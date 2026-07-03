nuEra Cannabis Launches July 4 and 710 Deals with Exclusive Batch Frozen Firecracker Vape

Limited-edition vape, holiday savings, and a one-day Picnic & Puff Box highlight July promotions across Illinois dispensaries

 | Source: NuEra NuEra

CHICAGO, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis is kicking off July with one of its biggest promotional events of the summer, featuring holiday savings, an exclusive product launch with Batch, and week-long 710 specials at all Illinois dispensary locations.

From July 1 through July 5, customers can take advantage of Buy More, Save More pricing on select brands, including Dogwalkers, Midweek Friday, High Supply, Daze Off, Savvy, and more, with 25% off one qualifying product, 30% off two, or 35% off three. Additional promotions include 30% off Nature’s Grace, 40% off Ingrown Farms, and 40% off Elevate Vapes.

On July 4 only, nuEra will offer its exclusive Picnic & Puff Box, a curated assortment of flower, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis products valued at approximately $300, available for $99 while supplies last.

The holiday celebration also marks the debut of an exclusive collaboration between nuEra and Batch. Available only at nuEra dispensaries, the new Batch Frozen Firecracker 2g All-in-One Vape delivers notes of icy cherry, citrus, and blue raspberry in a limited-edition flavor created for the summer season. The product will launch at 30% off during the promotion and will be available while supplies last.

Following Independence Day, nuEra will continue the celebration with 710 Week, running July 6 through July 12, honoring National Oil Day with major savings on concentrates and vape products. Promotions include:

With dispensary locations throughout Illinois, nuEra continues to provide customers with premium cannabis products, exclusive brand collaborations, and seasonal promotions designed to deliver exceptional value. Customers can browse products online at nueracannabis.com or visit any nuEra dispensary in Chicago, Aurora, Champaign, Urbana, Pekin, East Peoria, East Dubuque, DeKalb and Chicago Southland

About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com.

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@nueracan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuera.il/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nuEracann/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuera-cannabis/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7931ed5-b8b1-476e-878b-81da869cba4c

 

            




    

        

            
                July-4-710-specials

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cannabis
                            
                            
                                cannabis deals
                            
                            
                                July 4th Deals
                            
                            
                                710
                            
                            
                                Oil Day
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 