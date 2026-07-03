Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce Delegation Visits Germany to Deepen China-Europe Cooperation in the New Energy Sector

MUNICH, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lin Hui, President of the Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce, led a delegation to Munich, Germany, on June 23 to attend The smarter E Europe (Intersolar Europe), Europe's leading exhibition for the new energy industry. The visit aimed to strengthen exchanges between Shenzhen and Europe while exploring new opportunities for cooperation in photovoltaics, energy storage and sustainable energy development.

President Lin Hui at the EUPD Research Global EPC Awards Ceremony & Networking Event

As one of the world's most influential exhibitions for the new energy sector, The smarter E Europe brings together leading companies in photovoltaics, energy storage, energy management and e-mobility, serving as a key platform for international collaboration and industry innovation.



During the visit, President Lin Hui and the delegation met with leading European companies and industry organizations to exchange views on energy market trends, technological innovation and future cooperation.



Strengthening Industry Exchanges



The delegation visited several representative companies across Europe's new energy industry.



At BRC Solar, discussions focused on distributed photovoltaic system optimization, module-level power electronics technologies and their applications in the European market, while exploring potential cooperation opportunities.



At ATMOCE, the delegation exchanged views on residential energy storage systems, smart energy solutions and emerging trends in the European clean energy market, gaining valuable insights into product innovation and market demand.



At Enpal, Germany's leading residential renewable energy solutions provider, the delegation learned about the company's integrated home energy solutions, photovoltaic installation model and digital energy management practices, providing valuable reference for Shenzhen enterprises expanding into overseas markets.



Expanding International Cooperation



President Lin Hui and the delegation also met with representatives of The smarter E Europe organizing team to discuss exhibition platform development, industry collaboration and future opportunities for Shenzhen enterprises in the European new energy market.



Both sides agreed that the accelerating global energy transition continues to create significant opportunities for China-Europe cooperation. They expressed their intention to strengthen collaboration through business exchanges, industry networking, international events and resource sharing, further supporting the sustainable development of the new energy industry.



The delegation also met with representatives from European energy research organizations, industry experts and business leaders to gain first-hand insights into European energy policies, market developments and industry trends, providing valuable market intelligence for Shenzhen companies exploring opportunities in Europe.



Supporting Shenzhen Enterprises Going Global



President Lin Hui noted that Europe has accumulated extensive experience in policy development, technological innovation and market application in the new energy sector, while Shenzhen possesses strong advantages in technology research and development, advanced manufacturing and industrial supply chains.



She said the Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce will continue to strengthen partnerships with European industry organizations, international exhibition platforms and leading enterprises, creating more opportunities for Shenzhen companies to access global markets, expand international cooperation and enhance their competitiveness overseas.



On the evening of June 23, President Lin Hui was also invited to attend the EUPD Research Global EPC Awards Ceremony & Networking Event, where she met with representatives from European industry associations, energy companies and business partners, further expanding the Chamber's international cooperation network.



Looking ahead, the Shenzhen Chamber of Commerce will continue to strengthen international industry partnerships, facilitate greater participation by Shenzhen enterprises in global new energy cooperation, and contribute to Shenzhen's development as a globally competitive hub for the new energy industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75840b96-6dfe-48ff-a1c1-f34cfc256519