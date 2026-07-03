THE JUNIATA VALLEY BANK OPENS NEW OFFICE IN BELLEVILLE

Mifflintown, PA, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX: JUVF), parent company of The Juniata Valley Bank ("JVB"), is proud to announce that Monday, July 6, 2026, marks the official opening of its new office in Belleville, PA.

The Juniata Valley Bank has served customers of the Belleville region for decades, building relationships rooted in reliability, local expertise and genuine service. With the opening of our new Belleville office, we are making it even more convenient to bank with confidence in Big Valley. Our team is excited to welcome you into our new space, offering the same trusted support that our customers have come to know and appreciate.

JVB offers a full range of banking services tailored to meet the needs of both individuals and businesses. From Personal Checking and Savings Accounts to Business Banking Services, Trust and Investment Services, Mortgage Loans and more. Unlock valuable benefits with your JVB relationship including access to identity theft protection, telehealth services, financial literacy resources and many additional benefits.

As we continue to grow, we remain deeply committed to the traditions and values that shaped us into who we are today. Show care. Be capable. Be committed. Stay connected. We look forward to serving our neighbors in Belleville and the surrounding region for generations to come.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fifteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Franklin, McKean, and Potter Counties. Since 1867, JVB has been committed to customer service and customer satisfaction. JVB offers a broad variety of retail and commercial banking services, including consumer and commercial online banking, consumer mobile banking, trust services and the opportunity to obtain investment products and services through Financial Network Investment Corporation. More information regarding The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at jvb.bank.