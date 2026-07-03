Dupoin Expands into Central Asia with Grand Opening of Uzbekistan Office

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dupoin officially marked a significant milestone on 21 June 2026 with the grand opening of its new office in Uzbekistan, representing the company's first official presence in the Central Asian market. The event was held at the Hilton Hotel at 6:00 PM and welcomed approximately 115 guests, including partners, clients, industry professionals, and members of the local trading community.

The grand opening not only celebrated the launch of Dupoin's Uzbekistan office but also highlighted the company's commitment to expanding its global footprint and strengthening its presence in emerging financial markets.

As Dupoin continues to grow across different regions, Central Asia has become an increasingly important market due to its growing interest in financial technology, online trading, and digital investment solutions. The opening of the Uzbekistan office reflects Dupoin's long-term vision of providing localized support and building stronger connections with traders throughout the region.

A New Chapter in Central Asia

The Uzbekistan Grand Opening represents an important step in Dupoin's international development strategy.

As the company's first event in Central Asia, the occasion provided an opportunity to introduce Dupoin's products, services, and vision to a broader audience while engaging directly with members of the local financial community.

Throughout the evening, guests had the opportunity to learn more about Dupoin's trading ecosystem, technology infrastructure, and ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions for traders worldwide.

The event also served as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and relationship building among attendees from various sectors of the financial industry.

An Evening of Celebration and Connection

Hosted in one of Tashkent's premier venues, the Hilton Hotel provided an elegant setting for the celebration.

The ballroom was transformed into a professional event space featuring Dupoin branding, multimedia presentations, and networking areas designed to encourage meaningful conversations among guests.

Attendees were welcomed into an environment that combined professionalism with hospitality, creating an atmosphere that reflected Dupoin's values of innovation, accessibility, and community engagement.

The evening featured presentations highlighting Dupoin's global development journey, future expansion plans, and its commitment to supporting traders through advanced technology and client-focused services.

Strengthening Local Presence

The establishment of a physical office in Uzbekistan demonstrates Dupoin's dedication to providing greater support for clients and partners in the region.

By establishing a local presence, Dupoin aims to better understand regional market needs, improve accessibility, and foster closer relationships with the growing trading community across Central Asia.

The new office will serve as a foundation for future educational initiatives, community events, business partnerships, and ongoing market development activities throughout the region.

Looking Ahead

The successful launch event marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Dupoin in Central Asia.

As the company continues to expand globally, Uzbekistan represents an important gateway to new opportunities and stronger regional engagement. The positive response from attendees reflects the growing interest in financial markets and the increasing demand for innovative trading solutions across the region.

Dupoin extends its sincere appreciation to all guests, partners, and supporters who attended the Grand Opening and contributed to making the event a success.

With the official opening of the Uzbekistan office, Dupoin looks forward to building lasting relationships, supporting local communities, and continuing its mission of delivering accessible and innovative trading experiences to clients around the world.

About Dupoin

Dupoin is a global financial services provider offering innovative trading solutions in spot forex, precious metals, and CFDs across indices, energy, and stocks. With cutting-edge platforms and client-focused services, we empower individuals and institutions to achieve their financial goals confidently. Backed by top-tier liquidity providers, we ensure transparency and market visibility. With a strong focus on technology and customer-centricity, we remain dedicated to delivering forward-thinking solutions that adapt to evolving client needs.





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