nuEra Cannabis Launches July 4 and 710 Deals with Exclusive Batch Frozen Firecracker Vape

CHICAGO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis is kicking off July with one of its biggest promotional events of the summer, featuring holiday savings, an exclusive product launch with Batch, and week-long 710 specials at all Illinois dispensary locations.

From July 1 through July 5, customers can take advantage of Buy More, Save More pricing on select brands, including Dogwalkers , Midweek Friday, High Supply , Daze Off, Savvy , and more, with 25% off one qualifying product, 30% off two, or 35% off three. Additional promotions include 30% off Nature’s Grace , 40% off Ingrown Farms , and 40% off Elevate Vapes.

On July 4 only, nuEra will offer its exclusive Picnic & Puff Box, a curated assortment of flower, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis products valued at approximately $300, available for $99 while supplies last.

The holiday celebration also marks the debut of an exclusive collaboration between nuEra and Batch . Available only at nuEra dispensaries, the new Batch Frozen Firecracker 2g All-in-One Vape delivers notes of icy cherry, citrus, and blue raspberry in a limited-edition flavor created for the summer season. The product will launch at 30% off during the promotion and will be available while supplies last.

Following Independence Day, nuEra will continue the celebration with 710 Week, running July 6 through July 12, honoring National Oil Day with major savings on concentrates and vape products. Promotions include:

With dispensary locations throughout Illinois, nuEra continues to provide customers with premium cannabis products, exclusive brand collaborations, and seasonal promotions designed to deliver exceptional value. Customers can browse products online at nueracannabis.com or visit any nuEra dispensary in Chicago , Aurora , Champaign , Urbana , Pekin , East Peoria , East Dubuque , DeKalb and Chicago Southland

About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com .

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nueracan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuera.il/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nuEracann/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuera-cannabis/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7931ed5-b8b1-476e-878b-81da869cba4c