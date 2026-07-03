eQ Plc: Managers' Transactions - Pertti Vanhanen

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

3 July 2026 at 3:15 PM

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Vanhanen & Sons Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pertti Vanhanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 164998/7/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 74 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 9.82 EUR

(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 81 Volume weighted average price: 9.83852 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 158 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 284 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 96 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(4): Volume: 113 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(5): Volume: 274 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(6): Volume: 555 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 1480 Volume weighted average price: 9.84 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-07-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 101 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 355 Unit price: 9.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 87 Unit price: 9.82 EUR

(6): Volume: 147 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 741 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 46 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 62 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 495 Unit price: 9.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 117 Unit price: 9.72 EUR

(13): Volume: 178 Unit price: 9.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions (13):

Volume: 2549 Volume weighted average price: 9.79858 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the group total approximately EUR 14.1 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The share of the group’s parent company eQ Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.