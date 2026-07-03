Photodynamic Therapy Market: Durable Growth with a CAGR of 8.3% Through 2035

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photodynamic Therapy Market (2nd Edition) by Target Indication, Therapeutic Area, and Key Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global photodynamic therapy (PDT) market is projected to grow from USD 749 million in 2023 to USD 1.53 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.3% during this period, driven by increased demand for minimally invasive treatments.

Photodynamic Therapy Market: Growth and Trends

Photodynamic therapy, a light-activated treatment using photosensitizing agents, has evolved significantly since its inception in the early 20th century. This therapy is known for its minimal systemic toxicity compared to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Continuous innovations in photosensitizer design and light-delivery systems have expanded PDT applications beyond oncology to include antimicrobial and dermatological conditions. Administering photosensitizers locally reduces adverse effects and enhances the targeting of cancerous tissues. PDT has shown efficacy in treating various skin disorders like actinic keratosis and acne.

Global industry stakeholders are investing in new photoimmunotherapies and PDTs for multiple diseases. Over 70 therapies are under clinical development, with several PDT therapies already approved. Companies are leveraging nanotechnology for next-generation photosensitizers, anticipating significant market growth due to technological advancements and clinical interest.

Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion

Cancer and dermatological disorders' rising prevalence is fueling the PDT market. PDT's advantage in precise tumor ablation and minimized systemic toxicity makes it a sought-after treatment. Advancements in photosensitizer formulations and light-delivery technologies, like enhanced diode lasers, have improved PDT's efficacy. Regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursements have boosted market adoption, especially in antimicrobial and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatments.

Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress

Challenges include limited tissue penetration, post-treatment photosensitivity, and high costs associated with advanced systems. Accessibility issues are evident in emerging markets. The need for specialized infrastructure and awareness hampers adoption, while stringent regulations and competition from alternate therapies add constraints.

Photodynamic Therapy Market Segmentation

By Target Indication:

Actinic Keratosis

Prostate Cancer

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma

By Therapeutic Area:

Oncological Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

By Key Geographical Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Key Segment Insights

The oncological disorders segment is expected to hold the largest market share at approximately 50%, with a CAGR of 11%. Actinic keratosis dominates the market due to its prevalence and PDT's cosmetic effectiveness over traditional treatments. Meanwhile, the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to promising combined PDT and immunotherapy approaches.

Regional Analysis

Europe: This region, holding nearly 50% of the market share, leads due to high non-melanoma skin cancer prevalence and robust healthcare systems offering support for PDT.

North America: Projected to grow at a 14% CAGR, driven by R&D investments, technological innovations, and healthcare modernization initiatives encouraging advanced treatment adoption.

Research Coverage

Market sizing and opportunity analysis across target indications, therapeutic areas, and regions

Detailed market landscape assessment, including development stages and light types

Comprehensive company profiles with developments and future outlooks

Clinical trial and patent analysis

Market impact analysis of growth factors, restraints, and opportunities

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading companies in the PDT market?

Which regions dominate the market?

What are the observed market trends?

What factors influence market evolution?

What challenges do developers face?

What is the market's current and future size?

What is the market's CAGR?

How will opportunities be distributed across segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

Comprehensive market analysis with revenue projections

Insights into market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges

Identification of future opportunities

Understanding of customer demand and tailoring strategies accordingly

Guidance for new entrants' market strategies

Facilitated communication and business relation building

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $749 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1530 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ADVANZ PHARMA

Biofrontera

Biolitec Pharma

Galderma

Luzitin

Nanospectra Biosciences

Novartis

Rakuten Medical

Impact Biotech

Theralase

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn7sa2

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