Kering: Half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - July 2026

Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - July 2026
|PRESS RELEASE
|July 3, 2026
HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE
QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2026:
- 2,000 shares
- €26,479,467
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 15,313
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 15,185
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 307,087 shares for €80,137,975.09
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 305,087 shares for €79,583,061.92
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:
- 0 share
- €26,758,628
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 19,886
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 19,982
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 406,850 shares for €109,626,118.98
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 407,090 shares for €109,713,530.17
Following the reorganisation within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel’s market-making activities to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over the management of Kering’s [Euronext Paris FR0000121485] liquidity contract with effect from July 1st, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-yearly reports.
About Kering
Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.
|Contacts
|Press
|Emilie Gargatte
|+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20
|emilie.gargatte@kering.com
|Pénélope Linage
|+33 (0)6 76 09 42 10
|penelope.linage-ext@kering.com
|Analysts/investors
|Philippine de Schonen
|+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39
|philippine.deschonen@kering.com
|Victoria Gerard
|+33 (0)6 79 39 85 16
|victoria.gerard@kering.com
Attachment
- Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - July 2026