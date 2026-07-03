Geopolitical Tensions Impacting AI in Pathology Market: Insights into US-Israel-Iran Conflicts on Market Dynamics

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Pathology Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in Pathology market, valued at USD 28.75 Million in 2025, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% during 2026-2035, reaching USD 68.81 Million by 2035. This growth is fueled by rising demand for digital pathology, increased adoption of AI diagnostics, and the need for rapid disease detection. Advanced technologies such as computational pathology and histopathology AI improve workflow efficiency and clinical decision-making through automated analysis and tissue classification.

Q1 2026 Market Updates: Geopolitical Impact of Iran, US, and Israel War on the AI in Pathology Market

United States: The AI in Pathology Market faces challenges due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. IDC revised U.S. IT spending growth from 12.4% to 11.4% for 2026. Microsoft Azure and AWS are reporting latency issues at Middle Eastern data centers following attacks on Dubai and Doha infrastructure. The disruption in semiconductor and electronics supply chains routed through the Gulf region adds complications. Despite caution, AI infrastructure investment continues, highlighting the value of advanced technology to offset rising costs.

Iran: Iran's domestic AI in Pathology sector is suspended due to the conflict, impacting industrial and commercial activities due to power outages and infrastructure collapse.

Israel: Israel's technology sector is affected by military reservist call-ups, yet continues to operate its critical R&D programmes, highlighting resilience through conflict.

Key Takeaways

Government

Agencies should ensure IT systems have geographic redundancy to mitigate supply chain disruptions.

Policymakers should consider incentives to maintain tech investment steady despite IDC's revised forecasts.

Cybersecurity threats need evaluation due to increased cyber operations targeting vital infrastructure.

Market

AI infrastructure investment remains strong, with the crisis accelerating demand for automation and remote technology.

Latency issues at data centers push enterprises toward multi-region architecture adoption.

Procurement

Technology procurement teams should verify vendor redundancies for SaaS and IaaS services.

IT managers should prioritize supply chain visibility and operations platforms due to regional conflict obstacles.

AI in Pathology Market Overview

AI is revolutionizing pathology, enhancing diagnostics, minimizing variability, and expediting analysis. These tools boost diagnostic workflows, reduce manual efforts, and improve lab efficiency. In 2025, the market achieved a value of around USD 28.75 Million.

AI in Pathology Market Growth Drivers

The increasing integration of AI and expanding demand for AI-driven tools are propelling the market. An example is AstraZeneca's acquisition of Modella AI, enhancing AI deployment in clinical labs.

AI in Pathology Market Trends

Key trends include AI integration, digital pathology, regulatory support, and workflow automation.

Regulatory Approvals Driving AI Adoption

The FDA's recognition of AI solutions, such as the ArteraAI Prostate, enhances clinician confidence and encourages the broader adoption of AI diagnostic tools.

AI in Pathology Market Segmentation

Components: Software, Scanners

Neural Networks: GANs, CNNs, RNNs, Others

Applications: Drug Discovery, Clinical Workflow, Disease Diagnosis and Prognosis

End Users: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Hospitals and Laboratories, Academic Institutes

Region-wise: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

AI in Pathology Market Share

Software solutions dominate, accounting for approximately 51% market share. The software-focused approach reflects the growing demand for analytics and digital platforms, vital for faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Global AI in Pathology Market Analysis by Region

North America leads with over 40% revenue share due to strong healthcare infrastructure and AI investments. The Asia Pacific is set to see significant growth driven by healthcare digitization and advanced diagnostic solutions.

Leading Players in the AI in Pathology Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) leads in health technology through AI-enabled oncology and pathology solutions.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) integrates AI for oncology through diagnostics and genomics.

Hologic, Inc. (USA) specializes in AI diagnostics, focusing on early cancer detection.

Indica Labs, Inc. (USA) provides digital pathology and image analysis for cancer research.

Other players include Ibex Medical Analytics, Aiforia Technologies, Paige AI, DeePathology, Proscia, and Qritive.

Key Questions Answered

What was the AI in Pathology market value in 2025?

What is the market forecast outlook for 2026-2035?

What factors drive the demand for AI in Pathology?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the current unmet needs in the market?

Companies Featured

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hologic, Inc.

Indica Labs, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf8xyn

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