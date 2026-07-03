Consensus estimates on Tryg A/S

Tryg has compiled consensus estimates ahead of the Q2 2026 report. Consensus is based on input from 16 financial analysts.
Consensus is also available on tryg.com.
Attachment
| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S
Tryg has compiled consensus estimates ahead of the Q2 2026 report. Consensus is based on input from 16 financial analysts.
Consensus is also available on tryg.com.
Attachment
Tryg will conduct pre-close analyst calls and meetings starting on 24 June, ahead of the Q2 2026 results, which will be released on 10 July 2026. This newsletter aims to inform capital market...Read More
At Tryg’s annual general meeting on 26 March 2026, it was decided to cancel repurchased shares from the Company’s share buyback program. The Company’s share capital is reduced by nominal DKK...Read More