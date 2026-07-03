Explosive Growth Predicted: AI in Interior Design Market to Surpass $4 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Smart Home Demand

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Interior Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in interior design market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to expand from $1.39 billion in 2025 to $4.55 billion by 2030, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. This surge is driven by the integration of AI with augmented and virtual reality tools, increased demand for personalized interiors, the proliferation of smart homes, expansion of remote design services, and a focus on sustainability-based design practices. Key trends include AI-powered space planning, virtual interior visualization, personalized design recommendations, material optimization, and integration with smart home technologies.
The burgeoning demand for smart homes significantly influences the growth of AI in the interior design market. With smart homes featuring interconnected devices and systems, there is rising consumer interest due to the convenience, energy efficiency, and security they offer. The increasing adoption of smart meters in the UK, with 37 million installed by Q2 2025, underscores this trend. Such technologies employ AI to enhance living environments through automation, improved energy efficiency, and heightened comfort and security.
Leading companies in the AI in interior design market are innovating with generative AI-powered tools. For instance, Wayfair Inc. launched Decorify, which allows users to visualize and personalize room designs using AI-generated photorealistic images. Similarly, Canva Pty Ltd.'s acquisition of Leonardo AI aims to bolster its visual AI tools, including advanced generative AI technologies, to strengthen its design capabilities.
Key players in this sector include Wayfair Inc., Autodesk Inc., Houzz Inc., and other notable design and tech companies across the globe. North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2025, with other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and Western Europe.
Tariffs pose challenges by escalating costs for visualization hardware and VR devices, impacting design studios. However, these tariffs are also catalyzing a shift towards software-centric and cloud-based solutions, offering greater accessibility and scalability for firms.
This comprehensive market research report provides detailed insights into market statistics, trends, and opportunities, alongside profiles of key competitors and regional analysis. The AI in interior design market encompasses solutions and services enhancing tasks like space planning, material selection, VR and AR visualization, and personalized design. Revenues stem from services such as automated space planning, material optimization, and AI-powered design software sales, reflecting significant growth potential in delivering innovative design solutions.
The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Interior Design Market Global Report 2026" offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate this burgeoning market. Focusing on the robust growth of AI in interior design, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of emerging trends set to shape this market for the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain a worldwide perspective with comprehensive coverage across 16 geographies.
- Evaluate the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory changes.
- Develop region-specific strategies using insightful local data and analysis.
- Identify upcoming growth segments for strategic investments.
- Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors by understanding key market drivers.
- Understand end user demands through detailed analysis.
- Benchmark against leading competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Assess market potential using TAM analysis and attractiveness scoring.
- Access high-quality data and analysis for presentations and internal reports.
- Receive updated data along with an Excel dashboard for easy data management.
Description:
This report explores the largest and fastest growing markets for AI in interior design, examining how the market relates to broader economic and demographic factors. It investigates key forces like technological disruption and regulatory changes expected to impact the market. It covers multiple sections, including market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional insights, TAM, competitive landscape, and more.
- The report details market characteristics, key products, and differentiation strategies.
- Supply chain analysis includes raw materials, resources, and competitive evaluations.
- Examines emerging technology trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.
- Overviews regulatory frameworks and investment trends affecting market growth.
- Forecasts market size considering technological advancements, trade tariffs, and economic factors.
Report Scope
Markets covered include: Solution; Services. Applications involve space planning and design, VR/AR visualization, and material optimization. The end users range from interior design firms to furniture manufacturers. Subsegments analyze AI-powered design tools and visualization solutions, among others.
Companies Mentioned:
Wayfair Inc., Autodesk Inc., Houzz Inc., Havenly Inc., Modsy Inc., Foyr Inc., Homestyler Inc., DesignFusion AI, Collov Inc., among others.
Geographical Coverage:
The report covers markets in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, the USA, and more. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and North America.
Added Benefits:
- Bi-Annual Data Update
- Customization Options
- Expert Consultant Support
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|26.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 AI Powered Space Planning
4.2.2 Virtual Interior Visualization
4.2.3 Personalized Design Recommendations
4.2.4 AI Based Material Optimization
4.2.5 Smart Home Integrated Interior Design
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Interior Design Firms
5.2 Architectural Firms
5.3 Real Estate Developers
5.4 Furniture Manufacturers
5.5 Residential Property Owners
6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Solution, Services
9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Space Planning and Design, Furniture and Decor Selection, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR or AR) Visualization, Material Selection and Optimization, Other Applications
9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Interior Design Firms, Architects and Real-Estate Developers, Furniture Manufacturers, Other End-Users
9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI-Powered Design Tools, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Integration for Interior Design, 3D Modeling and Visualization Solutions, AI-Driven Furniture Layout and Arrangement Tools, Color and Lighting Recommendation Systems, Smart Home Integration Solutions for Interior Design
9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI-Driven Interior Design Consultation Services, Customization and Personalization Services using AI, AI-Based Space Planning and Optimization Services, Virtual Interior Design Assistance Services, AI Integration and Implementation Services, Ongoing Maintenance and Updates for AI Design Solutions
10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Wayfair Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Autodesk Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Houzz Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Havenly Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Modsy Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Foyr Inc., Homestyler Inc., DesignFusion AI, Collov Inc., REImagine Home Inc., ZMO.AI Ltd., Coohom Inc., DecorMatters Inc., Floorplanner.com B.V., Morpholio LLC, Planner 5D Inc., RoomSketcher aS, Fotor Inc., Room AI Inc., RoomGPT
39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market
41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this AI in Interior Design market report include:
- Wayfair Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Houzz Inc.
- Havenly Inc.
- Modsy Inc.
- Foyr Inc.
- Homestyler Inc.
- DesignFusion AI
- Collov Inc.
- REImagine Home Inc.
- ZMO.AI Ltd.
- Coohom Inc.
- DecorMatters Inc.
- Floorplanner.com B.V.
- Morpholio LLC
- Planner 5D Inc.
- RoomSketcher AS
- Fotor Inc.
- Room AI Inc.
- RoomGPT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0lbuu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment