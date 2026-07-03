Exploring SKYRIZI's Exceptional Growth: Revenue and Market Expansion Analysis

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SKYRIZI Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Factors Driving SKYRIZI Growth

SKYRIZI has recorded exceptional revenue growth and achieved blockbuster scale, with global sales reaching approximately $11.7 billion in 2024, reflecting a remarkable 51% year-over-year increase. The 2025 sales projections, based on partial-year reporting, anticipate around $5.0 billion, translating to a 32% annual growth. The rapid multi-year expansion from $3.78 billion in 2023 to $11.7 billion in 2024 underscores this growth trajectory.

Broad multi-indication expansion has been pivotal, with SKYRIZI approved across several therapeutic areas, including plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The approvals related to IBD significantly broaden the addressable population and enhance potential growth opportunities.

SKYRIZI stands out due to its best-in-class IL-23 efficacy. The drug targets the IL-23 (p19 subunit) pathway, demonstrating superior clinical outcomes. Studies reveal high rates of skin clearance (PASI 90/100) in psoriasis and strong remission rates in Crohn's disease.

The strategic replacement of Humira, due to loss-of-exclusivity, has created a tailwind for SKYRIZI. Alongside Rinvoq, SKYRIZI is positioned as a next-generation growth driver, with AbbVie forecasting combined revenues to exceed $31 billion annually by 2027.

SKYRIZI has gained a strong foothold in the gastroenterology sector, achieving approximately 75% frontline share in some IBD settings. This sector is substantial, chronic, and holds high value within the biologic market.

Favorable dosing at every 8-12 weeks celliot maintenance injections, contrasting with older biologics demanding more frequent administration, enhances patient convenience.

Within AbbVie's immunology portfolio, which generated $26.7 billion total revenue in 2024, SKYRIZI emerges as the largest single contributor.

Recent Developments

In March 2026, AbbVie announced positive topline results from the Phase III AFFIRM study. This study demonstrated that subcutaneous SKYRIZI achieved superior clinical remission and endoscopic response at week 12 compared to placebo.

The "SKYRIZI Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report provides comprehensive insights for SKYRIZI's approved indications and potential therapeutic areas. It offers a detailed analysis of current usage, anticipated market entry, and performance across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034. The report includes a thorough review of sales forecasts, SKYRIZI's mechanism of action, dosage, and regulatory milestones.

Analytical Perspective

The SKYRIZI market report offers an in-depth assessment of the market potential and revenue forecasts for approved and potential indications. It provides insights into clinical trials, market positioning, and competitive intelligence, including emerging therapies. The report highlights SKYRIZI's efficacy, safety advantages, pricing strategies, and its unique selling points.

Market Report Highlights

Strong adoption and broader uptake across multiple indications are expected to expand the market size.

Emerging products may present significant competition; however, SKYRIZI's current positioning remains robust.

The report outlines regulatory milestones and development activities, analyzing SKYRIZI's market positioning and pricing trends.

The in-depth forecast supports strategic decisions related to therapeutic portfolios, identifying SKYRIZI's potential in various indications.

Key Questions Addressed

What is SKYRIZI's class of therapy and mechanism of action?

What is the clinical trial status and completion dates for each indication?

How strong is SKYRIZI's clinical and commercial performance in major markets?

What are the challenges and opportunities that could influence SKYRIZI's market presence?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. SKYRIZI Overview in approved indications like Crohn's disease, Plaque psoriasis, Psoriasis, Psoriatic arthritis, Ulcerative colitis; as well as potential indication like Palmoplantar pustulosis, Atopic dermatitis, and Hidradenitis suppurativa

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. SKYRIZI Clinical Development

2.2.1. SKYRIZI Clinical studies

2.2.2. SKYRIZI Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. SKYRIZI Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging SKYRIZI Therapies)



5. SKYRIZI Market Assessment

5.1. SKYRIZI Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. SKYRIZI Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. SKYRIZI Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. SKYRIZI Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. SKYRIZI Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. SKYRIZI Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. SKYRIZI Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. SKYRIZI Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. SKYRIZI Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. SKYRIZI SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



9. Publisher Capabilities



10. Disclaimer



11. About the Publisher



12. Report Purchase Options



List of Tables

Table 1: SKYRIZI, Clinical Trial Description, 2023

Table 2: SKYRIZI, General Description

Table 3: Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

Table 4: Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)

Table 5: SKYRIZI's pricing and cost Assumptions

Table 6: SKYRIZI's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 7: SKYRIZI Market Size in the US, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 8: SKYRIZI Market Size in Germany, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 9: SKYRIZI Market Size in France, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 10: SKYRIZI Market Size in Italy, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 11: SKYRIZI Market Size in Spain, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 12: SKYRIZI Market Size in the UK, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 13: SKYRIZI Market Size in Japan, in USD million (2020-2034)



List of Figures

Figure 1: SKYRIZI's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 2: SKYRIZI Market Size in the United States, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 3: SKYRIZI Market Size in Germany, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 4: SKYRIZI Market Size in France, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 5: SKYRIZI Market Size in Italy, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 6: SKYRIZI Market Size in Spain, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 7: SKYRIZI Market Size in the United Kingdom, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 8: SKYRIZI Market Size in Japan, USD million (2020-2034)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hx6y0

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