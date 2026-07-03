Comprehensive Insights on Minimal Residual Disease Pipeline: Key Players and Emerging Therapies by 2026

Dublin, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Minimal Residual Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report offers a thorough exploration of more than five companies and pipeline drugs within the Minimal Residual Disease landscape. This includes detailed profiles of drugs at various stages, both clinical and nonclinical. Additionally, it highlights inactive pipeline products.
Minimal Residual Disease: Overview
Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) involves a small number of cancer cells persisting post-treatment, capable of causing relapse. Early detection and monitoring are crucial for effective treatment guidance, especially as these residual cells can be shielded within protective body niches and acquire further mutations leading to relapse.
The report examines the pathophysiology of MRD, emphasizing the persistence of cancer cells after treatment due to resistance, altered signaling, and immune evasion. Advanced diagnostic methods such as flow cytometry, PCR, and next-generation sequencing are pivotal in detecting these cells.
MRD's therapeutic landscape includes high-dose chemotherapy, proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulatory drugs, and innovative therapies like CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific antibodies. Ongoing clinical trials focus on utilizing MRD status as a surrogate marker for therapeutic success.
The report delivers insights into the disease overview and treatment guidelines, offering a detailed Minimal Residual Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the commercial and clinical assessment of pipeline drugs, mechanism of action, clinical studies, and product development activities.
Report Highlights
The report details challenges and opportunities influencing MRD research and development, with a focus on novel therapeutic approaches. It covers the stages of clinical drug development, including Phase III, II, I, and preclinical and discovery phases.
Emerging Drugs Chapters
This section provides in-depth analysis of drugs in various clinical stages and includes details on clinical trials, pharmacological action, and recent press releases. For instance, AMB-066 from AmMax Bio, a potent monoclonal antibody targeting CSF1R, is in Phase II trials for MRD.
Therapeutic Assessment
- Approx. five companies are developing MRD therapies, with AmMax Bio's candidate, AMB-066, in the advanced Phase II stage.
Products are assessed by stages such as late-stage (Phase III), mid-stage (Phase II), early-stage (Phase I), as well as preclinical and discovery stages, alongside discontinued and inactive candidates.
Route of Administration
- Products are categorized by administration routes such as oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical.
Molecule Type
- Products are classified by molecule types including recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapy.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and therapeutic assessments of emerging MRD drugs.
- Minimal Residual Disease Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Key Players and Products
- Genentech
- AmMax Bio: AMB-066
- Precigen Inc: Glofitamab
- PRGN-3006
The report poses essential questions regarding current and emerging therapies, collaborations, clinical study status, and designations granted to emerging drugs, providing strategic support for stakeholders within the MRD treatment domain.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Minimal residual disease: Overview
- Introduction
- Causes
- Pathophysiology
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Minimal residual disease- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Drug Name: Company Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
AMB-066: AmMax Bio
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I
- Comparative Analysis
Drug Name: Company Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Drug Name: Company Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Minimal residual disease Key Companies
Minimal residual disease Key Products
Minimal residual disease- Unmet Needs
Minimal residual disease- Market Drivers and Barriers
Minimal residual disease- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Minimal residual disease Analyst Views
Minimal residual disease Key Companies
Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1 Total Products for Minimal residual disease
Table 2 Late Stage Products
Table 3 Mid Stage Products
Table 4 Early Stage Products
Table 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Table 6 Assessment by Product Type
Table 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Table 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Table 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Table 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Table 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Table 12 Inactive Products
List of Figures
Figure 1 Total Products for Minimal residual disease
Figure 2 Late Stage Products
Figure 3 Mid Stage Products
Figure 4 Early Stage Products
Figure 5 Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Figure 6 Assessment by Product Type
Figure 7 Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Figure 8 Assessment by Route of Administration
Figure 9 Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Figure 10 Assessment by Molecule Type
Figure 11 Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Figure 12 Inactive Products
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Genentech
- AmMax Bio
- Precigen Inc
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9ycml
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