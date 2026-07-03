Nexans completes the sale of Autoelectric to Motherson

Paris, July 3rd, 2026 – Nexans announces today the completion of the sale of its wiring harness business, Autoelectric, to Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (“Motherson”), a leading global supplier of automotive systems and components, for an Enterprise Value of €207 million.

In 2025 and up until its deconsolidation from Nexans as of July 1st 2026, the wiring harness business along with the Industry and Solutions segment was classified as discontinued operations in the consolidated financial statements of the Group. Its contribution remains fully excluded from the 2026 guidance. Autoelectric standalone generated current annual sales of c. €708 million in 2025 with nearly 13,000 employees.

This divestment completes the portfolio rotation Nexans announced in 2021, with Autoelectric being the last non-electrification business to exit the Group.

Julien Hueber, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans, said: "The completion of the sale of Autoelectric marks the final step in Nexans' transformation into a pure electrification player. It strengthens our strategic focus, improves capital allocation discipline, and positions the Group to fully capture the opportunities of the global energy transition. We are pleased to see Autoelectric join Motherson, a leading global automotive supplier whose industrial expertise makes it a natural fit for the next phase of the business's development. I would like to express my gratitude to the nearly 13,000 employees who have contributed to building this business over many years. Their expertise, unwavering commitment, resilience, and ability to deliver under some of the most demanding circumstances have been instrumental to Autoelectric’s success. The Group wishes them every success as they embark on this new journey with Motherson. We now remain fully focused on executing our strategy and creating long-term value for our shareholders through our leadership in electrification.”

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Investor relations

Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com

Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com

Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic@nexans.com

Olivier Daban

olivier.daban@nexans.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to various expected or unexpected risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on the Company’s future performance.

Readers are also invited to visit the Group’s website where they can view and download Nexans’ Universal Registration Document,which includes a description of the Group’s risk factors.

NB: any discrepancies are due to rounding.

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