Coveron increases identity theft insurance coverage to $2 million, adds home title fraud insurance

LONDON, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveron, an identity theft and scam protection service created by Nord Security, has expanded its identity theft protection insurance benefits, increasing coverage limits to $2 million and adding home title fraud insurance of up to $25,000. The updates, effective July 2, 2026, are available through the service’s Identity Theft Protection and Full Protection plans.

The updated identity theft recovery coverage is a doubling of the previous $1 million limit available with Coveron’s other plans. This increased coverage provides reimbursement for a broad range of expenses incurred during the identity restoration process, including legal fees necessary to undo the negative effects of identity theft, lost wages and child or elder care expenses, mental health counseling, and other miscellaneous costs.

“As cybercrime becomes more sophisticated and the financial impact on victims continues to grow, we’ve seen the need for higher coverage limits,” says Tomas Sinicki, managing director at Coveron. “Identity theft recovery can be a lengthy and expensive process. These updated limits help ensure users have adequate financial support when dealing with the aftermath of an incident.”

In addition to increased identity theft coverage, Coveron has introduced home title fraud insurance. This new benefit addresses a growing concern among homeowners: fraudsters attempting to steal home equity by fraudulently transferring property titles. The coverage, available up to $25,000, reimburses costs associated with recovering a home title, including attorney fees, court filing fees, and title recording expenses.

“Home title fraud is an emerging threat that can have devastating consequences for homeowners,” says Sinicki. “By including this protection in our coverage, we’re addressing a gap that many people don’t realize exists until it’s too late. Recovery from home title fraud can be complex and expensive, and this coverage provides both financial support and peace of mind.”

The expanded coverage complements the product’s existing protection features. Users continue to have access to 24/7 dark web monitoring, three-bureau credit monitoring, cyber extortion coverage of up to $50,000, and online fraud reimbursement of up to $10,000. Additionally, victims of identity theft receive support from licensed identity theft investigators who provide professional assistance and guide them through the process of correcting credit history and identity records.

Coveron is currently available to users in the United States, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, with the exception of residents of New York and Washington state.

ABOUT COVERON

Coveron is a comprehensive identity theft protection service developed by Nord Security, a global cybersecurity leader. With 24/7 dark web monitoring, credit tracking, security alerts, and financial recovery support, Coveron empowers individuals to detect threats early, act quickly, and recover confidently. For more information, visit www.coveron.com .

Contact information: egidijus@nordsec.com