Cloud Computing as a Catalyst for AI in Data Quality Market Expansion

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Data Quality Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence (AI) in data quality market is experiencing significant growth, set to expand from $1.48 billion in 2025 to $4.47 billion by 2030, with a consistent CAGR of around 24.7%. This surge is driven by factors such as AI-driven analytics proliferation, demand for real-time data accuracy, and rising data compliance needs. Key trends include automated data cleansing, AI anomaly detection, and predictive quality management.
Cloud computing advancements are pivotal, facilitating AI's role in maintaining data quality in digital environments. The shift from traditional infrastructure to scalable cloud platforms allows for enhanced data profiling and validation. As of December 2023, Eurostat highlighted that 45.2% of EU enterprises utilized cloud services, underscoring the growing reliance on cloud computing, which in turn is expanding the AI data quality market.
Leading organizations are increasingly integrating cutting-edge generative AI technologies to boost data accuracy. Saama Technologies Inc., for example, introduced a Data Quality Co Pilot in their SDQ platform in September 2023. This innovative tool leverages generative AI for automated data quality checks, enhancing clinical trial workflow efficiency.
Strategic acquisitions are playing a crucial role in enhancing AI capabilities. In January 2024, QlikTech International AB acquired Kyndi, enhancing its platform with advanced AI-powered language processing tools. Key companies in this sector include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Accenture plc, IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, and Salesforce, among others.
Regional contributions highlight North America as the leading market as of 2025, with significant activities noted across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Geopolitical elements such as tariffs have reshaped infrastructure expenses, leading to increased cloud and software-centric solutions, driving scalability and reducing physical dependencies.
The market is powered by major elements such as AI-based software and services. AI tools streamline data quality operations, facilitating precise and dependable data handling crucial for organizational decision-making. These solutions are available in diverse formats to match the requirements of various industries, including BFSI, IT, healthcare, retail, government, and more.
Market revenues encompass a myriad of services and products, including GPUs, CPUs, and other performance components crucial for AI operations. These encompass factory gate values, signifying the revenue generated through direct sales to end customers or other entities in the supply chain. Such comprehensive coverage ensures the valuation of the AI data quality market captures the full spectrum of economic activities within the sector.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Data Quality Market Global Report 2026 provides vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior managers seeking to analyze the rapidly expanding market. This report emphasizes the AI in data quality sector, offering a roadmap of trends expected to shape the market over the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Benefit from a global perspective with the most extensive market report covering 16 geographies.
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- Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to assess market potential.
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Description: The report answers essential questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in data quality, relating them to the overall economy and similar markets. It explores forces shaping the market, including technological disruptions and changing consumer preferences.
This comprehensive report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, and strategy evolution. It reviews historic and forecasted market growth by geography.
- The market characteristics section evaluates key products and services, brand-level differentiation, and innovation trends.
- The supply chain analysis maps the value chain, providing competitor listings at each supply chain level.
- The section on trends and strategies analyzes market evolution, highlighting technology trends like digital transformation and AI-driven initiatives.
- Regulatory and investment landscapes overview major regulations and investment flows affecting industry growth.
- The market size section discusses both historical growth and future forecasts, considering factors like technological advancements and global conflicts.
- The TAM analysis assesses market potential compared to current market size and offers strategic insights.
- Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile.
- The regional analysis provides market breakdowns by geography and size, including new coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting supply chain shifts.
- The competitive landscape chapter details market nature, shares, and leading companies, highlighting influential financial deals.
- The company scoring matrix ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Software; Services
- By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-premise
- By Organization Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises
- By Industry Vertical: BFSI; IT & Telecommunications; Healthcare; Retail & E-commerce; Manufacturing; Government & Public Sector; Other Verticals
Subsegments:
- By Software: Data Profiling Tools, Data Cleansing Tools, Data Monitoring and Validation Tools, Data Integration Software, MDM Solutions, Metadata Management Tools, Predictive Data Quality Analytics
- By Services: Professional, Managed, Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Training and Support Services
Companies Mentioned:
Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Accenture plc, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Experian plc, Collibra, Dataiku, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata, Informatica Inc., Snowflake Inc., Alteryx Inc., QlikTech International AB, Precisely Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Databricks Inc., Ataccama Corporation.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis are sourced using endnotes.
Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customization
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.85 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Automated Data Cleansing and Enrichment
4.2.2 AI Driven Data Anomaly Detection
4.2.3 Continuous Data Quality Monitoring
4.2.4 Predictive Data Quality Management
4.2.5 Self Learning Data Validation Models
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Banking Financial Services and Insurance
5.2 Information Technology and Telecommunications
5.3 Healthcare Organizations
5.4 Retail and E Commerce Enterprises
5.5 Manufacturing Companies
6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Software, Services
9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cloud-Based, on-premise
9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises
9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Other Industry Verticals
9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Data Profiling Tools, Data Cleansing Tools, Data Monitoring and Validation Tools, Data Integration Software, Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions, Metadata Management Tools, Predictive Data Quality Analytics
9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Training and Support Services
10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Amazon Web Services Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Accenture plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Experian plc., Collibra, Dataiku, Sas Institute Inc., Teradata, Informatica Inc., Snowflake Inc., Alteryx Inc., QlikTech International AB, Precisely Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Databricks Inc.
39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market
41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this AI in Data Quality market report include:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon Web Services
- Accenture plc
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- Experian plc.
- Collibra
- Dataiku
- Sas Institute Inc.
- Teradata
- Informatica Inc.
- Snowflake Inc.
- Alteryx Inc.
- QlikTech International AB
- Precisely Corporation
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Databricks Inc.
- Ataccama Corporation.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b8f5m
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