eQ Plc: Managers' Transactions - Pertti Vanhanen

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
3 July 2026 at 3:15 PM
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vanhanen & Sons Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pertti Vanhanen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 164998/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 74 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 9.82 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.82 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 81 Volume weighted average price: 9.83852 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 158 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 284 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 96 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(4): Volume: 113 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(5): Volume: 274 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(6): Volume: 555 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 1480 Volume weighted average price: 9.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-07-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 101 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 355 Unit price: 9.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 87 Unit price: 9.82 EUR
(6): Volume: 147 Unit price: 9.8 EUR
(7): Volume: 741 Unit price: 9.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 46 Unit price: 9.8 EUR
(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 9.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 62 Unit price: 9.8 EUR
(11): Volume: 495 Unit price: 9.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 117 Unit price: 9.72 EUR
(13): Volume: 178 Unit price: 9.72 EUR
Aggregated transactions (13):
Volume: 2549 Volume weighted average price: 9.79858 EUR
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 14.1 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group’s parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.