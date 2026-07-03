Kering: Half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - July 2026

Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - July 2026

PRESS RELEASE



July 3, 2026

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE

QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:

2,000 shares

€26,479,467

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 15,313

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 15,185

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 307,087 shares for €80,137,975.09

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 305,087 shares for €79,583,061.92

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:

0 share

€26,758,628

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 19,886

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 19,982

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 406,850 shares for €109,626,118.98

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 407,090 shares for €109,713,530.17



Following the reorganisation within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel’s market-making activities to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over the management of Kering’s [Euronext Paris FR0000121485] liquidity contract with effect from July 1st, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-yearly reports.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.



Contacts



Press Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Pénélope Linage +33 (0)6 76 09 42 10 penelope.linage-ext@kering.com Analysts/investors Philippine de Schonen +33 (0)6 13 45 68 39 philippine.deschonen@kering.com Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16 victoria.gerard@kering.com

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