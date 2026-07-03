Global Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market to Surge: Projected to Hit USD 2.8 Billion by 2035

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market was valued at USD 580 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 21.7%. VRFBs offer unique long-duration energy storage capabilities (4-12+ hours) that differentiate them from shorter-duration lithium-ion battery systems. Their primary advantages include virtually unlimited charge-discharge cycling, a scalable energy-to-power ratio, and non-flammable chemistry. These features make VRFBs particularly well-suited for grid-scale energy storage applications, a rapidly growing market driven by clean energy investments and the need for multi-hour storage with solar and wind generation.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Long-Duration Energy Storage Demand: Grid operators find that 4-hour duration lithium-ion batteries cannot effectively cover renewable generation gaps, requiring technologies like VRFB for full seasonal energy management.

IRA Long-Duration Storage Investment Tax Credit: The IRA's Investment Tax Credit substantially lowers VRFB installation costs, enhancing project viability.

Vanadium Supply Chain Development: Efforts by Largo Inc. and US initiatives are reducing dependency on Chinese vanadium supplies, in alignment with critical minerals supply chain security objectives.

Market Size & Forecast Highlights

Market Value: USD 580 Million in 2025, expected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2035 at a 21.7% CAGR.

Grid energy storage encompasses approximately 60% of VRFB market value.

Containerised VRFB systems account for 55% of installations.

Asia-Pacific leads in VRFB installations, with North America experiencing the fastest growth.

Key Takeaways

The DOE's Long Duration Storage Shot aims to decrease costs significantly for 10-hour storage, supporting VRFB technology advancements.

China's Rongke Power operates the largest VRFB project, driving interest in North America and Europe.

VRFB system costs are approaching cost competitiveness with lithium-ion for longer duration applications.

Market Dynamics & Key Trends

California's clean electricity mandates and energy storage participation rules are generating demand for storage solutions exceeding lithium-ion capabilities, making VRFB economically competitive. With the DOE's Long Duration Storage Shot program targets, VRFBs are strategically positioned to meet cost objectives due to their architecture.

The IRA's tax credit extension to long-duration storage systems offers significant economic benefits for VRFB projects. This is bolstered by DOE loan guarantees and state incentives, magnifying the appeal of VRFB for 8-12 hour applications.

VRFBs are valued in microgrids and remote applications for their multi-day energy storage capacity and safety features. The US Department of Defense has tested VRFB systems for operational safety, while remote industrial operations are integrating VRFBs into hybrid energy systems for reduced diesel consumption.

Vanadium supply concentration in China presents a supply chain risk, which US and European developers are mitigating through initiatives such as electrolyte recycling and domestic production partnerships, including Largo Inc.'s operations.

Recent Developments

Invinity Energy Systems deployed multiple VRFB systems in the US in 2024, showcasing their readiness for commercial and microgrid use. Largo Inc. initiated US vanadium electrolyte production, supporting non-Chinese supply chains. VRB Energy expanded its North American project pipeline, demonstrating scalable deployment capabilities.

Industry Segmentation

By Product Type: Containerised systems dominate with 55% share, while modular units facilitate flexible capacity expansion. By Power Rating: Systems above 1 MW lead market value in utility applications, while smaller systems serve various other applications. By End-Use: Grid energy storage dominates global VRFB market value, with renewable energy integration being the fastest-growing end-use.

Market Share & Competitive Landscape

The global VRFB market is competitive, with players like Sumitomo Electric and Rongke Power leading in technology and capacity. VRB Energy, Invinity Energy Systems, and others compete in Western markets, while Largo Inc. focuses on vanadium supply.

Key Highlights

Global VRFB Market projected to grow from USD 580M in 2025 to USD 2.8B by 2035 at 21.7% CAGR.

VRFB advantages include unlimited cycle life, extended duration, and safe chemistry.

IRA Tax Credits significantly enhance VRFB project economics for extended applications.

DOE is targeting a cost reduction for long-duration storage, benefiting VRFBs.

Efforts are underway to reduce reliance on Chinese vanadium supplies.

Companies Featured

VRB Energy (Canada)

Invinity Energy Systems (United Kingdom)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Rongke Power Co. Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Electric (China)

CellCube (Canada)

Australian Vanadium (Australia)

StorEn Technologies (United States)

Largo Inc. (Canada)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evaqis

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