Cloud Computing as a Catalyst for AI in Data Quality Market Expansion

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Data Quality Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The artificial intelligence (AI) in data quality market is experiencing significant growth, set to expand from $1.48 billion in 2025 to $4.47 billion by 2030, with a consistent CAGR of around 24.7%. This surge is driven by factors such as AI-driven analytics proliferation, demand for real-time data accuracy, and rising data compliance needs. Key trends include automated data cleansing, AI anomaly detection, and predictive quality management.

Cloud computing advancements are pivotal, facilitating AI's role in maintaining data quality in digital environments. The shift from traditional infrastructure to scalable cloud platforms allows for enhanced data profiling and validation. As of December 2023, Eurostat highlighted that 45.2% of EU enterprises utilized cloud services, underscoring the growing reliance on cloud computing, which in turn is expanding the AI data quality market.

Leading organizations are increasingly integrating cutting-edge generative AI technologies to boost data accuracy. Saama Technologies Inc., for example, introduced a Data Quality Co Pilot in their SDQ platform in September 2023. This innovative tool leverages generative AI for automated data quality checks, enhancing clinical trial workflow efficiency.

Strategic acquisitions are playing a crucial role in enhancing AI capabilities. In January 2024, QlikTech International AB acquired Kyndi, enhancing its platform with advanced AI-powered language processing tools. Key companies in this sector include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Accenture plc, IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, and Salesforce, among others.

Regional contributions highlight North America as the leading market as of 2025, with significant activities noted across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. Geopolitical elements such as tariffs have reshaped infrastructure expenses, leading to increased cloud and software-centric solutions, driving scalability and reducing physical dependencies.

The market is powered by major elements such as AI-based software and services. AI tools streamline data quality operations, facilitating precise and dependable data handling crucial for organizational decision-making. These solutions are available in diverse formats to match the requirements of various industries, including BFSI, IT, healthcare, retail, government, and more.

Market revenues encompass a myriad of services and products, including GPUs, CPUs, and other performance components crucial for AI operations. These encompass factory gate values, signifying the revenue generated through direct sales to end customers or other entities in the supply chain. Such comprehensive coverage ensures the valuation of the AI data quality market captures the full spectrum of economic activities within the sector.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Data Quality Market Global Report 2026 provides vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior managers seeking to analyze the rapidly expanding market. This report emphasizes the AI in data quality sector, offering a roadmap of trends expected to shape the market over the next decade and beyond.

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Surpass competitors leveraging forecast data and key market drivers and trends.

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Description: The report answers essential questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in data quality, relating them to the overall economy and similar markets. It explores forces shaping the market, including technological disruptions and changing consumer preferences.

This comprehensive report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, and strategy evolution. It reviews historic and forecasted market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section evaluates key products and services, brand-level differentiation, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis maps the value chain, providing competitor listings at each supply chain level.

The section on trends and strategies analyzes market evolution, highlighting technology trends like digital transformation and AI-driven initiatives.

Regulatory and investment landscapes overview major regulations and investment flows affecting industry growth.

The market size section discusses both historical growth and future forecasts, considering factors like technological advancements and global conflicts.

The TAM analysis assesses market potential compared to current market size and offers strategic insights.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile.

The regional analysis provides market breakdowns by geography and size, including new coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting supply chain shifts.

The competitive landscape chapter details market nature, shares, and leading companies, highlighting influential financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-premise

By Organization Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: BFSI; IT & Telecommunications; Healthcare; Retail & E-commerce; Manufacturing; Government & Public Sector; Other Verticals

Subsegments:

By Software: Data Profiling Tools, Data Cleansing Tools, Data Monitoring and Validation Tools, Data Integration Software, MDM Solutions, Metadata Management Tools, Predictive Data Quality Analytics

By Services: Professional, Managed, Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Training and Support Services

Companies Mentioned:

Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Accenture plc, IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Experian plc, Collibra, Dataiku, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata, Informatica Inc., Snowflake Inc., Alteryx Inc., QlikTech International AB, Precisely Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Databricks Inc., Ataccama Corporation.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis are sourced using endnotes.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Automated Data Cleansing and Enrichment

4.2.2 AI Driven Data Anomaly Detection

4.2.3 Continuous Data Quality Monitoring

4.2.4 Predictive Data Quality Management

4.2.5 Self Learning Data Validation Models



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking Financial Services and Insurance

5.2 Information Technology and Telecommunications

5.3 Healthcare Organizations

5.4 Retail and E Commerce Enterprises

5.5 Manufacturing Companies



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-premise

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Other Industry Verticals

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Profiling Tools, Data Cleansing Tools, Data Monitoring and Validation Tools, Data Integration Software, Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions, Metadata Management Tools, Predictive Data Quality Analytics

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Training and Support Services



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Amazon Web Services Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Accenture plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Experian plc., Collibra, Dataiku, Sas Institute Inc., Teradata, Informatica Inc., Snowflake Inc., Alteryx Inc., QlikTech International AB, Precisely Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Databricks Inc.



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Quality Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Data Quality market report include:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce.com Inc.

Experian plc.

Collibra

Dataiku

Sas Institute Inc.

Teradata

Informatica Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

QlikTech International AB

Precisely Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Databricks Inc.

Ataccama Corporation.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b8f5m

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