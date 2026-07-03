Lateral Flow Assays Market Report 2035: Industry Size to Hit USD 22.78 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lateral Flow Assays Market was valued at USD 12.31 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.

The lateral flow assays market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for rapid, portable tests at the point of care for infectious diseases, pregnancy testing, and chronic disease screening. The test’s growth is being driven by the increasing use of the tests in food safety, veterinary diagnosis and pharmaceutical industries, advances in improving test sensitivity, multi-testing capacity and digitisation.





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Multiplex Assays and Digital Integration to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Multiplex lateral flow tests capable of detecting more than one pathogen or biomarker simultaneously within a single test strip represent a noteworthy scientific advance whose commercial significance lies in providing greater diagnostic information at proportionally lower incremental cost. Smartphone readers detecting several genes within ten minutes constitute the technological path increasing lateral flow information density to molecular class levels previously attainable only in laboratories, presenting huge commercial potential for manufacturers expanding beyond single-analyte testing systems globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, Kits & Reagents Dominated the Market; Lateral Flow Readers Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Kits & reagents led the market with the highest share of 79% of revenue in 2025 due to its frequent use in diagnostic testing, disease screening, and point-of-care applications as it offers user-friendliness, rapid results, and affordability across infections, pregnancy, and chronic illness diagnosis. The segment of lateral flow readers is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2035 due to the increasing demand for accurate digital & quantitative result reading, increasing sensitivity, removing human errors, and increasing integration with decentralised healthcare systems globally.

By Application, Clinical Testing Dominated the Market; Food Safety & Environment Testing Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, clinical testing accounted for the largest revenue share of 58%, due to its extensive use in rapid diagnosis of infections, pregnancies, cardiovascular diseases and emergencies, high patient test volumes and rising demand for point-of-care solutions. Food safety & environment testing is expected to register highest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to the growing importance of contamination monitoring, increasing implementation of rapid testing procedures by regulatory bodies and awareness about public health driving strict adherence to safety guidelines globally.

By Technique, Sandwich Assays Dominated the Market; Multiplex Detection Assays Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Sandwich assays accounted for the majority share of 63% revenue in 2025 owing to good sensitivity and specificity for protein, pathogen and large biomolecule detection with highly effective easy procedures for the identification of small target substance quantities. The multiplex detection assays are expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 because of the potential of simultaneous multi-biomarker detection from a single test which provides more efficient diagnostics, reduces the cost of testing and saves diagnosis time across clinical, veterinary and food testing globally.

By Therapy, Lateral Flow Immunoassay Dominated the Market; Nucleic Acid Lateral Flow Assay Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, lateral flow immunoassay held the largest share with 87% revenue, due to its widespread use in infectious diseases, hormone, cardiac markers and pregnancy detection, with simple technology, quick results and low cost in hospitals and POC applications. The nucleic acid lateral flow assay is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2026–2035, driven by the increasing demand for high-sensitivity molecular tests for more accurate detection of genetic material in infectious disease, antimicrobial resistance, and precision diagnostics globally.

By End-Use, Hospitals & Clinics Dominated the Market; Home Care Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, Hospitals & clinics contributed to the largest revenue share of more than 41% due to the large volumes of rapid tests for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, pregnancy, cardiac disorders, and emergency decision making and efficient patient management. Based on the end-users type, home care is projected to witness the highest CAGR during 2026–2035. The growth of this segment is attributable to the rising preference for convenient self-test diagnostic products, increasing awareness about health monitoring, and growing demand for rapid home diagnosis of infections and chronic diseases across the globe.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share in the global lateral flow assays market in 2025 with 40.6%. The dominance can be attributed to the region’s developed healthcare infrastructure, high penetration of over-the-counter testing, and strong market presence of key players such as Abbott, Becton Dickinson, and Quidel. The United States has the largest share of regional revenue (around 82.47%) due to its extensive home testing infrastructure, strong FDA emergency use authorisation framework and world’s largest OTC retail distribution network for consumer health products.

The U.S. Lateral Flow Assays Market size was valued at around USD 4.30 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 7.10 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.34% through 2035. Growth drivers include home use digital glucose metres, rapid coronavirus detection kits, rapid influenza diagnosis tests and multi-disease rapid panels. CDC reports influenza causes 9-41 million illnesses annually driving sustained rapid antigen testing demand.

The Europe Lateral Flow Assays Market is estimated to be USD 3.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.36 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during 2026–2035. The Europe market is driven by the extensive point-of-care testing in the healthcare settings of Western Europe. Market is led by Germany, United Kingdom and France, with their well-established healthcare infrastructure and comprehensive testing protocols market. The full roll-out of the EU IVDR regulatory framework has led to a more challenging compliance environment that favours established manufacturers with proven regulatory track records.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing with increasing healthcare expenditure, improving diagnostic capabilities and government supported infectious disease research in China, India and Japan. China is the largest revenue contributor in Asia Pacific, accounting for roughly 38.47% of the market. The growth is driven by rising R&D activities in the country and strong government investments in molecular diagnostics. India’s diagnostic laboratory network is growing faster than the regional average, leading to increasing demand through 2035.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

bioMerieux SA

Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hologic Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bioeasy Biotechnology Inc.

OPERON S.A.

Eurofins Technologies

Cambridge Molecular Diagnostics Limited

Inflammatix Inc.

EDX Medical Group PLC

SD Biosensor Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Orasure Technologies Inc.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: SENSIStrip launched its Gluten PowerLine Lateral Flow Device offering highly sensitive monoclonal antibody-based gluten residue detection with hook line technology preventing false negatives in highly contaminated food samples.

SENSIStrip launched its Gluten PowerLine Lateral Flow Device offering highly sensitive monoclonal antibody-based gluten residue detection with hook line technology preventing false negatives in highly contaminated food samples. 2024: Bio-Rad Laboratories launched a new line of veterinary lateral flow assays for bovine diseases in collaboration with Thai agricultural authorities, expanding veterinary diagnostics application in Southeast Asian livestock health surveillance.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LATERAL FLOW PRODUCT & REAGENT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across kits, reagents and digital connectivity capability across clinical and home care deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across kits, reagents and digital connectivity capability across clinical and home care deployments globally. MULTIPLEX & NUCLEIC ACID DETECTION METRICS – helps you evaluate multiplex assay investment trends, nucleic acid lateral flow adoption patterns and specialist assay manufacturer competitive positioning across global diagnostic markets.

– helps you evaluate multiplex assay investment trends, nucleic acid lateral flow adoption patterns and specialist assay manufacturer competitive positioning across global diagnostic markets. CLINICAL TESTING & INFECTIOUS DISEASE METRICS – helps you analyze rapid infectious disease diagnostic procurement and WHO-endorsed surveillance platform development across diverse healthcare verticals globally.

– helps you analyze rapid infectious disease diagnostic procurement and WHO-endorsed surveillance platform development across diverse healthcare verticals globally. FOOD SAFETY & ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in food contamination monitoring adoption and veterinary diagnostic lateral flow platform development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in food contamination monitoring adoption and veterinary diagnostic lateral flow platform development globally. HOME CARE & DIGITAL READER METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in home self-test kit adoption, smartphone-integrated reader investment and OTC retail distribution expansion across consumer health markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in home self-test kit adoption, smartphone-integrated reader investment and OTC retail distribution expansion across consumer health markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & LATERAL FLOW EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic diagnostic distribution footprint globally.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.31 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.09% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Kits & Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers)

• By Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing, Drug Development & Quality Testing)

• By Technique (Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays)

• By Therapy (Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Nucleic Acid Lateral Flow Assay)

• By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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