Age Group, 2025

18.2. Mexico Alternative Lending by Income Level, 2025

18.3. Mexico Alternative Lending by Gender, 2025

18.4. Mexico Alternative Lending - Delinquency Rate 30 Days / 90 Days, 2025



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