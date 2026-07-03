Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Set for Robust Growth: From $4.73 Billion in 2025 to $8.09 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ovarian Cancer Drugs - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ovarian cancer drugs market size is projected to grow significantly from USD 4.73 billion in 2025 to USD 8.09 billion by 2031, at a 9.49% CAGR over the forecast period. Market segments include tumor type, drug type, distribution channel, end user, and geography, with values provided in USD.

Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Trends and Insights

Rising BRCA and HRD-Guided PARP Inhibitor Use

The market benefits from expanded HRD-linked treatment eligibility and the FDA clearance of MyChoice CDx for niraparib. Long-term evidence supports PARP inhibitors as central to treatment for BRCA-mutated cases, though resistance research suggests patient selection alone is insufficient due to treatment sequencing factors.

Expansion of FR?-Targeted ADC Adoption in Platinum-Resistant Disease

Growth is driven by FR?-targeted antibody drug conjugates, especially mirvetuximab soravtansine, which have shown stronger survival rates in platinum-resistant cases. Reimbursement, health technology assessments, and value demonstrations are crucial for therapy adoption.

Rapid Emergence of PARP Resistance and Cross-Resistance

PARP resistance mechanisms, including specific biological vulnerabilities, affect treatment planning. This trend limits extended use of the same drug class, pushing developments towards next-generation treatments and companion biomarkers for targeted therapy.

Additional market drivers include:

Earlier-line use of maintenance combination regimens

Broader molecular testing and companion diagnostics access

High annual therapy cost and reimbursement pressure

Segment Analysis

Epithelial ovarian cancer dominated the market with 63.21% revenue in 2025. This segment benefits from precision therapies for BRCA-mutated and HRD-positive patients. Germ cell ovarian cancer is the fastest-growing segment, while stromal tumors show potential for specialized development.

PARP inhibitors led the revenue share with 42.83% in 2025. Their established use and companion diagnostics support remain central despite rising resistance pressures. VEGF and VEGFR inhibitors are projected to grow at the fastest rate, with support from bevacizumab combinations and antiangiogenic pipelines.

Geography Analysis

North America leads with 39.41% revenue in 2025, benefiting from clinical trials and advanced testing. Europe is the second largest market, though access varies by country. Asia-Pacific, especially China, is set for rapid growth, driven by expanded PARP inhibitor access and molecular testing improvements.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbvie

Amgen

AstraZeneca

BeiGene, Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Clovis Oncology, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Eli Lilly and Company

Roche

Genmab

GlaxoSmithKline

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Pharma Mar, S.A.

Verastem, Inc.

Zai Lab Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kohut3

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