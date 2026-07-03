Explosive Growth Predicted: AI in Interior Design Market to Surpass $4 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Smart Home Demand

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Interior Design Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in interior design market is poised for remarkable growth, projected to expand from $1.39 billion in 2025 to $4.55 billion by 2030, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. This surge is driven by the integration of AI with augmented and virtual reality tools, increased demand for personalized interiors, the proliferation of smart homes, expansion of remote design services, and a focus on sustainability-based design practices. Key trends include AI-powered space planning, virtual interior visualization, personalized design recommendations, material optimization, and integration with smart home technologies.

The burgeoning demand for smart homes significantly influences the growth of AI in the interior design market. With smart homes featuring interconnected devices and systems, there is rising consumer interest due to the convenience, energy efficiency, and security they offer. The increasing adoption of smart meters in the UK, with 37 million installed by Q2 2025, underscores this trend. Such technologies employ AI to enhance living environments through automation, improved energy efficiency, and heightened comfort and security.

Leading companies in the AI in interior design market are innovating with generative AI-powered tools. For instance, Wayfair Inc. launched Decorify, which allows users to visualize and personalize room designs using AI-generated photorealistic images. Similarly, Canva Pty Ltd.'s acquisition of Leonardo AI aims to bolster its visual AI tools, including advanced generative AI technologies, to strengthen its design capabilities.

Key players in this sector include Wayfair Inc., Autodesk Inc., Houzz Inc., and other notable design and tech companies across the globe. North America emerged as the largest regional market in 2025, with other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and Western Europe.

Tariffs pose challenges by escalating costs for visualization hardware and VR devices, impacting design studios. However, these tariffs are also catalyzing a shift towards software-centric and cloud-based solutions, offering greater accessibility and scalability for firms.

This comprehensive market research report provides detailed insights into market statistics, trends, and opportunities, alongside profiles of key competitors and regional analysis. The AI in interior design market encompasses solutions and services enhancing tasks like space planning, material selection, VR and AR visualization, and personalized design. Revenues stem from services such as automated space planning, material optimization, and AI-powered design software sales, reflecting significant growth potential in delivering innovative design solutions.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Interior Design Market Global Report 2026" offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate this burgeoning market. Focusing on the robust growth of AI in interior design, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of emerging trends set to shape this market for the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a worldwide perspective with comprehensive coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory changes.

Develop region-specific strategies using insightful local data and analysis.

Identify upcoming growth segments for strategic investments.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors by understanding key market drivers.

Understand end user demands through detailed analysis.

Benchmark against leading competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess market potential using TAM analysis and attractiveness scoring.

Access high-quality data and analysis for presentations and internal reports.

Receive updated data along with an Excel dashboard for easy data management.

Description:

This report explores the largest and fastest growing markets for AI in interior design, examining how the market relates to broader economic and demographic factors. It investigates key forces like technological disruption and regulatory changes expected to impact the market. It covers multiple sections, including market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional insights, TAM, competitive landscape, and more.

The report details market characteristics, key products, and differentiation strategies.

Supply chain analysis includes raw materials, resources, and competitive evaluations.

Examines emerging technology trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovation.

Overviews regulatory frameworks and investment trends affecting market growth.

Forecasts market size considering technological advancements, trade tariffs, and economic factors.

Report Scope

Markets covered include: Solution; Services. Applications involve space planning and design, VR/AR visualization, and material optimization. The end users range from interior design firms to furniture manufacturers. Subsegments analyze AI-powered design tools and visualization solutions, among others.

Companies Mentioned:

Wayfair Inc., Autodesk Inc., Houzz Inc., Havenly Inc., Modsy Inc., Foyr Inc., Homestyler Inc., DesignFusion AI, Collov Inc., among others.

Geographical Coverage:

The report covers markets in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, the USA, and more. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and North America.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Update

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Powered Space Planning

4.2.2 Virtual Interior Visualization

4.2.3 Personalized Design Recommendations

4.2.4 AI Based Material Optimization

4.2.5 Smart Home Integrated Interior Design



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Interior Design Firms

5.2 Architectural Firms

5.3 Real Estate Developers

5.4 Furniture Manufacturers

5.5 Residential Property Owners



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solution, Services

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Space Planning and Design, Furniture and Decor Selection, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR or AR) Visualization, Material Selection and Optimization, Other Applications

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Interior Design Firms, Architects and Real-Estate Developers, Furniture Manufacturers, Other End-Users

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered Design Tools, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Integration for Interior Design, 3D Modeling and Visualization Solutions, AI-Driven Furniture Layout and Arrangement Tools, Color and Lighting Recommendation Systems, Smart Home Integration Solutions for Interior Design

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Driven Interior Design Consultation Services, Customization and Personalization Services using AI, AI-Based Space Planning and Optimization Services, Virtual Interior Design Assistance Services, AI Integration and Implementation Services, Ongoing Maintenance and Updates for AI Design Solutions



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Wayfair Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Autodesk Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Houzz Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Havenly Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Modsy Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Foyr Inc., Homestyler Inc., DesignFusion AI, Collov Inc., REImagine Home Inc., ZMO.AI Ltd., Coohom Inc., DecorMatters Inc., Floorplanner.com B.V., Morpholio LLC, Planner 5D Inc., RoomSketcher aS, Fotor Inc., Room AI Inc., RoomGPT



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Interior Design Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Interior Design market report include:

Wayfair Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Houzz Inc.

Havenly Inc.

Modsy Inc.

Foyr Inc.

Homestyler Inc.

DesignFusion AI

Collov Inc.

REImagine Home Inc.

ZMO.AI Ltd.

Coohom Inc.

DecorMatters Inc.

Floorplanner.com B.V.

Morpholio LLC

Planner 5D Inc.

RoomSketcher AS

Fotor Inc.

Room AI Inc.

RoomGPT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0lbuu

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